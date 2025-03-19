Shark Aeron Helmets

Shark have introduced their new AERON helmets, combining the DNA of racing with everyday comfort for road riders. Inspired by the GP AERON, the AERON brings MotoGP excellence to the road.

The helmet incorporates all the technology and aerodynamics of a racing helmet, exceeds ECE 22.06 standards with a COVA (Carbon on View & Aramid) construction, and is optimised for prolonged and intensive use.

Pricing starts at $1,549.95 for the Dark Shadow solid colour, with the Carbon Skin and Full Carbon options $1,589.95, and the eye catching Fawn graphic available for $1,599.95.

Here’s the highlights of the Shark Aeron helmet

Optimised for high-speed stability, comfort, and endurance, the ergonomic and aerodynamic shape reduces neck strain, while the twin-density PU chin strap ensures secure support.

The five-inlet and seven-outlet ventilation system maintains an ideal temperature in all conditions.

The visors have been designed to expand your field of vision, minimise blind spots, and enhance your road perception:

Four anchor points

Patented quick release visor system: Quick Release Visor System

High-strength visor of optical grade 1 with variable thickness (from 4.2 mm to 2.8 mm) without visual distortion

Anti-scratch and anti-fog treated

Pre-equipped with Tear Off

There’s a wide range of sizes available, across two shell sizes, with the helmet weighing just 1410g (on a size M +/-50g). Those sizes are XS: 53-54cm / SM: 55-56cm / MD: 57-58cm / LG: 59-60cm / XL: 61-62cm / 2XL: 63-64cm.

The AERON is also approved to accommodate Sena Bluetooth and Sena Mesh intercoms incl. Wave developed in collaboration with Sena. The location of the intercom has been specifically designed to fit perfectly into the helmet’s structure.

Head into your local Shark Helmets stockist to check out the Aeron Helmet today, or to grab yourself a new lid.

Shark Aeron Helmets graphics