Full Time Positions Vacant

Suzuki Motorcycles Australia Marketing Co-ordinator

Suzuki Australia Pty Limited is recruiting for a Marketing Co-ordinator – Motorcycle. If you love motorcycling and marketing, then this could be your dream job.

Working with the Motorcycle & Marine Marketing Team at Suzuki Head Office in Laverton North, you will coordinate marketing activities that strengthen Suzuki’s brand image whilst helping the motorcycle department achieve the company’s corporate sales and marketing goals.

Reporting the National Marketing Manager – Motorcycle & Marine, the successful candidate must be able to work independently and as a team player, be a creative thinker, and possess excellent verbal and written communication skills. This role is responsible for Suzuki’s digital platforms, motorcycle advertising, public relations, and events.

Key accountabilities will involve, but is not limited to:

Regular maintenance and content creation on Suzuki’s motorcycle website

Brand & retail advertising, creation, coordination, and execution

Development of Point of Promotion material

CRM & CSI retention marketing activities

Occasional coordination of meetings, public and media events and trade shows

Analysis of market and competitor activity

Ownership of the social media platforms

Administration of dealer marketing programs

Support the Marine Marketing Team on occasional activities

Experience in a similar role or within the motorcycle industry would be highly regarded (tertiary marketing qualifications are preferred). A full motorcycle license is mandatory, a boat license and marine experience would be advantageous.

A competitive salary commensurate with experience will be negotiated with the successful applicant.

Forward your resume before close of business Friday 19th August, 2022 to hr@suzuki.com.au