MotoGP crash stats analysed

In this report, the terms “fall” and “crash” are used in the same sense. They both imply the bike physically touching the ground and remaining on the ground. No testing sessions have been included in this report, nor the support races.

Iker Lecuona crashed the most of any rider across all three classes, with 26 falls recorded for season 2021. Marc Marquez is in second place on 22 and Pol Espargaro rounds out the on-the-ground podium with 20 falls recorded in 2021.

Aron Canet tops the Moto2 category for crashes with 21 ahead of Albert Arenas (19), Hector Garzo (18), while Cameron Beaubier, Somkiat Chandra and Sam Lowes all recorded 17 falls. Moto2 champ Remy Gardner recorded only three falls all season.

Kaito Toba topped the Moto3 crash ranks with 19 ahead of Tatsuki Suzuki (18) and Andrea Migno (17). Moto3 champ Pedro Acosta recorded 13 falls across the season.

A predominantly wet Le Mans weekend recorded by far the most crashes with 118 riders hitting the deck. The French venue well ahead of Misano, which was wet on the Friday and Saturday, and saw 96 crashes, while Jerez was third on 67.

2021 MotoGP Falls by Rider

Iker Lecuona 26 Marc Marquez 22 Pol Espargaro 20 Alex Marquez 19 Aleix Espargaro 18 Enea Bastianini 15 Jorge Martin 14 Jack Miller 12

Takaaki Nakagami 12

Miguel Oliveira 12

Alex Rins 12 Danilo Petrucci 10

Lorenzo Savadori 10

Johann Zarco 10 Brad Binder 9

Luca Marini 9

Valentino Rossi 9 Joan Mir 8 Francesco Bagnaia 7

Fabio Quartararo 7 Maverick Vinales 4 Michele Pirro 3 Stefan Bradl 2

Jake Dixon 2

Franco Morbidelli 2

Tito Rabat 2 Garret Gerloff 1

Dani Pedrosa 1 Cal Crutchlow 0

Andrea Dovizioso 0

Sylvain Guintoli 0

2021 MotoGP Falls by Circuit