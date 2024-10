Shell Masters Series

Oran Park 1995

With Phil Aynsley

Here is a collection of images from the 1995 Oran Park round of the Shell Masters Series – nostalgia, anyone?

Race Results

Mat Mladin – Team Kawasaki ZXR Kirk McCarty – Winfield Honda RVF Robbie Baird – Winfield Honda RVF Benn Archibald – Fibre Flash Kawasaki ZXR Peter Goddard – Ansett Air Freight Suzuki GSX-R

Kirk McCarthy ultimately won the championship in 1995.