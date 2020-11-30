Sherco EB12 & EB16 electric balance bikes

Sherco Australia have just introduced two lightweight electric balance bike models, designed to foster Australia’s next generation of up-coming enduro and trail warriors. The Sherco EB12 and EB16 are specifically designed for developing hand-eye coordination and balance.

On sale from your nearest Sherco dealer now, the Sherco EB12 and EB16 electric balance bikes have a recommended retail price of $649 and $749 respectively.

Michael Poynton – Sherco Australia

“The Sherco EB12 and EB16 are the ideal choice for little rippers. They’re fun, affordable and a great introduction into the world of two wheels.The benefits, enjoyment and skills developed at such an early age are priceless. And they’ve arrived just in time for Christmas!”

The EB12, with its 12-inch wheels, is suitable for children between the ages of two and six, or weighing up to 34kg, with little or no experience on a balance bike. Children should have an inseam of more than 14 inches/35cm to adequately touch the ground with a slight bend in the knees for optimum sizing.

The 16-inch wheeled EB16 is suitable for children between five and six years of age (18”/45cm inseam), or weighing up to 40kg, with some experience on a balance bike or who are taller and need a larger platform.

Both bikes feature a simple twist-and-go throttle with a battery level display and a host of safety features to inspire confidence in the young rider as well as the supervising adult.

These include selectable low/full power modes; a fully-enclosed chain cover; a rear drum brake activated via hand lever; as well as a power cut-off switch built into the brake lever, which automatically cuts power if the rider pulls in the lever, thus preventing a panic throttle twist. Also included is a height-adjustable seat, a front plate with number decals as well as a 12-month parts-only warranty.

The EB12 is powered by a 100W brush motor and a 2.6Ah lithium-ion battery, which gives approximate top speeds of 7.5km/h and 15km/h (low/full power modes).

The EB16 is paired with a larger 170W brush motor and a 5.2Ah lithium-ion battery for top speeds of 10km/h and 21km/h (low/full power modes). The EB12 tips the scales at just 9kg while the EB16 weighs just 11kg.

Running time for both models is up to 60 minutes of constant use, however battery range will vary depending on speed setting, rider weight and riding conditions. Recharge time is up to three hours via an external charge port for convenient recharging. Additional batteries are available for $139 for 2.6Ah or $199 for 5.2Ah – and both are compatible with either model, for a quick and convenient swap to keep the fun times rolling.

Other technical highlights include a lightweight aluminium frame and handlebar, chain drive, pneumatic all-terrain rubber tyres as well as durable water-transfer frame decals. Each bike comes with an Australian 240V household charger, owners manual and toolkit.

Children can learn to push, balance, and coast in the non-powered mode of both models, which makes for an excellent, gradual introduction. Once the child demonstrates proficient use and understanding of the brake and the ability to coast and brake while standing then a low-power mode via the twist-and-go throttle can be introduced.

For more information see the Sherco Australia website – https://www.sherco.com.au – with a full list of dealers available under their Dealers (link) tab, for finding your local dealership.