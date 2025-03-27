2025 Shannons Classic Bike Broadford

Running over three days on the Easter weekend, April 18 – 20, the 2025 Shannons Classic Bike Broadford is back, and longtime supporters Shannons Insurance are again the naming rights sponsor for the 2025 event.

Troy Corser will be attending the event to share stories and catch up with fellow riders. World Superbike Champion in 1996 and again in 2005, Troy also won the Australian Superbike Championship and AMA Superbike championship in the United States.

Former speedway and road race champion Dennis Skinner will be attending to spend the weekend reminiscing with old mates and mix with the next generation of speedway stars in the making.

At the road race track, the theme for the 2025 Shannons Classic Bike Broadford features bikes from the newly introduced Period 7 racing class, with pre-1999 machines on display. Moderns and classics feature at the speedway and dirt track, and on the enduro and bitumen tracks – so there’s something for everyone!

Promoters, Rachelle and Mick Pettifer are excited to present this exciting event for the third year, “We have been so lucky with the continued support from Shannons Insurance in the historic motorcycle world,” said Rachelle. “Shannons truly understand what a classic bike is worth to owners, not just in dollar value, but in the memories and history that these bikes hold.”

“Following our successful promotion of the event for the past two years, we’re looking forward to running another fantastic long weekend for riders, families and spectators,” said Rachelle. “We’re thrilled to have World Champion Troy Corser attending this year. Troy will be in the pits and having a ride as well,” added Rachelle.

On Easter Monday, the Broadford swap meet makes a return to the local footy ground.

Rachelle and Mick hope traders and stall holders will come earlier and make the most of the bike crowd drawn to the Shannons Classic Bike event. A stall for the entire weekend is just $10, offering stall holders a cheap option to sell more and buyers the chance to pick up a bargain or a hard to get part or piece of memorabilia.

“Easter at Broadford is an annual highlight for retired competitors, collectors and modern day racers, so there’s something for everyone across the three days,” said Mick. “The Shannons Classic Bike Broadford is a great opportunity to catch up with mates, have a ride or two and pitch a tent to enjoy the reminiscing around the fire at night.”

The pits are open to spectators and entrants are always happy to have a chat about their bikes. There’s great spectator viewing from vantage points all around the various circuits. Spectator entry is free and there’s catering onsite. Camping is available at $10 per night per person payable at the event on arrival.

For entertainment, there’s a band Saturday night who will be rocking the crowd with a selection of old classics. A roast dinner and salads will be available for purchase at the road race track.

The Broadford complex is located at 260 Strath Creek Road, Broadford, Victoria 3658 and is an easy drive up the Hume Highway from Melbourne and elsewhere. Camping is available on site, food available all weekend.

Entry for the event is through Motorcycling Australia’s Ridernet online portal. Ridernet.com.au Look up Shannons Classic Bike Broadford.

For all information and enquiries contact Rachelle or Mick Pettifer via email: [email protected] or phone 0408 945 310.