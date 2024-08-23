2025 Asia Talent Cup Selection Event

The candidates who will be invited to the 2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Selection Event at Sepang have been shortlisted, and the list of those who will proceed to the next stage can now be revealed.

After a comprehensive campaign in collaboration with key partners and circuits across Asia and Oceania, including national federations and motorcycle riding schools, 400 riders from nearly 20 countries applied for a place on the 2025 grid.

Following analysis of their applications by the Selection Committee, 100 riders from 15 countries have been shortlisted and are invited to the Selection Event at Petronas Sepang International Circuit.

The Australian youngsters who get to strut their stuff in their quest for a slot in the 2025 Asia Talent Cup at the Sepang Kart Track in late October are;

Isaac Ayad (13)

Henry Hynd (14)

Ethan Johnson (13)

Rossi McAdam (15)

Riley Nauta (14)

Bodie Paige (14)

Matthew Ritter (15)

There are also three young New Zealanders invited to the selection event;

Hunter Charlett (14)

Nixon Frost (13)

Jean Turner (15)

This year’s Selection Event is set to take place on the 29th and 30th of October at the kart track at Sepang in Malaysia. There, the remaining candidates will showcase their skills and the Selection Committee will choose the riders who will be offered a place on the 2025 grid, as well as a number of reserve riders.