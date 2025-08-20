Joe Rascal

Joe Rascal is a new entrant in the Australian motorcycle industry, taking over several retail assets that became available following the break-up of Peter Stevens Motorcycles after its voluntary administration process.

CEO James Tonna heads up the Joe Rascal venture, which now operates four dealerships in the state of Victoria after taking over the previous Harley-Heaven stores in Melbourne, Dandenong and Ringwood, along with the Ducati Melbourne franchise.

James Tonna

James is a career banker and serial entrepreneur and is flanked on the board by Chairman Barry Fitzpatrick. James himself is a passionate lifelong motorcyclist.

Jason McKenzie has transitioned from the previous Harley-Heaven Group to become CEO, while Jessica Thomson heads up the Parts, Accessories, Apparel and Lifestyle divisions within the group. As CFO, Geoff Mortimer also oversees the Finance and Insurance departments.

“We are not tied to how things have been done in the past,” states James Tonna, Group CEO and Founder of Joe Rascal. “Out of the fire comes opportunity. Joe Rascal will carve a path like no other, taking our new friends and family on a journey that has never been seen or experienced before in the world of motorcycling. Our promise is to partner with every rider, to deeply understand their dreams, and to deliver an unparalleled journey that transforms them into a cherished part of our Rascal family from day one. We are building a legacy of passion, precision, and unwavering customer dedication.”