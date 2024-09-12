2025 Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S

Images RbMotoLens

We’re in one of those ‘special’ times for two-wheeled enthusiasts, especially so for Ducatisti. The launch of the latest Ducati Sportsbike weapon. A new halo model from the team at Bologna brings with it the sort of expectation and anticipation that only a handful of bikes can muster.

The outgoing 6th generation Panigale is by any measure, a stunning motorcycle. Both beautiful and potent. Pretty damn successful too, both on the track and in the showrooms. As such the incoming 7th gen has its work cut out for it to step out of that shadow and strut its own path to success.

There are plenty of changes as you would expect, some more obvious (and controversial), than others. We had a chance to see the bike in the metal for the first time this week and get a quick run down from the folks from Ducati at one of the reveal events that Ducati Australia are putting on for customers and friends across the country.

Style, sophistication and performance were repeated themes of the presentation. The intent here is not just to be the most beautiful sportsbike, but the best performing and the smartest. Interestingly, Carlos Serrano, Offroad and Ducati Ride Experience Manager for Ducato APAC repeatedly referred to the promise that the bike is not only more capable but easier to ride faster; And for longer.

It’s taken four years to bring to market which means the design team kicked things off only two years after the first V4 dropped in 2018. Importantly, it’s the first bike from Ducati with truly integrated aero instead of tacked on winglets. No doubt thousands of hours have been spent toiling over these in computer models and wind tunnel testing, pretty much the entire surfacing is new.

It now has a noticeably new frontal look. Revised headlights, intake position centralised and under the nose and new dual plane fins are just the start, flowing back into noticeably different side fairings with larger vents on both sides. The leading edge of the fairing is now moved further back to reveal the full front wheel profile from side on – not unlike the MotoGP bike. Despite what they might tell you about design proportions, that’s all about aero. The whole new frontal treatment has apparently resulted in a 17 per cent improvement in cooling efficiency for the motor.

There’s a new tank and seat shape. The tank has been heavily revised with a specific focus on contact points for the rider’s knee – helping stabilise the bike through corners and under braking for a physically easier ride. Remember Jorge Lorenzo making suggestions for the tank shape on the MotoGP bike? The inference was that feedback found its way here too. Certainly, the ride position seemed surprisingly comfortable when I threw a leg over. I might need a long termer, a bunch of track days and a trailer load of tyres to confirm…

That motor has had a slight bump up to 216 hp, or 228 hp if you opt for the race only Akrapovic exhaust system. Because 216 wouldn’t be enough… The engine is lighter too. Thanks to revised materials and new cams. Speaking of weight, it’s now down to 187 kg wet but with no fuel. So it’s more powerful and lighter than ever. Indeed it has the best power-to-weight ratio in the class. The S model also gets 2.2 kg lighter forged wheels.

Getting all of that power to the ground is a new chassis. Both the frame and swingarm have been heavily revised, building in more lateral flex to help with cornering feel, aid mechanical grip and especially focus on mid corner apex which is where the bike has seen its biggest gain performance-wise. Apparently it’s now capable of achieving a staggering 63 degree lean angle on OEM road tyres. That’s on top of being easier to ride, especially when those tyres are worn.

The most obvious change is to the double-sided swing-arm, stepping away from the iconic single-sided set-up that we’ve seen on most Ducati Superbikes. I admit it’s going to take some getting used to, I wasn’t convinced about the design when I saw the profile pics but it did start to grow on me in the metal. Some angles are quite nice. The front three-quarters is one of them. I suspect it will grow on me further, but must admit that my instant reaction was that I preferred the shape of the outgoing model. We’ll see.

A whole swathe of updates to the already class-leading electronics. Ducati preferred to call them ‘skill boosters’ rather than rider aides. A new dash with a specific track mode display that I particularly liked. DVO (Ducati Vehicle Observer) now includes predictive traction, wheelie and launch control utilising 70 channels of data collection that can be analysed via the data logger. It gets an upgraded quick-shifter 2.0 for cleaner, crisper shifts and also comes with Bosch eCBS linked brakes specifically tuned to reduce braking distance and help initiate turns. Clever.

So obviously there has been a lot of focus on making this the most potent ever Ducati Superbike. Apparently, it’s good for around a one per cent improvement in lap times which as a percentage might not sound like a lot, but that’ll be more than a second for most riders at somewhere like Phillip Island… which is quite a bit. And they havent forgotten about those wanting to enjoy it on the road, with Cruise control, Turn by turn navigation, USB charging and Tyre pressure monitoring also thrown in.

All those updates don’t come cheap. The price of entry has had a not-insignificant bump up to close enough to fifty big ones for the S model. Which is about a 10 per cent jump. Getting more and more exclusive. No doubt the new design will be forensically analysed and scrutinised by Ducati fans, but I have no doubt that it will be incredible to ride. Come to think of it. I’ve never ridden a Ducati on a track… that might have to change. In the meantime, we await Rennie to report back on his findings after riding one this week in Europe!

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S

Colour

Ducati Red with Urban Grey frame, black rims and matt black front mudguard

Price

$49,300 Ride Away

Main standard equipment

Desmosedici Stradale engine, 1,103 cc

Maximum power of 216 hp at 13,500 rpm

Maximum torque of 12.3 kgm at 11,250 rpm

Kerb weight without fuel: 187 kg

“Front Frame” chassis

17-litre aluminium tank

Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) 3.0

Öhlins NPX-30 fork with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control system

Öhlins TTX 36 shock absorber with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control system

Öhlins steering damper with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control system

Forged aluminium rims

Lithium battery

Braking system with Brembo HypureTM monobloc callipers

Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V4 tyres with 200/60 rear

Wings with biplane configuration and integrated design

Latest generation electronic package with 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU): Race eCBS with cornering functionality; Ducati Traction Control (DTC) DVO; Ducati Slide Control (DSC); Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) DVO; Ducati Power Launch (DPL) DVO; Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0; Engine Brake Control (EBC), Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO)

Buttons for quickly changing levels

New 6.9” full-TFT dashboard with 8:3 aspect ratio

Riding Modes (Race A, Race B, Sport, Road, Wet)

Full-LED headlights with DRL and turn signals integrated into the headlight*

Single-seat configuration (passenger kit accessory)

Ready for Ducati Data Logger (DDL) and Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)

2025 Ducati Panigale V4

Colour

Ducati Red with Urban Grey frame and black rims

Price

$38,800 Ride Away

Standard equipment like Panigale V4 S except for:

Kerb weight without fuel: 191 kg

43 mm Showa Big Piston Fork (BPF), fully adjustable

Sachs mono-shock absorber, fully adjustable

Sachs steering damper

Five-spoke light alloy wheels

Lead acid battery

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Specifications

Panigale V4 Engine Engine 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, Counter-Rotating crankshaft, Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per Bore X Stroke 81 x 53.5 mm Compression Ratio 14.0:1 Power 158.9 kW (216 hp) @ 13,500 rpm Torque 120.9 Nm (89.2 lb-ft) @ 11,250 rpm Fuel Injection Electronic Fuel Injection System. Twin Injectors Per Cylinder. Full Ride-By-Wire Elliptical Throttle Bodies. Variable Length Intake System Exhaust 4-2-1-2 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 4 lambda probes Gearbox 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down 2.0 Primary Drive Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.80:1 Ratio 1=36/15 2=34/17 3=33/19 4=32/21 5=30/22 6=27/22 Final Drive Chain 520; Front sprocket 16; Rear sprocket 41 Clutch Hydraulically Controlled Slipper And Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch. Self Bleeding Master Cylinder. Chassis Frame Aluminum alloy “Front Frame” with optimized stiffnesses Front Suspension Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork Æ 43 mm chromed inner tubes Front Wheel 5-spokes light alloy 3.50″ x 17″ Front Tyre Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP-V4 120/70 ZR17 Rear Suspension Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminium Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm Rear Wheel 5-spokes light alloy 6.00” x 17” Rear Tyre Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP-V4 200/60 ZR17 Wheel Travel (Front/Rear) 125 mm (4.9 in) – 130 mm (5.1 in) Front Brake 2 x Æ 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc Hypure® 4-Piston Callipers With Race Ecbs. Self Bleeding Master Cylinder. Rear Brake Æ 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Race eCBS Instrumentation Digital Unit With 6,9″ TFT Display And Optical Bonding – 1,280 X 480 Px Dimensions & Weights Wet Weight No Fuel 191 kg (421 lb) Seat Height 850 mm (33.5 in) Wheelbase 1,485 mm (58.5 in) Rake 24° Trail 98 mm (3.86 in) Fuel Tank Capacity 17 l – 4.49 gallon (US) Number Of Seats Single Seat. Two Seats, If Passenger Seat Kit Accessory Is Mounted Equipment Standard Equipment Riding Modes, Power Modes, Race eCBS, Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO),Ducati Traction Control (DTC) DVO, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) DVO, Ducati Slide Control (DSC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), Ducati Brake Light (DBL), Chain guard Safety Equipment Ducati Slide Control (DSC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), Ducati Brake Light (DBL), Chain Guard (DBL), Chain Guard Ducati Power Launch (DPL) DVO, Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up/Down 2.0, Full LED Headlights With Daytime Running Light (DRL), Sachs Steering Damper, Quick Adjustment Buttons, Pit Limiter, Auto-Off Indicators Provided Equipment Ducati Data Logger (Ddl), Anti-Theft, Cruise Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), USB Socket*, Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)*, “Turn By Turn” navigator* Ready For *: Please refer to your local dealer for availability Warranty And Maintenance Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Maintenance Service Intervals 12,000 km (7,500 mi) / 12 months Valve Clearance Adjustment Km 24,000 km (15,000 mi) Emissions And Consumption Standard Euro 5+ Consumption (Wmtc)/Emissions 6,5 l/100km – CO2 151 g/km

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S Specifications

Panigale V4 S Engine Engine 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, Counter-Rotating crankshaft, Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per Bore X Stroke 81 x 53.5 mm Compression Ratio 14.0:1 Power 158.9 kW (216 hp) @ 13,500 rpm Torque 120.9 Nm (89.2 lb-ft) @ 11,250 rpm Fuel Injection Electronic Fuel Injection System. Twin Injectors Per Cylinder. Full Ride-By-Wire Elliptical Throttle Bodies. Variable Length Intake System Exhaust 4-2-1-2 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 4 lambda probes Gearbox 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down 2.0 Primary Drive Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.80:1 Ratio 1=36/15 2=34/17 3=33/19 4=32/21 5=30/22 6=27/22 Final Drive Chain 520; Front sprocket 16; Rear sprocket 41 Clutch Hydraulically Controlled Slipper And Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch. Self Bleeding Master Cylinder. Chassis Frame Aluminum alloy “Front Frame” with optimized stiffnesses Front Suspension Öhlins NPX 25/30 (SV) S-EC 3.0 pressurized  43 mm fully adjustable

fork with TiN treatment. Electronic compression and rebound damping

adjustment with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 event-based mode Front Wheel 5-spokes forged aluminium alloy 3.50″ x 17″ Front Tyre Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP-V4 120/70 ZR17 Rear Suspension Fully adjustable Öhlins TTX36 (SV) S-EC 3.0 unit. Electronic compression

and rebound damping adjustment with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 event-based

mode. Aluminium Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm Rear Wheel 5-spokes forged aluminium alloy 6.00″ x 17″ Rear Tyre Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP-V4 200/60 ZR17 Wheel Travel (Front/Rear) 125 mm (4.9 in) – 130 mm (5.1 in) Front Brake 2 x Æ 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc Hypure® 4-Piston Callipers With Race Ecbs. Self Bleeding Master Cylinder. Rear Brake Æ 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Race eCBS Instrumentation Digital Unit With 6,9″ TFT Display And Optical Bonding – 1,280 X 480 Px Dimensions & Weights Wet Weight No Fuel 187 kg (412 lb) Seat Height 850 mm (33.5 in) Wheelbase 1,485 mm (58.5 in) Rake 24° Trail 98 mm (3.86 in) Fuel Tank Capacity 17 l – 4.49 gallon (US) Number Of Seats Single Seat. Two Seats, If Passenger Seat Kit Accessory Is Mounted Equipment Standard Equipment Riding Modes, Power Modes, Race eCBS, Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO), Ducati Traction Control (DTC) DVO, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) DVO, Ducati Slide Control (DSC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), Ducati Brake Light (DBL), Chain guard Safety Equipment Ducati Power Launch (DPL) DVO, Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down 2.0, Full LED headlights with Daytime Running Light (DRL), Ducati Electronic

Suspension (DES) 3.0 with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0, Lithium-ion battery, Quick adjustment buttons, Pit Limiter, Auto-off indicators, Forged aluminium wheels Provided Equipment Ducati Data Logger (Ddl), Anti-Theft, Cruise Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), USB Socket*, Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)*, “Turn By Turn” navigator* Ready For *: Please refer to your local dealer for availability Warranty And Maintenance Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Maintenance Service Intervals 12,000 km (7,500 mi) / 12 months Valve Clearance Adjustment Km 24,000 km (15,000 mi) Emissions And Consumption Standard Euro 5+ Consumption (Wmtc)/Emissions 6,5 l/100km – CO2 151 g/km