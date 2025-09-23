Simpson Speed Full Face Road Helmet

The Simpson Speed helmet is among the brand’s most popular models, carrying the unmistakable Bandit-inspired styling that has long been a favourite with riders. Positioned as the entry point in Simpson’s motorcycle helmet range, it offers the trademark look at a more accessible price, thanks to its cost-effective shell construction.

The lightweight thermo-injected polycarbonate shell is produced in three different shell sizes covering the range of helmet sizes for a great fit. It’s fully ventilated for maximum airflow, utilising the Simpson Speed Brow design for low-pressure Venturi effect venting. The Venturi effect directs air through the chin vents and central rear exhaust.

The chin strap is secured with a classic double D-ring closure, and integrated speaker and microphone pockets make it easy to install your favourite communication device.

The Speed features a host of tinted visors to suit, which are easily installed using the tool-free visor system; these visors are ultra-wide for maximum field of view. A drop-down sun visor makes riding through changing light conditions a breeze.

Helmet ships with one clear face shield installed and an included dark-tinted visor. Additional face shields may be purchased separately.

The Speed helmet is fully ECE 22.06 certified, setting itself apart from the originally named Speed Bandit, which is available in America.

Simpson Speed Helmet features

DOT/ECE22.06 Certified

Lightweight thermo injected Polycarbonate shell

Three shell sizes for optimum outer profile

Simpson “Speed Brow” with low-pressure venturi effect venting

Venturi effect chin vents and central rear exhaust vent.

Ultra-wide, quick release shield for maximum field of view, 4 position with locking feature

Pinlock ready

Optional chrome mirror, dark smoke and iridium shields sold separately

Integrated speaker and boom mic pockets

Dual adjustable chin vents

Sizes – XS-2XL

Price – $599.90 RRP

Available from local dealers and AMX locations across the country.

Find your local AMX Superstore here (link).