2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Round Nine – Unadilla

The Parts Unlimited Unadilla National signified the ninth round of the 2022 season and featured one of the summer’s toughest challenges with a rough and highly technical track, where Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton was able to reclaim the lead of the 450 Class point standings with a dominant 1-1 sweep of the motos.

Sexton has a one-point edge over Tomac with three rounds and six motos remaining. Anderson further strengthened his hold on third, 84-points out of the lead.

In the 250 Class, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda prevailed with his second win of the season following a wild day of racing in the smaller displacement.

It was a rough and tumble weekend for the Lawrence brothers at Unadilla. Jett had qualified fastest but ended up on the deck numerous times in the motos, one of which was quite brutal. Hunter stayed on the pegs more of the time but had his potential dulled by a bike problem in the second moto, but still made the overall podium. Jett retains the lead in the 250 Championship and still has a significant 26-point buffer over Hunter. Shimoda and Cooper move a little closer to the Aussie brothers in the championship rankings, with the Japanese rider now only 14-points behind Hunter with three rounds still remaining.

Unadilla Video Highlights

250 Moto One

The first moto of the afternoon got underway with Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Nick Romano at the head of the pack, only to be passed by his team-mate Justin Cooper for the MotoSport.com Holeshot. Romano then dropped another spot to Shimoda, who initially started third. Championship leader Jett Lawrence started just outside the top five. Cooper then crashed out of the lead but remounted quickly, resuming deep inside the top 10 of the running order.

Shimoda assumed the lead, with Romano second and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker third, followed by Jett Lawrence in fourth. Lawrence made the pass for third and then engaged in a spirited battle with Romano for second, which allowed Shimoda to extend his lead. Lawrence finally appeared to have the pass made but then went down as he looked to solidify the move, which dropped him just outside the top five.

As Shimoda continued to pull away and soon built a lead of more than 10 seconds the battle for the remaining spots on the moto podium heated up between Romano and the Honda siblings of Hunter and Jett Lawrence. As Hunter looked for a way past Romano it allowed Jett to slip by for third. However, Jett crashed again and remounted in eighth. With the pressure from his brother gone, Hunter Lawrence bided his time and then made the pass on Romano for second. The rookie then lost his hold of third to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire.

While the action behind him was intense, Shimoda enjoyed a smooth ride out front and cruised to his second moto win of the season by 7.8 seconds over Lawrence, with Hampshire third. Romano followed in fourth, while Cooper rebounded to finish in the top five. Jett Lawrence soldiered home in seventh.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 15 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +07.840 3 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +16.147 4 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F +18.479 5 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +21.654 6 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +23.445 7 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +23.868 8 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +38.361 9 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +56.618 10 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +58.004 11 Cameron Mcadoo KAW KX 250 +1m04.301 12 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 +1m10.392 13 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +1m11.205 14 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 +1m21.238 15 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +1m28.737 16 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1m38.498 17 Jorgen Talviku HQV FC250 +1m59.667 18 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE +2m09.169 19 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +2m11.207 20 Tyler Stepek YAM YZ 250F +2m15.439 21 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +2m17.235 22 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F +2m17.523 23 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F +2:m3.943 24 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F 14 Laps 25 Trevor Schmidt KTM 250 SX-F +01.449 26 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 +03.816 27 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F +05.410 28 Zack Williams GAS MC250F +07.858 29 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F +13.006 30 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +40.648 31 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F +44.942 32 Jake Pinhancos KTM 250 SX-F +51.534 33 Cole Harkins KTM 250 SX-F +59.392 34 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F +1m40.358 35 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F 13 Laps 36 Thomas Welch YAM YZ 250F 12 Laps 37 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 11 Laps 38 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 7 Laps 39 Chase Yentzer SUZ RMZ 250 5 Laps 40 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F 2 Laps

250 Moto Two

As the field roared out the gate for the second moto it was the same rider leading the field to the MotoSport.com Holeshot with Cooper out front, this time with the Lawrence brothers in tow. Shimoda emerged in seventh and had his work cut out for him from the outset of the moto.

The lead trio settled into their positions quickly and established a steady pace through the opening five minutes, with each finding a rhythm. Jett Lawrence then slowly inched toward his Yamaha rival and began to apply pressure at the 10-minute mark. From there the chess match started to unfold. Lawrence attempted several passes, but Cooper defended, which caused Lawrence to lose ground and forced him to restart his pursuit.

As the battle for the lead intensified, Hunter Lawrence appeared to encounter an issue with his Honda and slowed, which caused him to lose a position to Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo. Meanwhile, back up front, Jett Lawrence crashed trying to track down Cooper and lost multiple positions. A couple laps later, Shimoda crashed while running third and dropped to fourth.

The wild action worked heavily into Cooper’s favor as he soon moved clear of the field by more than 10 seconds. McAdoo settled into second in just his second race of the season, while Jett Lawrence recovered to challenge him from third. The championship leader was persistent and successfully made the pass as the moto entered its final 10 minutes. In the closing minutes of the moto, the Pro Circuit teammates of McAdoo and Shimoda waged battle for third. The entertaining fight saw McAdoo fend off multiple pass attempts before Shimoda finally appeared to give in.

Back up front, Cooper put together an impressive wire-to-wire effort that saw him capture his second moto win in his last three attempts. He took the checkered flag seven seconds ahead of Lawrence, while Shimoda was able to mount one final attack and make a successful last lap pass on McAdoo for third.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 15 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +07.037 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +12.889 4 Cameron Mcadoo KAW KX 250 +15.218 5 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +25.383 6 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +28.420 7 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +38.056 8 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +43.269 9 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F +49.910 10 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +57.649 11 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 +1m23.882 12 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +1m25.654 13 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1m34.324 14 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +1m57.064 15 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F +1m59.716 16 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 +2m08.991 17 Jorgen Talviku HQV FC250 +2m15.758 18 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F 14 Laps 19 Zack Williams GAS MC250F +03.445 20 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F +06.528 21 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 +11.097 22 Trevor Schmidt KTM 250 SX-F +16.597 23 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +27.803 24 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +31.389 25 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +59.379 26 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F +1m03.059 27 Cole Harkins KTM 250 SX-F +1m09.450 28 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F +1m10.253 29 Thomas Welch YAM YZ 250F +1m10.737 30 Maxwell Sanford GAS MC250F +1m15.199 31 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F +1m17.001 32 Derek Leatherman YAM YZ 250F +1m22.222 33 Lawrence Fortin III KTM 250 SX-F +1m43.853 34 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F +1m49.417 35 Jake Pinhancos KTM 250 SX-F 13 Laps 36 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F 12 Laps 37 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 10 Laps 38 Tyler Stepek YAM YZ 250F 6 Laps 39 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE 5 Laps 40 Chase Yentzer SUZ RMZ 250 1 Laps

250 Overall

The wildest and most unpredictable afternoon of racing of the season thus far saw Shimoda prevail with his second victory of the season and of his career following 1-3 finishes. Cooper’s dominant second moto landed him in the runner-up spot (5-1), while Hunter Lawrence edged out his brother for the final spot on the overall podium in third (2-5).

Despite missing out on the overall podium for just the second time this season in fourth (7-2), Jett Lawrence lost just two points to his brother in the championship battle. A total of 26 points now separates the siblings with six motos remaining, as Shimoda sits 40 points behind in third.

Jo Shimoda – P1

“I judged where I was at and knew I was in the overall position [for the win]. I just wanted to keep fighting and finish the [second] moto strong. I ended up tipping over and made it harder on myself, but I’m really happy with this result.”

Justin Cooper – P2

“I can’t be too disappointed, but I wanted to go 1-1 here today. I’ve never won here [at my home race] and really wanted to, but we rebounded in the second moto and rode the way I know I can. I’m feeling more and more like myself as the season goes on.”

Hunter Lawrence, Team Honda HRC – P3

“It was a rough situation. I kept thinking it was something with the engine [in Moto 2] but the motor never stopped, so it must have been something with the brake. I’m bummed because I feel like I had an overall win in me today.”

RJ Hampshire – P5

“We had positives today. I was fast in qualifying, which I haven’t been. First moto, I felt like I got into a really good flow early and was clicking good laps off and landed back on the podium for the first time since Round 1. Second moto, I got a decent start and then just split out right after the finish. Someone went into the line I was going for and I tried to get out of it and just swapped the front. It was a bummer but we’ll definitely take the positives out of today.”

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 1 3 45 2 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 5 1 41 3 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 2 5 38 4 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 7 2 36 5 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 3 8 33 6 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 6 6 30 7 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F 4 9 30 8 Cameron Mcadoo KAW KX 250 11 4 28 9 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F 10 7 25 10 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F 9 10 23 11 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 12 11 19 12 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 13 12 17 13 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 16 13 13 14 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 15 14 13 15 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 8 37 13 16 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 14 16 12 17 Jorgen Talviku HQV FC250 17 17 8 18 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F 23 15 6 19 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F 22 18 3 20 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE 18 39 3 21 Zack Williams GAS MC250F 28 19 2 22 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F 19 36 2 23 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F 29 20 1 24 Tyler Stepek YAM YZ 250F 20 38 1 25 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 21 25 0 26 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 26 21 0 27 Trevor Schmidt KTM 250 SX-F 25 22 0 28 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F 24 24 0 29 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 30 23 0 30 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F 27 31 0 31 Cole Harkins KTM 250 SX-F 33 27 0 32 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F 34 28 0 33 Thomas Welch YAM YZ 250F 36 29 0 34 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F 31 34 0 35 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F 40 26 0 36 Jake Pinhancos KTM 250 SX-F 32 35 0 37 Chase Yentzer SUZ RMZ 250 39 40 0 38 Maxwell Sanford GAS MC250F 30 0 39 Derek Leatherman YAM YZ 250F 32 0 40 Lawrence Fortin III KTM 250 SX-F 33 0 41 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F 35 0 42 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 37 0 43 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 38 0

250 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 391 2 Hunter Lawrence 365 3 Jo Shimoda 351 4 Justin Cooper 316 5 RJ Hampshire 227 6 Maximus Vohland 222 7 Seth Hammaker 207 8 Levi Kitchen 180 9 Michael Mosiman 169 10 Stilez Robertson 169 11 Nathanael Thrasher 169 12 Pierce Brown 167 13 Nicholas Romano 133 14 Derek Kelley 113 15 Joshua Varize 106 16 Jalek Swoll 92 17 Matthew Leblanc 64 18 Derek Drake 61 19 Ty Masterpool 53 20 Preston Kilroy 51 21 Ryder DiFrancesco 50 22 Carson Mumford 46 23 Josiah Natzke 45 24 Austin Forkner 30 25 Cameron Mcadoo 28 26 Christopher Prebula 25 27 Brandon Ray 19 28 Lance Kobusch 18 29 Dilan Schwartz 13 30 Dylan Walsh 12 31 Kaeden Amerine 10 32 Enzo Lopes 9 33 Jorgen Talviku 8 34 Luca Marsalisi 8 35 Max Miller 8 36 Talon Hawkins 7 37 Hardy Munoz 7 38 James Harrington 6 39 Zack Williams 6 40 Romain Pape 4 41 Jack Chambers 3 42 Austin Black 3 43 Kyle Murdoch 3 44 Tyson Johnson 1 45 Slade Smith 1 46 Cole Harkins 1 47 Tyler Stepek 1 48 Garrett Hoffman 0 49 Tommy Rios 0 50 Jack Rogers 0 51 Tre Fierro 0 52 Marcus Phelps 0 53 Trevor Schmidt 0

450 Moto One

The opening moto in the premier class saw a new, yet familiar face at the head of the pack to start as defending champion and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing rider Dylan Ferrandis stormed to the MotoSport.com Holeshot in his first gate drop of the season. He was followed by Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson and Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen. The German then went on the charge and made the pass on Anderson for second. He continued to push and grabbed control of the lead from Ferrandis before the completion of the first lap. A small miscue by Anderson caused him to lose third to point leader and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing rider Eli Tomac.

A determined Tomac got around his teammate to move into second and then looked to chase down Roczen for the lead. The Yamaha rider showed patience and waited for his opening, then made a successful pass on his longtime rival in his first attempt. Behind them, Anderson made the move on Ferrandis for third and brought Sexton along with him for fourth.

Tomac stabilized his lead to nearly three seconds over Roczen as the moto passed the halfway point. This is also when Sexton was able to make his move on Anderson for third. The Honda rider’s charge didn’t stop there as he then made quick work of his teammate Roczen for second not long after. Sexton continued to post the fastest laps on the track to chip away at Tomac’s lead.

As the battle for the lead started to heat up, Roczen continued to lose positions, giving up his hold of third to Anderson and fourth to Ferrandis. Back up front, Sexton successfully eliminated his deficit and passed Tomac with ease with about seven minutes left in the moto.

With the lead in hand, Sexton ran away from the field and went unchallenged the rest of the way. He easily claimed his fifth moto win of the season by 12.8 seconds over Tomac, in what was arguably the Honda rider’s most impressive single moto of the season. Anderson followed in third while Ferrandis parlayed his holeshot into a fourth-place result. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Ryan Dungey crossed the line in fifth, but received a one-spot penalty for jumping on a red cross flag, which moved Roczen into fifth and Dungey sixth.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 15 Laps 2 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F +12.858 3 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +19.010 4 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +24.948 5 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +31.306 6 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE +31.306 7 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +35.404 8 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F +45.450 9 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR +45.593 10 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +51.740 11 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +51.940 12 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m07.866 13 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F +1m10.791 14 Malcolm Stewart HQV FC450 RE +1m13.929 15 Josh Gilbert HQV FC450 +1m45.918 16 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 450F +1m54.037 17 Chris Canning GAS MC450F +2m06.073 18 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F +2m12.139 19 Dean Wilson HQV FC450 RE +2m13.913 20 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 +2m35.080 21 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R 14 Laps 22 Cullin Park HON CRF450R +06.536 23 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R +11.248 24 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F +14.254 25 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R +17.876 26 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 +20.899 27 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 +36.224 28 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F +38.653 29 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +48.414 30 Lars van Berkel HON CRF450R +1m05.265 31 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +1m07.196 32 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F +1m14.766 33 Justin Cokinos GAS MC450F +1m16.596 34 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 +1m20.250 35 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 +1m20.745 36 Ronnie Stewart GAS MC450F +1m26.228 37 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 13 Laps 38 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 12 Laps 39 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 7 Laps 40 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F 5 Laps

450 Moto Two

The second and deciding moto got underway with Tomac leading the way for the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia, and Sexton. As Tomac looked to establish an early lead Sexton made the pass on Barcia for third and looked to continue moving forward, soon making the pass on Plessinger for second to start the second lap.

With the championship leaders out front all attention shifted to Sexton’s pursuit of Tomac. They settled in through the opening 10 minutes of the moto until Sexton decided to drop the hammer and go on the attack. He quickly erased his deficit to the lead and made a quick move that appeared to catch Tomac off guard and allowed Sexton to make an easy pass for the top spot. Moments later, Anderson made the pass on Plessinger for third after several laps of pressure.

Sexton quickly built a lead of almost two seconds but was unable to check out on Tomac, who stalked the lead and studied his rival’s lines. The leaders traded fast throughout the middle portion of the moto before Sexton inched away as they approached lapped riders. The lead continued to build from there and soon surpassed 10 seconds.

The Honda rider put it on cruise control in the closing stages to take the moto win by 15.8 seconds over Tomac. Anderson finished in a distant third.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 15 Laps 2 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F +15.852 3 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +21.404 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +24.338 5 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +30.681 6 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE +34.774 7 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +36.395 8 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR +38.974 9 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +53.749 10 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +1m27.610 11 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F +1m33.362 12 Josh Gilbert HQV FC450 +1m45.175 13 Dean Wilson HQV FC450 RE +1m58.821 14 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F FE +2m02.312 15 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 +2m07.241 16 Malcolm Stewart HQV FC450 RE +2m08.218 17 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F +2m42.755 18 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 450F 14 Laps 19 Chris Canning GAS MC450F +04.522 20 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R +10.831 21 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +21.130 22 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 +40.401 23 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 +43.144 24 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +49.848 25 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F +1m03.458 26 Justin Cokinos GAS MC450F +1m06.630 27 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +1m07.845 28 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F +1m14.621 29 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F +1m21.312 30 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R +1m24.011 31 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 +1m33.142 32 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F +1m36.377 33 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 +1m48.406 34 Ronnie Stewart GAS MC450F +1m50.609 35 Lars van Berkel HON CRF450R +2m18.267 36 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 13 Laps 37 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F +54.357 38 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 9 Laps 39 Cullin Park HON CRF450R +07.169 40 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 6 Laps

450 Round

Sexton’s second 1-1 sweep of the summer brought him his third victory of the season and his second in a row. It’s the fifth win of his career. Tomac (2-2) settled for the runner-up spot, while Anderson (3-3) completed the overall podium.

The winning effort vaulted Sexton back atop the championship standings, where he reclaimed his hold of the red plate with a one-point edge over Tomac with three rounds and six motos remaining. Anderson further strengthened his hold of third, 84 points out of the lead.

Chase Sexton – P1

“It was an awesome day. I struggled this morning in qualifying but we made some bike changes that worked out really well. This track really suited my style and I just couldn’t be happier with how the day went. I’m having an awesome summer and I’m so happy on my bike. I just want this to keep going.”

Eli Tomac – P2

“I did what I could. Chase [Sexton] was just really strong today. This was a big improvement for me here [at Unadilla]. I haven’t had the best results in the past, but Chase was just riding so well. We’ll take second and try to come out stronger next weekend.”

Jason Anderson – P3

“After you get third enough times this step of the podium can kind of feel like a bummer. I’m happy to be up here and I feel like I’m making progress, but those guys in front of me are just ripping right now.”

Aaron Plessinger – P4

“It was a pretty good day! I got a pretty good start in the first moto and kind of pumped up in the middle, and went from fifth to seventh. We didn’t really make too many changes in the second moto and I got a really good start – I was right there with Eli [Tomac], and then Chase [Sexton] got by me and I was trying to follow his lines but he was on another level today. I kind of dropped back a bit in the middle and with about five laps to go, I really, really picked it up and tried to get Jason [Anderson] back. I made up good time but still finished up fourth. It was really good, better than my last few motos, and we’re making really good progress with the bike, so I’m really pumped and looking forward to Budds Creek.”

Ryan Dungey – P6

“Unadilla was pretty nasty today – the track was pretty gnarly and more unique than it has been in the past. I feel like we had two good starts but my first laps didn’t execute as good as I should have. I had little mistakes and got passed by a couple guys, which made it harder for me to work in the moto and passes were tough for me today. All things considered, I was really happy with my riding and the bike setup was good for such a nasty track. I’m honestly just really excited to finish out these last three and just keep building.”

Justin Barcia – P8

“Going into the first moto, I was feeling good! I got off to a decent start and unfortunately had a crash and found it a little hard to regroup, so I ended up getting 10th. It’s frustrating because I felt like I didn’t ride to my ability but I came back, made a couple more bike changes and ripped a pretty good holeshot in the second moto. I rode behind Aaron [Plessinger] a lot of the race and we were pushing each other hard; I was trying to catch him really bad but just couldn’t make it happen. I was really happy with the change we made on the bike and I was happy with the finish. Wish I would have had a better first moto but we’re definitely going in the right direction and headed towards that podium in these last few races!”

450 Round Points

Pos. Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 1 1 50 2 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 2 2 44 3 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR 3 3 40 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 7 4 32 5 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 5 7 30 6 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE 6 6 28 7 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F 4 10 28 8 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F 10 5 27 9 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR 9 8 25 10 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F 11 9 22 11 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F 13 11 18 12 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F 8 17 17 13 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F FE 12 14 16 14 Josh Gilbert HQV FC450 15 12 15 15 Malcolm Stewart HQV FC450 RE 14 16 12 16 Dean Wilson HQV FC450 RE 19 13 10 17 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 450F 16 18 8 18 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 38 15 6 19 Chris Canning GAS MC450F 17 19 6 20 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F 18 29 3 21 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R 23 20 1 22 Justin Rodbell / 20 22 1 23 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R 21 21 0 24 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 27 23 0 25 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F 24 28 0 26 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 29 24 0 27 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R 25 30 0 28 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F 31 27 0 29 Justin Cokinos GAS MC450F 33 26 0 30 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 26 33 0 31 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F 28 32 0 32 Cullin Park HON CRF450R 22 39 0 33 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F 40 25 0 34 Lars van Berkel HON CRF450R 30 35 0 35 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 37 31 0 36 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F 32 37 0 37 Ronnie Stewart GAS MC450F 36 34 0 38 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 34 36 0 39 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 35 40 0 40 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 39 38 0

450 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Chase Sexton 409 2 Eli Tomac 408 3 Jason Anderson 325 4 Ken Roczen 304 5 Christian Craig 273 6 Ryan Dungey 264 7 Justin Barcia 246 8 Aaron Plessinger 230 9 Joseph Savatgy 195 10 Shane McElrath 165 11 Garrett Marchbanks 147 12 Alex Martin 136 13 Benny Bloss 127 14 Marshal Weltin 102 15 Antonio Cairoli 89 16 Brandon Hartranft 89 17 Fredrik Noren 82 18 Max Anstie 45 19 Chris Canning 38 20 Josh Gilbert 34 21 Dylan Ferrandis 28 22 Justin Rodbell 28 23 Henry Miller 27 24 Kyle Chisholm 20 25 Jerry Robin 19 26 Grant Harlan 15 27 Tyler Stepek 15 28 Tristan Lane 14 29 Cullin Park 13 30 Malcolm Stewart 12 31 Bryson Gardner 12 32 Ryan Surratt 11 33 Dean Wilson 10 34 Felix Lopez 8 35 Carson Brown 7 36 Jeremy Hand 5 37 Vincent Luhovey 3 38 Jeffrey Walker 3 39 Jeremy Smith 2 40 Izaih Clark 2 41 Cade Clason 2 42 Justin Cokinos 2 43 Scott Meshey 2 44 Justin Bogle 2 45 Keylan Meston 1 46 Kevin Moranz 0 47 Jacob Runkles 0 48 Collin Jurin 0 49 Richard Taylor 0 50 Mccoy Brough 0 51 Lars van Berkel 0 52 Matthew Curler 0 53 Nathen LaPorte 0

Next Up

The 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will continue next Saturday, August 20, with a visit to the shadow of the nation’s capital and Southern Maryland’s Budds Creek Motocross Park for the GEICO Motorcycle Budds Creek National.