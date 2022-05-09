2022 FIM JuniorGP World Championship Round 1

Circuito Estoril, Portugal

The 2022 season of the FIM JuniorGP World Championship kicked off over the weekend at Circuito Estoril, in Portugal, with old faces returning alongside new riders, as riders duked it out Saturday for their spot on the grid for Sunday’s racing with five races across three classes scheduled in.

Snatching JuniorGP pole position was Jose Rueda (Team Estrella Galicia), his second pole of his career, while Lukas Tulovic (Liqui Moly Intact JuniorGP Team) and Joel Esteban (Aspar Junior Team) took pole in the Moto2 European Championship and the Hawkers European Talent Cup respectively.

It would be Tatchakorn Buasri who took top honours on Sunday however, winning the sole JuniorGP race, ahead of Jose Antonio Rueda and David Salvador, while Aussie Jacob Roulstone came home in 21st. Harrison Voight crashed out of the race, high-siding on the exit of the chicane from a commanding position near the front.

In the Moto2 European championship Lukas Tulovic took the race win ahead of Senna Agius and Alex Escrig in the opening race, with a repeat performance in Race 2, although Agius closed down that gap to the leader, and was followed in by Matti Rato to complete the podium, a further 10s back.

The European Talent Cup saw Joel Esteban win both races, the first from Dodo Boggio and Guido Pini, and the second from Hakim Danish and Rico Salmela. Australia’s Carter Thompson finished race one in eighth, with a sixteenth place finish in race two.

JuniorGP

With the track temperatures rising throughout the day, the qualifying one session times from the cooler morning track action looked to be the times to beat. Indeed, none of the front-runners could get down to the pace of the opening session, thus seeing Jose Rueda on pole in JuniorGP, although he also topped the second session anyway.

Joining the Spaniard on the front row was a truly international mix as Australian Harrison Voight (SIC 58) takes a career-first front row, one place ahead of Thai star Tatchakorn Buasri (Asia Talent Team), who also took a career-first front row and a first for Thailand since Somkiat Chantra took pole at Albacete in 2017. Buasri suffered a crash at Turn 1 in the second qualifying session which brought out the red flag, but he was able to walk away and readies for his first front row on Sunday.

In the sole JuniorGP race, it was the usual tight racing that’s been enjoyed in past seasons. After the pack settled down, Harrison Voight (SIC 58) was one of the early race leaders, along with David Alonso (Aspar Junior Team) and pole-sitter Jose Antonio Rueda (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0).

However, a crash on the exit of the chicane for 15-year-old Voight who highsided on lap four left Angel Piqueras (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) nowhere to go, putting an end to both of their races. In the closing stages and having been at the front sporadically, Tatchakorn Buasri came to the fore and was second on the last lap, with Rueda crossing the line first.

However, the Spaniard was denied a career-first victory as he was demoted one place for exceeding track limits on the final lap, thus giving Buasri the win.

Completing the podium was David Salvador (Laglisse Academy), edging out David Alonso (Aspar Junior Team) by 0.005s. Rookies Adrian Cruces (Cuna de Campeones) and Facundo Llambias (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0), who were in the leading group, completed the top six.

17-year-old Jacob Roulstone from Wollongong was the top Aussie finisher in 21st.

Harrison Voight – DNF

“Gutted… after such a good weekend unfortunately I made a little mistake and it was a costly one. Sorry to my team, family, sponsors and also Angel Piqueras. Many positive things to take out of this weekend, I was able to do all my lap times alone and consistent so this is something I’m very happy with. Onto the next one.”

JuniorGP Race Result

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA +0.176 141.8 2 JOSE ANTONIO RUEDA SPA 30:04.790 3 DAVID SALVADOR SPA +0.326 141.8 4 DAVID ALONSO COL +0.331 141.8 5 ADRIAN CRUCES SPA +0.350 141.8 6 FACUNDO LLAMBIAS URU +0.443 141.8 7 DANIEL MUNOZ SPA +4.872 141.4 8 FILIPPO FARIOLI ITA +4.917 141.4 9 EDWARD O´SHEA GBR +10.391 141.0 10 XABI ZURUTUZA SPA +10.406 141.0 11 SOMA GORBE HUN +10.584 141.0 12 DANIAL SHAHRIL MAL +10.627 141.0 13 LUCA LUNETTA ITA +10.640 141.0 14 NOAH DETTWILER SWI +10.666 141.0 15 MARCOS RUDA SPA +10.868 141.0 16 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA +15.731 140.6 17 ARBI ADITAMA INA +27.511 139.7 18 PHILLIP TONN GER +27.543 139.7 19 KOTARO UCHIUMI JPN +35.286 139.1 20 JACOB ROSENTHALER AUT +36.018 139.0 21 JACOB ROULSTONE AUS +36.022 139.0 22 PASQUALE ALFANO ITA +36.061 139.0 23 MATTIA VOLPI ITA +39.463 138.8 24 TORIN COLLINS CAN +41.075 138.7

JuniorGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat Total 1 Buasri, Tatchakorn THA 25 2 Rueda, José Antonio SPA 20 3 Salvador, David SPA 16 4 Alonso, David COL 13 5 Cruces, Adrián SPA 11 6 LLambias, Facundo URU 10 7 Muñoz, Daniel SPA 9 8 Farioli, Filippo ITA 8 9 O’Shea, Edward GBR 7 10 Zurutuza, Xabi SPA 6 11 Görbe, Soma HUN 5 12 Shahril, Danial MAL 4 13 Lunetta, Luca ITA 3 14 Dettwiler, Noah SWI 2 15 Ruda, Marcos SPA 1

Moto2 ECh

The Moto2 ECh class welcomed a third career pole for Lukas Tulovic, as the 21-year-old German made it back-to-back poles at Estoril. Tulovic has become a pole position specialist at the Portuguese venue, with all of his poles in the class coming there (2017, 2021 and 2022).

It was an impressive debut for 16-year-old rookie Senna Agius (Promoracing), with second place, making it the first Australian front row start since Remy Gardner in Barcelona, back in 2016. Completing the front row was Polish rider Piotr Biesiekirski (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Euvic Racing Team), a career and country-first front row in third.

Sunday was a busy day for the Moto2 ECh, with both races disrupted by red flags. Race 1 first saw the red flag waved for Tommaso Marcon (MMR), after he collided with Roberto Garcia (SKX Cardoso Racing) going to Turn 1 on the first lap.

On the restart, Lukas Tulovic pulled away from Senna Agius (Promoracing), before the red flag was waved again during the 12-lap restart. This time, for a crash involving Piotr Biesiekirski (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Euvic Racing Team) and Xavi Cardelus (Promoracing).

The podium saw Tulovic take a first win by four-seconds ahead of Agius and a much more distant Alex Escrig (Yamaha Philippines Stylobike Racing Team), the latter two taking their first podiums in the class.

Race 2 saw a red flag in the early stages for a crash involving Sam Wilford (AGR Team), while on the restart, Tulovic again dominated, ahead of Agius and Mattia Rato (MMR), who was elated with a first podium in a tight finish with Alex Toledo (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Euvic Racing Team). In the Stock class, Alex Ruiz (FAU55 Tey Racing) took honours in both races.

Agius closed down the gap to Tulovic in race two, but was still 2.5-s off the leader, while Rato was a further 10-seconds in arrears.

Senna Agius – P2 (2-2)

“So happy to be on the podium for my first races with a Moto2 in this championship. A huge thanks to my team for all the efforts in helping me adapt to this bike so quickly. Still lots to improve on with myself but with this solid crew I’m looking forward to it. Onto Valencia next week!”

Moto2 ECh Race 1

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 LUKAS TULOVIC GER 16:40.060 2 SENNA AGIUS AUS +4.397 3 ALEX ESCRIG SPA +13.634 4 ALEX TOLEDO SPA +15.766 5 SAM WILFORD GBR +19.665 6 MATTIA RATO ITA +19.686 7 ALEX RUIZ SPA +36.649 8 ANGELO TAGLIARINI ITA +37.946 9 EDUARDO MONTERO SPA +38.332 10 DINO IOZZO ITA +41.260 11 NICOLAS CHRIS CZYBA GER +41.414 12 KYLE PAZ PHI +42.551 13 YERAY RUIZ SPA +42.616 14 MARCO TAPIA SPA +47.088 15 KEVIN ORGIS GER +47.209 16 THOMAS STRUDWICK GBR +49.862 17 RYAN VAN DE LAGEMAAT NED +57.278 18 MIHAIL FLOROV BUL +57.460 19 JACOPO HOSCIUC ROU +57.578 20 JAMIE DAVIS GBR +1:00.780 21 FILIP REHACEK CZE 1 Lap 22 CARTER BROWN GBR 1 Lap 23 KYLIAN NESTOLA ITA 1 Lap 24 NICOLA GIANICO ITA 1 Lap 25 ZECH DZEGEDE USA 1 Lap

Moto2 ECh Race 2

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 LUKAS TULOVIC GER 15:02.883 2 SENNA AGIUS AUS +2.568 3 MATTIA RATO ITA +13.361 4 ALEX TOLEDO SPA +13.370 5 XAVIER CARDELUS AND +13.547 6 ROBERTO GARCIA SPA +15.300 7 ALEX ESCRIG SPA +19.753 8 KYLE PAZ PHI +25.826 9 EDUARDO MONTERO SPA +28.542 10 YERAY RUIZ SPA +29.230 11 ANGELO TAGLIARINI ITA +31.785 12 ALEX RUIZ SPA +33.944 13 NICOLAS CHRIS CZYBA GER +34.254 14 RYAN VAN DE LAGEMAAT NED +41.882 15 MARCO TAPIA SPA +42.172 16 THOMAS STRUDWICK GBR +42.576 17 MIHAIL FLOROV BUL +50.779 18 JACOPO HOSCIUC ROU +55.616 19 JAMIE DAVIS GBR +57.183 20 COREY TINKER GBR +57.609 21 FILIP REHACEK CZE +58.421 22 KYLIAN NESTOLA ITA +58.526 23 NICOLA GIANICO ITA +1:05.303 24 ZECH DZEGEDE USA +1:07.226 25 HECTOR GARZO SPA +1:07.387 26 MIGUEL SANTIAGO DUARTE POR +1:15.191

Moto2 ECh Standings

Pos Rider Nat Total 1 Tulovic, Lukas GER 50 2 Agius, Senna AUS 40 3 Rato, Mattia ITA 26 4 Toledo, Alex SPA 26 5 Escrig, Alex SPA 25 6 Paz, Kyle PHI 15 7 Montero, Eduardo SPA 15 8 Tagliarini, Angelo ITA 14 9 Ruiz, Yeray SPA 12 10 Cardelús, Xavier AND 11 11 Wilford, Sam GBR 11 12 García, Roberto SPA 10 13 Davis, Jamie GBR 9 14 Gianico, Nicola ITA 5 15 Brown, Carter GBR 4 16 Tinker, Corey GBR 3 17 Garzó, Héctor SPA 1

Hawkers European Talent Cup

It was Joel Esteban who took a dominant pole position in the ETC, his first in the class – his previous best being fifth on his debut at Estoril in 2021. Second on the grid was supposed to be Alberto Ferrandez (Finetwork Mir Junior Team), having finished top in Group B. However, a back of the grid penalty was given to the Spaniard for riding slowly in five sectors and in excess of the 114% limit of his fastest sectors.

Therefore, reigning Champion Maximo Martinez (Team Honda Laglisse) takes up second on the grid as he looks to kick off his title defence in fine style. The Spaniard, who will go from his fifth front row start of his career, heads off Gonzalo Perez (Finetwork Mir Junior Team), who takes a career-best third, far and away an improvement on his previous best starting position of 15th from 2021.

On Sunday the Hawkers European Talent Cup saw reigning Champion Maximo Martinez (Team Honda Laglisse) crash out of both races with spectacular highsides; thankfully he was OK.

Race 1 wasn’t short of drama as Alberto Ferrandez (Finetwork Mir Junior Team) tangled with Brian Uriarte (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) into Turn 1 with three to go, ending their races.

Out front, Joel Esteban was in a class of his own, breaking clear early on to take a first ever win by over 13 seconds ahead of teammate Dodo Boggio and Italian Guido Pini (AC Racing Team), both taking a first rostrum.

14-year-old Carter Thompson finished in eighth, chasing Pau Alsina, well ahead of the pack of six riders battling for ninth. New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan was 16th.

Esteban again dominated in Race 2 while Casey O’Gorman (MLav VisionTrack Academy) crashed out of second after a fourth in the Race 1.

Esteban doubled up ahead of Malaysian Hakim Danish (SIC Racing) and Finnish star Rico Salmela (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) who both go first podiums; Salmela was promoted to the Race 2 rostrum after a late penalty for Pini, who exceeded track limits.

It was a rougher race two for Carter Thompson in 16th, while Cormac Buchanan was 20th.

Carter Thompson – P13 (8-16)

“First round HETC, left it a bit hard for myself with poor qualifying but happy with the end result for the weekend. Managed to push from P21 to P8 race 1, race 2 P22 to P16 and came away with points for my first race meet in Europe. Huge thanks goes to the whole AGR Team, it is great working with you and can’t wait to see what we can so in round 2 at Valencia.”

Cormac Buchanan – 16-20

“My European Talent Cup debut is complete. It’s been a gnarly weekend with some obstacles to overcome but I will be stronger for it. Positives: Qualified for the races from a field of 52, progress in each race, advancing from my grid position of P26, just 0.1-sec off a PB in a hot race two, caught the group and had some strong battles, when things didn’t go our way, I never quit. Negatives: Already processed and locked away. We reset and prepare for the next one. You either win or you learn. Round two at Valencia now beckons and we will aim for greater improvement. When it all goes to plan, I know what I’m capable of and I remain focused on that. Thank you to everyone who supports me through the good, the bad and the ugly. And my incredible Kiwi crew – Squadra Mac Attack.”

HETC Race 1

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 JOEL ESTEBAN SPA 28:38.972 2 DODO BOGGIO ITA +13.690 3 GUIDO PINI ITA +13.727 4 CASEY O`GORMAN IRL +13.773 5 HAKIM DANISH MAL +14.145 6 CESAR PARRILLA SPA +14.571 7 PAU ALSINA SPA +21.462 8 CARTER THOMPSON AUS +21.778 9 MARC AGUILAR SPA +36.476 10 LORENZ TONI LUCIANO BEL +36.558 11 JOSE LUIS ARMARIO SPA +36.598 12 ADRIANO DONOSO SPA +36.729 13 KRISTIAN DANIEL USA +36.960 14 BLAI TRIAS SPA +38.367 15 MATTS RUISBROEK NED +1:04.354 16 CORMAC BUCHANAN NZE 3 Laps

HETC Race 2

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 JOEL ESTEBAN SPA 28:45.824 2 HAKIM DANISH MAL +7.143 3 RICO SALMELA FIN +7.166 4 GUIDO PINI ITA +7.162 5 GONZALO PEREZ SPA +11.909 6 ALBERTO FERRANDEZ SPA +11.966 7 RUCHE MOODLEY RSA +15.011 8 AMANUEL BRINTON GBR +22.924 9 PAU ALSINA SPA +22.990 10 BLAI TRIAS SPA +23.027 11 MARCO GARCIA MIGUE SPA +23.481 12 JESUS RIOS SPA +23.362 13 CESAR PARRILLA SPA +23.627 14 JOHNNY GARNESS GBR +25.422 15 LORENZ TONI LUCIANO BEL +25.801 16 CARTER THOMPSON AUS +28.370 17 KRISTIAN DANIEL USA +28.392 18 ENZO HOARAU BELLON FRA +28.499 19 JOSE LUIS ARMARIO SPA +29.249 20 CORMAC BUCHANAN NZE +40.140 21 OWEN VAN TRIGT NED +40.132 22 MATTS RUISBROEK NED +46.701 23 ADRIANO DONOSO SPA +46.876

HETC Standings