Shark OXO Modular Helmets

The latest generation of Shark modular helmets has arrived in the form of the OXO, delivering optimised stability at speed thanks to its new Flip-back design and streamlined shape, in both open and closed configurations.

In Flip-back mode the OXO transforms into an open-face helmet thanks to the ‘2 DIGIT UNLOCK’ mechanism, offering ease of interaction in urban settings and a casual lid, without compromising safety as the first ECE 22.06 and P/J approved modular Shark helmet.

The visor, with anti-scratch treatment, offers a wide panoramic field of view and two open options, full or partial and comes with a Pinlock 70 included, while fit is also prioritised with two shell sizes.

The OXO is even ready to accommodate SENA Bluetooth and SENA Mesh intercoms including the WAVE developed in collaboration with SENA. The location of the intercom has been specifically designed to fit perfectly.

Shark OXO Modular features

High-impact LEXAN shell

Best Fit by Shark: 3D scanning for best possible fit

EasyFit system: Optimal comfort for riders wearing glasses

Optimised ventilation – 2 air inlets/2 air outlets

Anti-scratch visor and Air Stream position capability – full or partial opening visor

UV380 sun visor

Pinlock 70 included

Sizes – XS to 2XL

Sizing – XS: 53-54cm; SM: 55-56cm; MD: 57-58cm; LG: 59-60cm; XL: 61-62cm; 2XL: 63-64cm

Number of shell sizes: 2

Weight: 1660 gr (size M +/- 50 gr)

The Shark OXO helmet is available from $849.95 RRP in solid colours, and from $899.95 RRP in Sikter graphics. Visit your local Shark helmet stockist to check out the new OXO modular helmet, or visit the Ficeda Accessories website for more information.

Shark OXO Modular Helmet Images