ASBK 2025

Round Two – SMP – Superbike FP2

Contrary to forecasts, the weather actually brightened a little this afternoon by the time Superbike competitors were heading out of pit-lane for FP2 just before 1500 on Friday.

McMartin Racing’s Josh Waters underlined the improving track conditions with a 1m30.579 right out of the box. The defending champ then lowered that marker to 1m30.425 as he was joined in the 30s by Stop & Seal Yamaha’s Cru Halliday, the local man putting in a 1m30.793 on his fourth lap before returning to the pits.

Halfway through the shortened 27-minute session, all but a couple of riders were in the pits. Glenn Allerton was in and out of the pits on the Advocates Ducati with some gremlins holding him back on the V4 R as the team beds down its switch from MoTeC to Marelli electronics. After the session, they found a defective oxygen sensor.

With ten minutes to run, Mike Jones leapfrogged Halliday to move up to P2 on the back of a 1m30.773, then returned to the pits.

Anthony West then moved up to fourth with a 1m30.865 on the Addicted To Track YZF-R1M, pushing Max Stauffer on the YRT bike back to fifth. With five minutes to run, Waters was still in the pits, and Allerton had yet to set a lap time.

Cru Halliday improved to a 1m30.735 to move back up to P2 with three minutes remaining as Josh Waters joined the track.

Mike Jones then gazumped them all with a 1m30.078 to go P1, with just under a minute left in the session, and that was where he stayed. Jones on top, ahead of Waters, Halliday, West and Stauffer.

FP3 is slated for 1700, while qualifying is expected to kick off under lights just before 2100.

Mike Jones – Yamaha 1m30.078 Josh Waters – Ducati 1m30.425 Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m30.735 Anthony West – Yamaha 1m30.865 Max Stauffer – Yamaha 1m30.922 Jonathan Nahlous – Yamaha 1m31.211 Jack Favelle – Yamaha 1m31.260 Cam Dunker – Yamaha 1m31.829 Tom Edwards – Yamaha 1m32.027 Sean Condon – Yamaha 1m32.083 John Lytras – Yamaha 1m32.094 Broc Pearson – Ducati 1m32.162 Ryan Yanko – Yamaha 1m32.246 Matt Walters – Aprilia 1m32.393 Tom Toparis – Yamaha 1m32.572 Arthur Sissis – Yamaha 1m32.695 Ty Lynch – Yamaha 1m33.230 Paul Linkenbagh – Yamaha 1m34.684 Charles Holding – Yamaha 1m35.486 Josh Soderland – Yamaha 1m36.000 Mohamad Aizuddin – BMW 1m36.711 Michael Edwards – Yamaha 1m38.495 Glenn Allerton – Ducati 6m51.295

