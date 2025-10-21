Simpson Journey Modular Adventure Helmet

Built for the adventure rider, the Simpson Journey is a modular helmet designed for riders looking for versatility, with the protection of a full-face helmet but the freedom of an open face when it suits. Now available in sizes XS through to 2XL, a solid colour will set you back $879.90 RRP, or go the full hog carbon lid for $1,299.90 RRP.

Naturally, the Journey combines Simpson’s legendary design with rugged and versatile features needed for off-road exploration.

Constructed with tri-composite or carbon fibre shells, the helmet is light overall to reduce the likelihood of damaging or tiring your neck while riding off-road trails.

Multiple intake and exhaust vents work to keep you cool, and the P/J certified modular chin bar opens easily with one hand.

The dual-anchor peak keeps the sun out of your eyes when you need it but can be removed if it’s not required. An internal sun shield helps visibility when conditions change. The ultra-wide viewport with metal hardware provides a broad, clear view.

Complete with a Pinlock Max Vision antifog shield, the Journey combines comfort and versatility in any environment. The Journey helmet is fully

Simpson Journey Modular Adventure Helmet features

ECE 22.06 certified.

DOT/ECE22.06 Certified with P/J chin bar

Lightweight tri-composite fibre or carbon shell

3 shell sizes for optimal fitment

Pinlock 120 Max Vision included

Removable dual-anchor peak

Internal sun visor

Multiple shield options

Universal comms compatible

Closable top and three position chin vents

One hand modular chin bar opening

Size – XS – 2XL

Price – $879.90 RRP – Solid, $1,299.90 RRP – Carbon

Available from local dealers and AMX locations across the country.

Find your local AMX Superstore here (link).