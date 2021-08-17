Shoei NXR2

Shoei’s new NXR2 is on the way and there is only a month to wait until the September global launch. The NXR2 meets the new European Standard ECE 22.06 and is ffered in a range of graphics and colour options. Shoei NXR2 will start at $799.90 RRP in solid colours, with graphics available for $949.90 RRP.

The NXR2 is the latest in Shoei’s long standing RF/NXR Series helmets, combining more than 60-years of helmet design experience with the latest manufacturing technology. This versatile Sports Performance helmet can be used for all riding conditions, from road touring and commuting to the racetrack.

The NXR2 is a step up from the original NXR, sporting improvements in ventilation, comfort and hold as well as refined aerodynamics to produce a significant reduction in drag and lift, reducing the strain on a rider’s neck.

Shoei has developed vortex generators on the side of the visor to reduce wind turbulence and noise, while new, more voluminous cheek pads further restrain wind noise within the helmet, without blocking informative road sounds.

Each NXR2 features the new CWR-F2 visor system which provides riders with protection from 99% of UV rays and is 10% larger for improved lateral vision. The visor has a conveniently located centre closure and locking mechanism and new first position shield opening feature for advanced venting and defogging.

While the NXR2 does sport new features, staples of the Shoei range are included, such as the Emergency Quick Release System to help first responders safely remove your helmet with minimal load on a rider’s neck. The NXR2 has also been designed and tested in Shoei’s state-of-the-art wind tunnel facility to ensure optimum aerodynamic and ventilation performance.

Riders are kept cool with six air intakes and four exhaust outlets, with the large three position lower vent shutter designed for ease of use with riding gloves. The strategically shaped air-intake streamlines the profile of the helmet design, with a compact integrated spoiler helps reduce the forces placed on a rider’s head.

The new NXR2 is also one of the first helmet models to be certified to the latest European Standard ECE 22.06 update.

The full range of NXR2 helmets will arrive over the coming months, with six new graphic designs in a range of colours, and six solid colours to choose from, including matt, gloss and metallic options. Prices start from $799.90 for solid colours and $949.90 for graphics. Five graphics options will be available to start with, with Matt Black, Gloss Black and White following later in the month.