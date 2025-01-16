Sherco 300 SE Racing returns for 2025

Sherco Australia has confirmed the return of the Racing variant to its acclaimed MY25 enduro range.

This release marks the reintroduction of a trail-oriented alternative to the French marque’s best-selling Factory model, delivering exceptional performance at a more affordable price point.

The MY25 Sherco Racing range will be limited to the 300cc 2-stroke model only.

The MY25 300 SE Racing variant stands apart from the Factory model with the following specifications:

48mm KYB Open-Cartridge Forks

Forged Triple Clamps

Previous-Generation (MY23) Swingarm, Wheels, Brake Discs, and Handlebars

Halogen Headlight Globe

MITAS Tyres

Racing-Themed Decal Kit

Despite these differences, the 300 SE Racing retains the vast majority of technical advancements introduced with the MY25 Factory models, including:

New Chassis and Sub-frame

Upgraded Cooling System with New Radiators and Silicone Hoses (without expansion tank and radiator fan)

Redesigned Airbox

New Larger Handguards (still included, unlike many competitor models)

New Wiring Harness

Revised Bodywork and Fuel Tap Position

SPES Exhaust System

The reintroduction of the Racing variant is strategically timed to address the current dynamics of the global enduro market and broader industry challenges. The Racing model’s sharp manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $14,799* plus on-road costs makes it an attractive option, priced at $2,000 less than the Factory variant.

The MY25 300 SE Racing is positioned as the ideal choice for customers seeking a high-performance, trail-focused enduro bike with outstanding value for money. Stock is now available from authorised Sherco motorcycle dealers.

For more information about the MY25 range, interested customers are encouraged to contact their nearest Sherco motorcycle dealer or visit our website at sherco.com.au.

Sherco 300 SE Racing Specifications

Engine: Single cylinder, 2-stroke with an anti-vibration balancer and SBS electronically-controlled exhaust valve

Displacement: 293.14cc

Bore and Stroke: 72mm x 72mm

Fuel System: 36mm Keihin PWK carburettor with VForce4R reed valve system

Cooling: Liquid-cooled

Start: Electric Start

Battery: BS Battery 12V 140A Lithium

Exhaust: SPES plated-steel pipe, SPES aluminium silencer

Transmission: Six-speed sequential gearbox, primary gears and chain secondary

Clutch: Brembo hydraulic multi-disc in oil bath

Ignition: DC – CDI ignition with digital advance, dual map switch: Hard and Soft

Frame: High-strength chrome-molybdenum steel semi-perimeter

Fuel capacity: 10.0 litres

Brakes: Brembo hydraulic, 260mm Galfer front disc and 220mm Galfer solid rear disc

Fork: 48mm KYB open-cartridge fork, fully adjustable with model-specific settings, 300mm travel

Shock: 50mm KYB shock absorber, 18mm shaft, fully adjustable with model-specific settings, 330mm travel

Front wheel: 1.60 x 21-inch EXCEL Takasago rim (black) with Mitas Terra Force Super tyre

Rear wheel: 2.15 x 18-inch EXCEL Takasago rim (black) with Mitas Terra Force Super tyre

Wheelbase: 1480mm

Ground clearance: 355mm

Seat height: 950mm

MSRP – $14,799 +ORC

*MSRP pricing does not include pre-delivery, freight, registration, and stamp duty costs.

Sherco 300 SE Racing Images