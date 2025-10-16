Simpson Venom Full Face Road Helmet Helmet

‘Ghost Bandit’

Also known as the Ghost Bandit, the Simpson Venom is designed entirely with motorcycle riders in mind and is prepared to handle just about any type of riding in killer style and complete comfort.

The shell is available in a lightweight composite or carbon fibre, and has been aerodynamically tuned for motorcycle riding, as well as being fully ventilated for maximum airflow when, and where, you need it most.

This includes top and rear vents, with dual adjustable chin vents. Even when it is hot, the Coolmax liner draws the sweat away from your head, keeping you cooler, for longer.

The chin strap is secured with a classic double d-ring closure, and integrated speaker and microphone pockets make it easy to install your favourite communication device.

The Venom has a host of tinted visors to suit, which are easily installed with the tool-free visor system; a drop-down sun visor makes riding through changing light conditions a breeze.

If you love the look of a Simpson but want the creature comforts of a touring helmet, the Venom is for you.

The Venom helmet is fully ECE 22.06 certified, setting itself apart from the originally named Ghost, which is available in America.

Simpson Venom Full Face Road Helmet features

DOT/ECE22.06 Certified

Lightweight composite fibre or carbon shell

Tool-Free shield removal

Internal sun visor

Multiple shield options

Integrated speaker and boom mic pockets

Dual adjustable chin vents

Top and rear ventilation

Colours – Carbon, Matte Black, Black

Sizes – XS-3XL

Price – $799.90 RRP Solid; $999.90 RRP Carbon

Available from local dealers and AMX locations across the country.

Find your local AMX Superstore here (link).