Motorcycle Technician Apprentice
Morgan & Wacker BMW is in need for an enthusiastic apprentice to join the team at their Newstead dealership.
The exciting opportunity offers a 4-year Motorcycle Technician Apprenticeship program, to become a fully qualified Motorcycle Technician.
– A passion for motorcycles and motorcycle repairs
– Strong mechanical aptitude
– Dedication to complete formal and on the job training over 4 years
– A current manual drivers licence – MANDATORY
If you’ve got a love for motorcycles and are after a supportive career pathway, then look no further!
Apply today and tell us why you want to work at Morgan & Wacker BMW.
Apply to apprenticeships@morganandwacker.com.au.