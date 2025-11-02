2026 Triumph Scrambler 900

2026 Scrambler 1200 XE

Triumph’s Scrambler 900 receives a comprehensive suite of functional upgrades for the 2026 model year and is set to arrive in Australia from March.

The steel tubular frame has been redesigned and now features a cast aluminium swingarm, providing better rigidity while reducing weight. Suspension is also now 43 mm Showa USD forks and twin shocks, offering preload adjustment.

Lightweight aluminium rims also reduce weight where it matters most, and are fitted with Metzeler Tourance dual-purpose tyres.

On the braking front, we’re also seeing a larger 320 mm front rotor matched to a radial four-piston calliper, with Triumph promising stronger and more progressive stopping power.

On the rider-aids front, we see the addition of cornering functionality to both ABS and traction control, with three standard ride modes: Off-Road, Rain and Road. Off-Road mode is also tied into the ABS, disabling it at the rear.

A new instrument cluster features a round housing that incorporates both LCD and TFT displays. However, the Bluetooth module remains optional if you’re after phone access and music via the dash.

A USB charging port is standard, while cruise control can be added as an accessory.

The 900 cc Bonneville twin-cylinder engine remains unchanged, producing just shy of 65 hp, as well as 80 Nm of torque at 3,250 rpm, controlled via a RbW system and offering plenty of character with its 270-degree crank.

The exhaust has been updated with a two-into-one high-level system that fits the Scrambler styling, featuring dual mufflers on one side. A torque-assist clutch is fitted, and the lever is span-adjustable.

A more angular 12 litre tank and new filler cap, as well as new side panels, brushed throttle-body covers and redesigned heel guards also make an appearance.

Slimmer mudguards and updated fork protectors continue the revamp, with a new headlight held by aluminium brackets. The two-piece seat is also reprofiled to match a narrow sub-frame.

Two premium colour options will be available in Matt Khaki Green with Phantom Black, or Mineral Grey with Cosmic Yellow, as well as the standard option of Urban Grey with Jet Black accents.

The standard warranty is two years, with service intervals of 16,000 km.

The Australian pricing of the new Scrambler 900 has been confirmed at $20,450 for standard colours (ride-away) or $21,350 (ride-away) for premium colours.

Paul Stroud – Triumph Motorcycles CCO

“The Scrambler 900 has long been celebrated for its distinctive character and all-round versatility. With this latest evolution, we’ve refined every aspect of the riding experience—focusing on intuitive handling, enhanced ergonomics, and the kind of premium build quality that speaks to Triumph’s commitment to engineering excellence. With a relaxed and confident riding position, easy handling, and a torquey Bonneville twin that’s full of character, the Scrambler delivers genuine all-terrain capability and undeniable cool factor. This is a motorcycle that feels as good to ride as it looks. It stays true to the authentic Scrambler spirit, while offering the performance, versatility, and timeless style that today’s riders expect. We’re proud of what this bike represents and excited for riders to experience it.”

Scrambler 1200 XE

The Scrambler 1200 XE has also received some tweaks, following a significant update for 2024. Triumph has walked back the move to Marzocchi suspension, with fully adjustable 47 mm Showa forks now reinstated alongside the dual Ohlins shock at the rear. Triumph explain this as ‘responding to customer demand with a premium suspension upgrade’.

New colour options include XE graphics and gold details on the fuel tank, with Matt Khaki Green & Matt Crystal White, or Silver Ice & Phantom Black, the premium options. Sapphire Black will remain the standard option.

Other highlights of the Scrambler 1200 XE include the Brembo Stylema M4.30 dual brake setup, featuring 320 mm rotors, as well as Triumph’s cornering ABS and Traction Control.

The High Power Bonneville engine is the 1200 donk, with almost 90 hp and an impressive 110 Nm of torque at just 4250 rpm.

Six ride modes are standard, with Off-Road Pro disabling both ABS and Traction Control. Cruise control is also standard, as is a TFT display. Connectivity is even pre-enabled.

The standard Scrambler 1200 XE will arrive in January 2026 for $26,190, while the premium colours will be available for $27,090 ride-away.

2026 Triumph Scrambler 900 Specifications

Specifications Engine Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin Capacity 900 cc Bore 84.6 mm Stroke 80 mm Compression 11.0:1 Max Power 65 PS / 64.1 bhp (47.8 kW) @ 7250 rpm Max Torque 80 Nm @ 3250 rpm Fueling Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, three riding modes Exhaust Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin high-level silencers Final Drive X ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox Five speed Frame Tubular steel, with steel cradles Swingarm Twin-sided, fabricated aluminium Front Wheel Spoked, aluminium rim, 32-spoke, 19 x 2.5 in Rear Wheel Spoked, aluminium rim, 32-spoke, 17 x 4.25 in Front Tyre 100/90-19 Rear Tyre 150/70 R17 Front Suspension Showa Ø43mm upside-down forks, 120 mm wheel travel Rear Suspension Twin Showa RSUs with external reservoirs, adjustable preload, 120 mm wheel travel Front Brakes Single Ø320mm floating disc, four-piston radial caliper, OCABS Rear Brakes Single Ø255mm fixed disc, Nissin two-piston floating caliper, OCABS Instrument Display LCD multi-function instruments with integrated colour TFT screen Length 2111 mm Width (Handlebars) 853 mm Height (Without Mirror) 1178 mm Seat Height 790 mm Wheelbase 1445 mm Rake 25.8° Trail 112 mm Tank Capacity 12 litres Wet Weight 221 kg Fuel Consumption 4 L/100 km

2026 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE Specifications