Simpson Xcursion Full Face Adventure Helmet

Built for the adventure rider, the Simpson Xcursion helmet is designed for riders looking for full face protection which combines Simpson’s legendary design with rugged and versatile features needed for off-road exploration.

Constructed with tri-composite or carbon fibre shells, the helmet is light overall to reduce the likelihood of damaging or tiring your neck while riding off-road trails.

Multiple intake and exhaust vents work to keep you cool, with the honeycomb pattern interior keeping transpiration and air circulation high. ComfortMax foam ensures enduring comfort for long rides.

The three-anchor peak is securely held in place on the helmet, keeping the sun out of your eyes when you need it, but can be removed if it’s not required. An internal sun shield helps visibility when conditions change.

The ultra-wide viewport with metal hardware provides a broad, clear view. Complete with a Pinlock Max Vision anti-fog shield, the Xcursion Bandit offers superior performance for the boldest journeys.

The Xcursion helmet is fully ECE 22.06 certified.

Simpson Xcursion Helmet features

DOT/ECE22.06 Certified

Lightweight tri-composite fibre or carbon shell

3 shell sizes for optimal fitment

Pinlock 120 Max Vision included

Removable 3-anchor peak

Internal sun visor

Multiple shield options

Universal comms compatible

Closable top and three position chin vents

Upgraded interior for max comfort

Sizes – XS-3XL

Price – $849.90 RRP Solid; $1199.90 RRP Carbon

Available from local dealers and AMX locations across the country.

Find your local AMX Superstore here (link).