Simpson Journey Modular Adventure Helmet
Built for the adventure rider, the Simpson Journey is a modular helmet designed for riders looking for versatility, with the protection of a full-face helmet but the freedom of an open face when it suits. Now available in sizes XS through to 2XL, a solid colour will set you back $879.90 RRP, or go the full hog carbon lid for $1,299.90 RRP.
Naturally, the Journey combines Simpson’s legendary design with rugged and versatile features needed for off-road exploration.
Constructed with tri-composite or carbon fibre shells, the helmet is light overall to reduce the likelihood of damaging or tiring your neck while riding off-road trails.
Multiple intake and exhaust vents work to keep you cool, and the P/J certified modular chin bar opens easily with one hand.
The dual-anchor peak keeps the sun out of your eyes when you need it but can be removed if it’s not required. An internal sun shield helps visibility when conditions change. The ultra-wide viewport with metal hardware provides a broad, clear view.
Complete with a Pinlock Max Vision antifog shield, the Journey combines comfort and versatility in any environment. The Journey helmet is fully
Simpson Journey Modular Adventure Helmet features
- DOT/ECE22.06 Certified with P/J chin bar
- Lightweight tri-composite fibre or carbon shell
- 3 shell sizes for optimal fitment
- Pinlock 120 Max Vision included
- Removable dual-anchor peak
- Internal sun visor
- Multiple shield options
- Universal comms compatible
- Closable top and three position chin vents
- One hand modular chin bar opening
- Size – XS – 2XL
- Price – $879.90 RRP – Solid, $1,299.90 RRP – Carbon
Available from local dealers and AMX locations across the country.
Find your local AMX Superstore here (link).