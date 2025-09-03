Shoei J.02 Helmet

At the peak of the neo-classic motorcycle movement in 2016, the J.O became an instant icon, a minimalist masterpiece. Fast forward to today and the J.O2 is the evolution of a classic, encasing ECE 22.06 protection in form and function.

Shoei has preserved the iconic, compact shape all while meeting the stricter safety requirements. One of the most noticeable differences is the addition of the three smoky golden rivets above the viewport, allowing riders to attach a bubble visor or peak.

The J.O2 brings on a few subtle design flourishes that reinforce its premium positioning, including a refined goggle strap with specially designed snap button and vintage-inspired interior, providing character and class.

Meeting ECE22.06 certification means a strong construction, which is why you’ll find a dual layer EPS with an organic fibre and composite fibre AIM shell; to ensure the safest fit, there are four shell sizes across the range. The integrated drop down visor is the new CJ-4, which is wider than the original J.O. All pads are detatchable, washable and available in different sizes for a customised fit.

The helmet is securely attached with a classic double d-ring closure.

Shoei J.02 Helmet features

ECE 22.06 certified

Smoky golden front snaps allow pairing with a V480 peak (sold separately)

Integrated CJ-4 visor is wider than original J.O

3 Position visor for optimum fit and comfort

Organic fibre and multi-composite fibre AIM shell

Dual layer EPS

4 Shell sizes for the perfect fit

3D centre pad, cheek pads are available in different thicknesses to customise fit

All pads are detachable and washable

Classic goggle strap

Double D-ring chin strap

Sizes – XS to 2XL (depending on colour)

Colours – Black, Matt Black, Matt Brown, Off White

Check out the full Shoei range at the official Australian website: http://premiumhelmets.com.au/

Available from local dealers and AMX locations across the country.

Find your local AMX Superstore here (link).