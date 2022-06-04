CARBON
The lightness and resistance of carbon fibre.
SHARK’s carbon shell moulding reinforces safety, with weight gain thanks to the lightness of the material. This carbon fibre absorbs shocks by damping and deformation on the entire shell.
COMFORT
Every helmet is made with comfort in mind. From fabrics that feature anti-bacterial and anti-odour properties, to removable and machine washable internal fabrics for that optimal fresh feel.
OPTICS
Unequalled optical quality with the Optical Class 1-rated visors featuring variable thicknesses free of any visual distortion.
The Spartan GT is fitted with SANITIZED®-labelled ALVEOTECH lining fabric featuring anti-microbial properties. Easyfit system for additional comfort to riders wearing glasses.
This helmet has UV380-labelled visor treated to resist scratches with ultra-soft visor notching movement and optical class 1-rated visor.
AERODYNAMICS
SHARK’s helmet profiles are developed to offer optimum stability, even at the highest speeds, and reduce aerodynamic noises and raising the level of phonic insulation.
VENTILATION
Efficient ventilation system: cooling and anti-fog.
Hot air is extracted by the rear spoiler: perfect for control of internal and external flows. Optimisation of air inlets and outlets in the event of fogging and for extremely effective ventilation.