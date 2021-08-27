Motorcycle Technician Apprentice

Morgan & Wacker BMW is in need for an enthusiastic apprentice to join the team at their Newstead dealership.

The exciting opportunity offers a 4-year Motorcycle Technician Apprenticeship program, to become a fully qualified Motorcycle Technician.

What They Are Looking For:

– A passion for motorcycles and motorcycle repairs

– Strong mechanical aptitude

– Dedication to complete formal and on the job training over 4 years

– A current manual drivers licence – MANDATORY

If you’ve got a love for motorcycles and are after a supportive career pathway, then look no further!

Apply today and tell us why you want to work at Morgan & Wacker BMW.

Apply to apprenticeships@morganandwacker.com.au.