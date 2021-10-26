Position Vacant – Kawasaki Motorcycle Parts Interpreter

Kawasaki Motors Australia imports and distributes a range of motorcycle, jet-ski and SxS products nationally and is a dominant player in the motorcycle industry.

Kawasaki are seeking a Dealer Support Officer/Parts Interpreter to join their team, based in Sydney, located in Rydalmere (NSW) and the position is office-based, Monday to Friday.

Reporting to the National Parts & Logistics Manager the main purpose of the role will be:

To provide Parts Help Desk functions for the Dealer network and internal customers

Support new model stock introductions and stocking requirements for special parts categories

The responsibilities of this role will include:

Parts interpretation to assist internal and dealer customers

Provide Parts Help Desk function

Determine new model initial parts orders

Investigation of order and stock discrepancies

Undertake special projects

Develop and document standard operating procedures (SOP’s)

Administrative duties

Cross train to provide backup to other departments

Provide support to National Parts & Logistics Manager

The skills, experience, and attributes required for this role include:

Solid parts interpreter experience from either a Motorcycle or car background (dealership or OEM)

Experience using a stock management/parts ordering system

Working knowledge of MS Office software (Excel, Word, Outlook)

Ability to communicate clearly in verbal and written form

Good administrative skills

Ability to work co-operatively as part of a small team

Flexible approach

Customer service focus

This role offers the successful candidate an attractive salary, plus superannuation, plus discount on company products. In addition there will be opportunities to attend events and the possibility to borrow company motorcycles at the weekend.

