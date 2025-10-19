MotoGP 2025
Round 19 – Phillip Island – Moto3
Ten victories in a single season? That’ll do nicely for 2025 Moto3 World Champion Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), who fended off Australia’s Joel Kelso (LEVELUP-MTA) in a thrilling duel for victory at Phillip Island.
The dominant pair finished a commanding 12 seconds clear of the chasing pack, with Alvaro Carpe completing the podium and securing Red Bull KTM Ajo the Teams’ Championship after both of its riders stood on the rostrum.
Phillip Island Moto3 Race Report
Despite not leading into Turn 1, polesitter Kelso wasted no time diving under Rueda at Turn 2 to seize control of the Australian Grand Prix on Lap 1. Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) made rapid progress to move into P3 by Lap 2, while Kelso and Rueda immediately began stretching their advantage, a full second clear by the end of Lap 2.
Home hero Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull KTM Tech3) joined the front-running action on Lap 3, clocking the fastest lap of the race before his charge ended abruptly with a crash at Turn 6 on Lap 4. By then, Kelso and Rueda were 2.4 seconds up the road, while Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) suffered a huge scare at the final corner. A wild trip through the gravel and grass cost him seven seconds and dropped him to 24th, a major blow in his fight for second in the Championship.
Rueda hit the front for the first time on Lap 7, and from there, the reigning Champion and the Australian pulled clear of the field, 3.8 seconds ahead by Lap 7, 5.6 by Lap 9, and more than seven seconds clear two laps later. The battle for victory was firmly between two riders, with Kelso shadowing the #99 at every corner.
Behind them, the scrap for the final podium spot was intense. Quiles, Carpe, Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia), Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing), Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse), Joel Esteban (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team), David Almansa (Leopard Racing), despite a Long Lap penalty, and Matteo Bertelle (LEVELUP-MTA) all jostled for third place in a fierce mid-pack dogfight.
With five laps remaining, Kelso lost a couple of tenths to Rueda, but dug deep to claw them back the following lap. Starting the final tour, the gap sat at 0.4 seconds, the largest it had been all race, but despite his best efforts, Kelso couldn’t quite mount an attack.
Rueda showed exactly why he’s the 2025 Moto3 World Champion, flawless from lights to flag. Kelso, meanwhile, gave the Phillip Island faithful plenty to cheer with a superb ride to second.
Joel Kelso
“It was such an intense race! Finishing second in front of my home fans is incredible, but of course, I wanted the win. I pushed hard from the start to open a gap and we managed to do that, but Rueda managed the tyre better in the final laps. Anyway, it’s been a fantastic weekend with pole and a podium. Thanks to the whole team for their outstanding work.”
In the fight for third, Carpe emerged on top, holding off Esteban, who scored a career-best result while standing in for Dennis Foggia, and Quiles, whose fifth place delays his Rookie of the Year coronation but edges him closer to Piqueras in the overall standings.
Fernandez, Lunetta, Furusato, and Almansa crossed the line nose-to-tail in the top nine, with Bertelle rounding out the top 10 just a second behind. New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan (DENSSI Racing – BOE) also impressed, bagging a solid P11 finish and a return to points-scoring form.
While Phillip Island was a tale of success for Kelso it was a case of what might have been for countryman Jacob Roulstone. The youngster had forged his way up to third after the opening laps before getting caught out by the wind and going down at turn four.
Jacob Roulstone
“Really heartbroken with today’s race, but it is racing. Today, I felt like I was in my element, I felt like I had something against the other boys, and I proved it in the short time that I spent on track, with a very tricky wind, so we can be happy. I left it all out there, but I think that I misjudged the wind, as I crashed as soon as I did not have anyone in front, and I got called out. A lot of things to take away of course, it is a very tricky time for myself, but I keep pushing, I keep going! It was amazing to have all the family and the friends here, I loved it all.”
Rueda reigns supreme once again, a tenth win to cap another masterclass, as Kelso delivers a home podium to remember.
Next stop: Malaysia.
Phillip Island Moto3 Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
J. Rueda
|
KTM
|
33m39.062
|
2
|
J. Kelso
|
KTM
|
+0.829
|
3
|
A. Carpe
|
KTM
|
+12.638
|
4
|
J. Esteban
|
KTM
|
+12.696
|
5
|
M. Quiles
|
KTM
|
+12.773
|
6
|
A. Fernandez
|
HON
|
+13.251
|
7
|
L. Lunetta
|
HON
|
+13.753
|
8
|
T. Furusato
|
HON
|
+13.921
|
9
|
D. Almansa
|
HON
|
+13.979
|
10
|
M. Bertelle
|
KTM
|
+15.294
|
11
|
C. Buchanan
|
KTM
|
+25.420
|
12
|
G. Pini
|
KTM
|
+25.716
|
13
|
N. Carraro
|
HON
|
+25.755
|
14
|
S. Ogden
|
KTM
|
+25.803
|
15
|
S. Nepa
|
HON
|
+25.917
|
16
|
E. O’Shea
|
HON
|
+26.047
|
17
|
A. Piqueras
|
KTM
|
+30.653
|
18
|
M. Morelli
|
HON
|
+33.455
|
19
|
B. Uriarte
|
KTM
|
+33.823
|
20
|
V. Perrone
|
KTM
|
+33.921
|
21
|
R. Moodley
|
KTM
|
+45.096
|
22
|
R. Yamanaka
|
KTM
|
+45.512
|
23
|
N. Dettwiler
|
KTM
|
+45.957
|
24
|
T. Buasri
|
HON
|
+46.101
|
25
|
R. Rossi
|
HON
|
+1’06.778
|
NC
|
J. Roulstone
|
KTM
|
+18 laps
Phillip Island Moto3 Top Speeds
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Avgerage
|
Speed
|
1
|
J. Roulstone
|
KTM
|
–
|
258.6
|
2
|
N. Carraro
|
HON
|
257.6
|
258.0
|
3
|
L. Lunetta
|
HON
|
257.1
|
258.0
|
4
|
S. Nepa
|
HON
|
257.2
|
258.0
|
5
|
M. Quiles
|
KTM
|
256.4
|
257.3
|
6
|
J. Esteban
|
KTM
|
256.0
|
257.3
|
7
|
A. Fernandez
|
HON
|
255.6
|
256.1
|
8
|
T. Furusato
|
HON
|
255.7
|
256.1
|
9
|
M. Bertelle
|
KTM
|
255.1
|
255.5
|
10
|
B. Uriarte
|
KTM
|
255.4
|
255.5
|
11
|
V. Perrone
|
KTM
|
254.6
|
255.5
|
12
|
M. Morelli
|
HON
|
254.6
|
255.5
|
13
|
R. Yamanaka
|
KTM
|
254.3
|
254.9
|
14
|
E. O’Shea
|
HON
|
254.5
|
254.9
|
15
|
C. Buchanan
|
KTM
|
254.2
|
254.9
|
16
|
R. Moodley
|
KTM
|
253.9
|
254.3
|
17
|
D. Almansa
|
HON
|
253.9
|
254.3
|
18
|
A. Piqueras
|
KTM
|
253.9
|
254.3
|
19
|
N. Dettwiler
|
KTM
|
253.9
|
254.3
|
20
|
J. Kelso
|
KTM
|
254.1
|
254.3
|
21
|
G. Pini
|
KTM
|
253.8
|
254.3
|
22
|
T. Buasri
|
HON
|
252.6
|
253.1
|
23
|
A. Carpe
|
KTM
|
252.7
|
253.1
|
24
|
S. Ogden
|
KTM
|
251.7
|
252.5
|
25
|
R. Rossi
|
HON
|
250.2
|
251.4
|
26
|
J. Rueda
|
KTM
|
249.9
|
250.8
Moto3 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Rueda
|
365
|
2
|
A. Piqueras
|
231
|
3
|
M. Quiles
|
228
|
4
|
D. Muñoz
|
197
|
5
|
J. Kelso
|
179
|
6
|
A. Carpe
|
173
|
7
|
A. Fernandez
|
147
|
8
|
R. Yamanaka
|
123
|
9
|
V. Perrone
|
121
|
10
|
T. Furusato
|
115
|
11
|
D. Almansa
|
110
|
12
|
L. Lunetta
|
104
|
13
|
G. Pini
|
97
|
14
|
D. Foggia
|
94
|
15
|
J. Roulstone
|
61
|
16
|
M. Bertelle
|
55
|
17
|
S. Nepa
|
46
|
18
|
S. Ogden
|
45
|
19
|
C. Buchanan
|
32
|
20
|
N. Carraro
|
27
|
21
|
R. Rossi
|
24
|
22
|
M. Uriarte
|
22
|
23
|
J. Esteban
|
20
|
24
|
R. Moodley
|
14
|
25
|
A. Cruces
|
13
|
26
|
V. Perez
|
7
|
27
|
M. Morelli
|
5
|
28
|
C. O’Gorman
|
3
|
29
|
E. O’Shea
|
1
|
30
|
T. Buasri
|
1
|
31
|
N. Dettwiler
|
0
|
32
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
0
|
33
|
L. Phommara
|
0
|
34
|
A. Aditama
|
0
|
35
|
B. Uriarte
|
0
|
36
|
L. Abruzzo
|
0
|
37
|
M. Cook
|
0
2025 MotoGP Calendar
|GP
|Date
|Location
|20
|Oct-26
|Malaysian GP, Sepang
|21
|Nov-09
|Portuguese GP, Portimao
|22
|Nov-16
|Valencia GP, Valencia