Tommy Bridewell topped the final Bennetts British Superbike Championship pre-season Official Test at Silverstone this week, setting the benchmark lap time in the final session of the day for the Oxford Products Racing Ducati team despite high winds and cool conditions.

Bridewell’s pace-setting lap came on lap four of a six-lap run as last year’s title runner-up bids to go one better this season. The time put him just 0.103s ahead of Rory Skinner’s time from the previous day on the FS-3 Racing Kawasaki.

Tommy Bridewell – Oxford Products Racing Ducati – P1

“We have had a really strong pre-season test for definite. The test here has been fundamental to be honest. We have a lot of new parts that we had to test and we found something today as we had been experiencing a little issue. There were a lot of positives and one negative, but we continued riding today to fix it and we managed to, so because of that I am feeling really strong coming into round one.”

The lap times had been incredibly close throughout the two days, and as next weekend’s opening round at Silverstone beckons, the top 22 riders were covered by just 0.909s despite the mixed conditions.

The Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha team had a positive end to their pre-season testing with Kyle Ryde and Bradley Ray locking out the next two positions on the timesheets in third and fourth place respectively.

Honda Racing UK’s Glenn Irwin completed the top five as he set his fastest lap in the penultimate session of the day, edging out Dan Linfoot on the iForce BMW. Christian Iddon was the leading Buildbase Suzuki rider in seventh place, making it six different manufacturers to feature in the top seven positions.

2018 champion Leon Haslam was eighth fastest for the VisionTrack Kawasaki team ahead of Danny Buchan, whilst Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki’s Josh Owens impressed to complete the top ten.

Andrew Irwin, Ryan Vickers and Jason O’Halloran narrowly missed out on the top ten whilst double champion Josh Brookes and his new MCE Ducati team-mate Tom Sykes finished the test in 14th and 19th respectively, with Sykes also having a small crash.

Josh Brookes – MCE Ducati – P14

“It was a fairly productive test despite the weather being difficult with rain and gusty winds at times. But it’s been the same for everyone and from our side, we’ve done a lot of work with various settings and combinations. Silverstone has always been tricky for our bike, but last year, Silverstone was a good round for us. We’ve struggled in the last sector of the track in the past so that’s an area we’ve concentrated on this week and now the bike is working as good as it ever has. Tom SykesSo everything is positive going into the race weekend over Easter, it’s just a case of seeing what the weather will do but I’m ready to rock.”

Tom Sykes – MCE Ducati – P19

“I came here in good spirits after a positive test at Snetterton and found how the Ducati works so came here excited to continue that work. The start of yesterday didn’t go to plan, but I was going about my business and finding where the bike was working and where we needed to improve. The guys have made some small tweaks to the bike with the information since Snetterton, so everything is definitely heading in the right direction. The cold temperatures and really gusty wind meant I didn’t take the best from the bike or myself today but found some more information in preparation for next week.”

Reigning champion Tarran Mackenzie has been diagnosed with a fracture to the left ankle after his high-speed crash yesterday following assessment at University Hospital Coventry.

The opening round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship takes place at Silverstone over the Easter weekend of 15/17 April.

POS NAME NAT TIME GAP 1 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) GBR 53.627 – 2 Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki) GBR 53.730 0.103 3 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) GBR 53.795 0.168 4 Bradley RAY (Yamaha) GBR 53.799 0.172 5 Glenn IRWIN (Honda) GBR 53.829 0.202 6 Dan LINFOOT (BMW) GBR 53.868 0.241 7 Christian IDDON (Suzuki) GBR 53.933 0.306 8 Leon HASLAM (Kawasaki) GBR 54.034 0.407 9 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) GBR 54.062 0.435 10 Josh OWENS (Kawasaki) GBR 54.092 0.465 11 Andrew IRWIN (BMW) GBR 54.150 0.523 12 Ryan VICKERS (BMW) GBR 54.194 0.567 13 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) AUS 54.223 0.596 14 Josh BROOKES (Ducati) AUS 54.283 0.656 15 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) GBR 54.300 0.673 16 Ryo MIZUNO (Honda) JPN 54.407 0.780 17 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) GBR 54.408 0.781 18 Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha) GBR 54.418 0.791 19 Tom SYKES (Ducati) GBR 54.429 0.802 20 Luke MOSSEY (Honda) GBR 54.435 0.808 21 Chrissy ROUSE (BMW) GBR 54.525 0.898 22 Takumi TAKAHASHI (Honda) JPN 54.536 0.909 23 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) GBR 54.679 1.052 24 Tom NEAVE (Honda) GBR 54.821 1.194 25 Dan JONES (BMW) GBR 54.899 1.272 26 Bjorn ESTMENT (Suzuki) RSA 54.901 1.274 27 Leon JEACOCK (Suzuki) GBR 55.099 1.472 28 Dean HARRISON (Kawasaki) GBR 55.354 1.727 29 Liam DELVES (Kawasaki) GBR 55.614 1.987 30 Michael DUNLOP (Ducati) GBR 56.646 3.019 31 Sam COX (BMW) GBR 57.626 3.999

British Superstock / Supersport

Tim Neave (Edwards Yamaha) topped proceedings in British Superstock but it was pretty tight at the top with Joe Francis (Stauff Fluid Kawasaki) and Charlie Nesbitt (VisionTrack Suzuki) hot on his heels.

Billy McConnell was the highest ranked Aussie in seventh on the Jackson Racing Honda while Brayden Elliott (CFS Filtration No Bull Honda) was 13th and Levi Day (Powerslide Suzuki) 29th in what was a 35-strong contingent of Superstock riders. Levi Day only completed day one of the test.

There are no Ducati motorcycles competing in British Superstock due to the V4 R not coming in under the cost cap for the category that is enforced in BSB.

Bradley Perie (Appleyard Macadam Yamaha) topped the Supersport category ahead of defending champion Jack Kennedy (Mar-Train Yamaha). New Zealand’s Damon Rees (Ashcourt Yamaha) was 14th in the Supersport class.

British Superstock / Supersport Combined Times

POS NAT CL Time GAP 1 Tim NEAVE GBR STK 54.945 – 2 Joe FRANCIS GBR STK 55.048 0.103 3 Charlie NESBITT GBR STK 55.101 0.156 4 Brent HARRAN RSA STK 55.155 0.210 5 Alex OLSEN GBR STK 55.179 0.234 6 Lewis ROLLO GBR STK 55.181 0.236 7 Billy McCONNELL AUS STK 55.310 0.365 8 Jack NIXON GBR STK 55.473 0.528 9 David ALLINGHAM GBR STK 55.543 0.598 10 Ash BEECH GBR STK 55.588 0.643 11 Tom OLIVER GBR STK 55.601 0.656 12 Richard KERR IRL STK 55.601 0.656 13 Brayden ELLIOTT AUS STK 55.691 0.746 14 Tom WARD GBR STK 55.711 0.766 15 Davey TODD GBR STK 55.843 0.898 16 Matt TRUELOVE GBR STK 55.894 0.949 17 Shaun WINFIELD GBR STK 55.899 0.954 18 Joe TALBOT GBR STK 56.105 1.160 19 Rob McNEALY GBR STK 56.208 1.263 20 Bradley PERIE GBR BSS 56.244 1.299 21 Jack KENNEDY IRL BSS 56.288 1.343 22 Kade VERWEY GBR STK 56.342 1.397 23 Dean HARRISON GBR STK 56.361 1.416 24 Ian HUTCHINSON GBR STK 56.400 1.455 25 Ben LUXTON GBR STK 56.470 1.525 26 James HILLIER GBR STK 56.503 1.558 27 John McGUINNESS GBR STK 56.570 1.625 28 Harry TRUELOVE GBR BSS 56.664 1.719 29 Adam McLEAN GBR STK 56.720 1.775 30 Nathan HARRISON GBR STK 56.765 1.820 31 Max STAINTON GBR STK 56.849 1.904 32 Lee JOHNSTON GBR BSS 56.866 1.921 33 Levi DAY AUS STK 56.867 1.922 34 Jamie PERRIN GBR BSS 56.951 2.006 35 David BROOK GBR STK 57.036 2.091 36 Jamie van SIKKELERUS NLD BSS 57.098 2.153 37 Rhys IRWIN IRL BSS 57.110 2.165 38 Josh DAY GBR BSS 57.137 2.192 39 Sam MUNRO GBR BSS 57.152 2.207 40 Sam HOLME GBR STK 57.216 2.271 41 Luke VERWEY GBR STK 57.265 2.320 42 Eunan McGLINCHEY GBR BSS 57.279 2.334 43 Dave MACKAY GBR STK 57.430 2.485 44 Max MORGAN GBR STK 57.476 2.531 45 Zak CORDEROY GBR BSS 57.531 2.586 46 Caolan IRWIN IRL BSS 57.794 2.849 47 Max WADSWORTH GBR BSS 57.827 2.882 48 Damon REES NZL BSS 57.988 3.043 49 Anthony MOORE GBR STK 58.071 3.126 50 David JONES GBR BSS 58.105 3.160 51 Max INGHAM GBR BSS 58.151 3.206 52 Michael DUNLOP GBR BSS 58.186 3.241 53 Dean HARRISON GBR BSS 58.575 3.630

British Junior Superstock/GP2/Ducati Cup

Max Cook (Yamaha) led the way in Junior Superstock ahead of New Zealand’s Zak Fuller (Kawasaki).

The leading Aussie in the Junior Superstock ranks was Seth Crump (Yamaha) in ninth ahead of Jacob Hatch (Kawasaki) in 17th.

Leading the way in GP2 was Cameron Fraser ahead of Harvey Claridge.

David Shoubridge was the top ranking Ducati Tri-Options Cup competitor by a fair margin over Tom Tunstall.

British Junior Superstock/GP2/Ducati Cup Combined Times