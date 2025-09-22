2025 FIM Endurance World Championship

Round Four – Bol d’Or

The 88th Bol d’Or at Circuit Paul Ricard produced one of the most dramatic climaxes in FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC) history, with Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team lifting the 2025 world title by just a single point after BMW’s title hopes went up in smoke with less than half an hour to go.

Yoshimura SERT Motul once again proved untouchable at Paul Ricard, delivering a flawless performance to secure a third consecutive Bol d’Or victory. Gregg Black, Etienne Masson and Dan Linfoot were fast from the outset, with Black setting a new lap record in qualifying before the trio took control of the race from the opening laps.

Despite a stop/go penalty, the Suzuki squad led at both the eight-hour and 16-hour marks, claiming maximum bonus points, and carried that dominance through the night to eventually win by two laps. It was SERT’s third win of 2025, yet even that wasn’t enough to defend their world crown. They fell short of the championship by a single point.

For most of the race, however, it looked as though the title was headed to BMW. Markus Reiterberger, Sylvain Guintoli and Steven Odendaal had the #37 BMW M 1000 RR on course for what would have been the German marque’s first EWC title.

Having matched YART point for point through qualifying, BMW led the championship standings at the eight and 16-hour marks and sat second in the race, which was enough to put them on course for the crown. But after 23.5 hours of racing, their hopes evaporated when the bike suffered an engine failure, forcing the team to retire with less than 30 minutes left. The disaster left BMW third in the championship standings and devastated in the pit box.

That late twist handed the title to YART. Marvin Fritz, Karel Hanika and Jason O’Halloran had endured a rollercoaster 24 hours. A loose fairing cost them time in the pits, and illness within the squad forced Fritz and O’Halloran to shoulder extra stints through the night. At times, they looked destined for third place in both the race and championship, but BMW’s retirement vaulted them to second at the flag, which was just enough to clinch the title. The result delivered YART their third EWC crown, adding to triumphs in 2009 and 2023, and also secured Yamaha back-to-back Manufacturers’ Championships.

Mandy Kainz – Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team Manager

“What can I say. This is endurance racing. We worked so hard, but it looked like the championship was out of our reach, and then that happened. It was an incredible finish, and I am so proud of all of the team. We did not quite have the pace of our rivals, but they never gave up. We kept fighting, despite all three riders and a number of the mechanics suffering from a nasty stomach bug. It still hasn’t sunk in yet, if I am honest, our third world title… wow! I want to thank Yamaha, Bridgestone, all of our sponsors, and every single member of the team. We did it! I would also like to mention the BMW team, who were outstanding, and they did not deserve to lose the championship this way. We have all had bad luck, but this was something else, and I want to congratulate them on a superb season-long battle.”

Yohei Kato – Yoshimura SERT Motul Team Director

“I’m finding it a little difficult to express how I feel. Of course, there’s the frustration of coming so close to the title, but I’m also very happy with the team’s performance and the work done by my riders. We’ve been very strong since the start of the week. In the first qualifying session, Gregg broke the track record and the next day, Etienne improved on it! Then our perfect race demonstrated all the qualities of this “old generation” Suzuki. We’ll be back next year with a brand-new and very promising version.”

Sven Blusch – Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport

“Of course, it is very bitter when a possible world championship title slips away so shortly before the finish. Just 28 minutes separated us from this historic success. But that is endurance racing: nothing is decided until the checkered flag falls. The riders and the team gave everything to keep the dream alive, but fate had other plans. Congratulations to YART on winning the title. Once the initial disappointment fades, we can be proud of what the team achieved this season. Everyone delivered outstanding performances in all four races. My thanks go to everyone in the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, to Team Manager Werner Daemen and our riders, as well as all the colleagues in Munich and Berlin who worked so hard for this dream. Next year we want to make it a reality – that’s a promise! The performance of the AutoRace Ube Racing Team was also impressive; in their Bol d’Or debut they held fourth place for a long time. Congratulations to the Champion-MRP-Tecmas Team. Third place overall and victory in the Superstock class is an outstanding achievement and once again highlights the strength of the BMW M 1000 RR in all its specifications.”

In front of more than 71,000 fans, the 2025 EWC season reached its conclusion with a classic Bol d’Or mix of speed, endurance, heartbreak and triumph. SERT took the race glory, YART celebrated the championship, and BMW were left to rue what might have been, just 28 minutes from making history…

Jason O’Halloran joined the world endurance paddock full-time this season following a long career in the British Superbike Championship.

Jason O’Halloran – YART Rider

“It is still sinking in, to be honest. We had a great year. We won at Le Mans, and then led at Spa before my crash, but we fought back to the podium. Obviously, we had our issues at Suzuka and didn’t finish the race, which meant it all came down to here. It was my first time riding at Circuit Paul Ricard. I literally only completed my first laps in Private Practice on Tuesday, so I didn’t know what to expect. Despite this, I enjoyed the circuit; we worked through the 24-hour race as you do and never gave up. You don’t ever want to see your competitors go out the way they did. BMW made a fantastic race, and they also deserved to be standing here today. It’s been an amazing season. Thanks to my teammates, Yamaha, Bridgestone, and, of course, everyone involved in YART, I am incredibly proud to be a part of this team.”

O’Halloran is the sixth Australian to take top honours in the World Endurance Championship. Other successful Australians in FIM EWC include Peter Goddard (1997), Warwick Nowland (2000), Heinz Platacis (2001), Steve Martin (2009) and two-time champion Josh Hook (2018, 2022).

2025 Bol d’Or Results

Yoshimura SERT Suzuki 728 laps YART Yamaha -3 laps Champion-MRP-TECMAS (SST) -19 laps Kaedear-Dafy-Racr41 Honda (SST) -19 laps National Motos Honda (SST) -20 laps Team 18 Pompiers Yamaha (SST) -27 laps Revo-M2 Aprilia (SST) -29 laps Team Bolliger Switzerland Kawasaki -35 laps Mana-AU Competition Honda -36 laps Team 33 Louit April Moto Kawasaki (SST) -36 laps

2025 – FIM Endurance World Championship (104 – EWC)

Pos Team Points 1 YART Yamaha 139 2 Yoshimura SERT 138 3 BMW Motorrad WET 108 4 Webike Trickstar 83 5 ERC #6 74 6 FCC TSR Honda 69 7 Bolliger #8 67 8 Mana-AU 53 9 Marc VDS/KM99 41 10 Maxxess BMRT 3D 40 11 Tati AVA6 40 12 Motobox Kremer #65 36 13 Honda HRC 35 14 Maco Racing 31 15 AutoRace Ube 31 16 PMS99 Yam 31 17 Yamaha Racing 28 18 SDG HARC-PRO 21 19 TeamATJ Docomo 14 20 Wojcik #77 12 21 Honda Asia-Dream 11 22 Sanmei TARO 9 23 Marumae Kodama 8 24 Kingtyre Fullgas #116 8 25 Honda Suzuka 7 26 BabyFace Titanium 6 27 LRP Poland 6 28 Bakuon!! RPT 5 29 JOJ Racing 5 30 Dog House/Tripoint 3 31 SDG-Ducati Kagayama 2 32 Sugai Racing 1

