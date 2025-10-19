MotoGP 2025

Round 19 – Phillip Island – Moto3

Ten victories in a single season? That’ll do nicely for 2025 Moto3 World Champion Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), who fended off Australia’s Joel Kelso (LEVELUP-MTA) in a thrilling duel for victory at Phillip Island.

The dominant pair finished a commanding 12 seconds clear of the chasing pack, with Alvaro Carpe completing the podium and securing Red Bull KTM Ajo the Teams’ Championship after both of its riders stood on the rostrum.

Phillip Island Moto3 Race Report

Despite not leading into Turn 1, polesitter Kelso wasted no time diving under Rueda at Turn 2 to seize control of the Australian Grand Prix on Lap 1. Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) made rapid progress to move into P3 by Lap 2, while Kelso and Rueda immediately began stretching their advantage, a full second clear by the end of Lap 2.

Home hero Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull KTM Tech3) joined the front-running action on Lap 3, clocking the fastest lap of the race before his charge ended abruptly with a crash at Turn 6 on Lap 4. By then, Kelso and Rueda were 2.4 seconds up the road, while Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) suffered a huge scare at the final corner. A wild trip through the gravel and grass cost him seven seconds and dropped him to 24th, a major blow in his fight for second in the Championship.

Rueda hit the front for the first time on Lap 7, and from there, the reigning Champion and the Australian pulled clear of the field, 3.8 seconds ahead by Lap 7, 5.6 by Lap 9, and more than seven seconds clear two laps later. The battle for victory was firmly between two riders, with Kelso shadowing the #99 at every corner.

Behind them, the scrap for the final podium spot was intense. Quiles, Carpe, Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia), Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing), Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse), Joel Esteban (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team), David Almansa (Leopard Racing), despite a Long Lap penalty, and Matteo Bertelle (LEVELUP-MTA) all jostled for third place in a fierce mid-pack dogfight.

With five laps remaining, Kelso lost a couple of tenths to Rueda, but dug deep to claw them back the following lap. Starting the final tour, the gap sat at 0.4 seconds, the largest it had been all race, but despite his best efforts, Kelso couldn’t quite mount an attack.

Rueda showed exactly why he’s the 2025 Moto3 World Champion, flawless from lights to flag. Kelso, meanwhile, gave the Phillip Island faithful plenty to cheer with a superb ride to second.

Joel Kelso

“It was such an intense race! Finishing second in front of my home fans is incredible, but of course, I wanted the win. I pushed hard from the start to open a gap and we managed to do that, but Rueda managed the tyre better in the final laps. Anyway, it’s been a fantastic weekend with pole and a podium. Thanks to the whole team for their outstanding work.”

In the fight for third, Carpe emerged on top, holding off Esteban, who scored a career-best result while standing in for Dennis Foggia, and Quiles, whose fifth place delays his Rookie of the Year coronation but edges him closer to Piqueras in the overall standings.

Fernandez, Lunetta, Furusato, and Almansa crossed the line nose-to-tail in the top nine, with Bertelle rounding out the top 10 just a second behind. New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan (DENSSI Racing – BOE) also impressed, bagging a solid P11 finish and a return to points-scoring form.

While Phillip Island was a tale of success for Kelso it was a case of what might have been for countryman Jacob Roulstone. The youngster had forged his way up to third after the opening laps before getting caught out by the wind and going down at turn four.

Jacob Roulstone

“Really heartbroken with today’s race, but it is racing. Today, I felt like I was in my element, I felt like I had something against the other boys, and I proved it in the short time that I spent on track, with a very tricky wind, so we can be happy. I left it all out there, but I think that I misjudged the wind, as I crashed as soon as I did not have anyone in front, and I got called out. A lot of things to take away of course, it is a very tricky time for myself, but I keep pushing, I keep going! It was amazing to have all the family and the friends here, I loved it all.”

Rueda reigns supreme once again, a tenth win to cap another masterclass, as Kelso delivers a home podium to remember.

Next stop: Malaysia.

Phillip Island Moto3 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Rueda KTM 33m39.062 2 J. Kelso KTM +0.829 3 A. Carpe KTM +12.638 4 J. Esteban KTM +12.696 5 M. Quiles KTM +12.773 6 A. Fernandez HON +13.251 7 L. Lunetta HON +13.753 8 T. Furusato HON +13.921 9 D. Almansa HON +13.979 10 M. Bertelle KTM +15.294 11 C. Buchanan KTM +25.420 12 G. Pini KTM +25.716 13 N. Carraro HON +25.755 14 S. Ogden KTM +25.803 15 S. Nepa HON +25.917 16 E. O’Shea HON +26.047 17 A. Piqueras KTM +30.653 18 M. Morelli HON +33.455 19 B. Uriarte KTM +33.823 20 V. Perrone KTM +33.921 21 R. Moodley KTM +45.096 22 R. Yamanaka KTM +45.512 23 N. Dettwiler KTM +45.957 24 T. Buasri HON +46.101 25 R. Rossi HON +1’06.778 NC J. Roulstone KTM +18 laps

Phillip Island Moto3 Top Speeds

Pos Rider Bike Avgerage Speed 1 J. Roulstone KTM – 258.6 2 N. Carraro HON 257.6 258.0 3 L. Lunetta HON 257.1 258.0 4 S. Nepa HON 257.2 258.0 5 M. Quiles KTM 256.4 257.3 6 J. Esteban KTM 256.0 257.3 7 A. Fernandez HON 255.6 256.1 8 T. Furusato HON 255.7 256.1 9 M. Bertelle KTM 255.1 255.5 10 B. Uriarte KTM 255.4 255.5 11 V. Perrone KTM 254.6 255.5 12 M. Morelli HON 254.6 255.5 13 R. Yamanaka KTM 254.3 254.9 14 E. O’Shea HON 254.5 254.9 15 C. Buchanan KTM 254.2 254.9 16 R. Moodley KTM 253.9 254.3 17 D. Almansa HON 253.9 254.3 18 A. Piqueras KTM 253.9 254.3 19 N. Dettwiler KTM 253.9 254.3 20 J. Kelso KTM 254.1 254.3 21 G. Pini KTM 253.8 254.3 22 T. Buasri HON 252.6 253.1 23 A. Carpe KTM 252.7 253.1 24 S. Ogden KTM 251.7 252.5 25 R. Rossi HON 250.2 251.4 26 J. Rueda KTM 249.9 250.8

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Rueda 365 2 A. Piqueras 231 3 M. Quiles 228 4 D. Muñoz 197 5 J. Kelso 179 6 A. Carpe 173 7 A. Fernandez 147 8 R. Yamanaka 123 9 V. Perrone 121 10 T. Furusato 115 11 D. Almansa 110 12 L. Lunetta 104 13 G. Pini 97 14 D. Foggia 94 15 J. Roulstone 61 16 M. Bertelle 55 17 S. Nepa 46 18 S. Ogden 45 19 C. Buchanan 32 20 N. Carraro 27 21 R. Rossi 24 22 M. Uriarte 22 23 J. Esteban 20 24 R. Moodley 14 25 A. Cruces 13 26 V. Perez 7 27 M. Morelli 5 28 C. O’Gorman 3 29 E. O’Shea 1 30 T. Buasri 1 31 N. Dettwiler 0 32 J. Rosenthaler 0 33 L. Phommara 0 34 A. Aditama 0 35 B. Uriarte 0 36 L. Abruzzo 0 37 M. Cook 0

2025 MotoGP Calendar