2021 ASBK Calendar Update
Rounds 7 & 8 of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship scheduled to be staged at The Bend Motorsport Park have been cancelled today. The double-header ASBK event which was scheduled for 11-14 November will not be held due to the ongoing State border closures and continued uncertainly on the timelines for the reopening of borders.
This remains a frustrating time for all within the ASBK Paddock including riders, teams, officials, and also the fans, all of which are very keen to get back to the track and ASBK action as soon as possible.
The ASBK Management Team is continuing to work with The Bend Motorsport Park to consider if any alternative plans or dates may be possible in 2021. No confirmation or announcement is possible at this time as further investigations with SA Health continue.
The ASBK Management Team is now focused on the next round of the ASBK Championship to be held at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on 3 – 5 December – subject to COVD-19 restrictions.
Wayne Maxwell currently leads the championship by 26-points over the injured Troy Herfoss, and Maxwell is 32-points ahead of third placed Glenn Allerton.
Only three rounds of the championship have been able to be completed this year for Superbike, and the support categories have completed only two rounds. Winton and Wakefield Park hosted all categories, while the Hidden Valley round in Darwin was Superbike only.
Under the ASBK Sporting Regulations a minimum of three rounds and/or six races need to be completed for each class.
Thus, MCNews.com.au understands that if the Phillip Island finale was not go ahead, the 2021 Championships crowns could still be awarded in all categories apart from Supersport.
Superbike has run three rounds and six races, and most support categories raced three races at each of the two rounds they contested, thus fulfilling the six race requirement in the ASBK Sporting Regulations, should a Force Majeure be declared by organisers. However, the Supersport class, as yet, has not satisfied the requirement for three rounds and/or six races stated in the ASBK Sporting Regulations.
ASBK Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Wayne MAXWELL
|132
|2
|Troy HERFOSS
|106
|3
|Glenn ALLERTON
|100
|4
|Cru HALLIDAY
|88
|5
|Oli BAYLISS
|87
|6
|Bryan STARING
|87
|7
|Mike JONES
|74
|8
|Arthur SISSIS
|71
|9
|Jed METCHER
|70
|10
|Josh WATERS
|53
|11
|Anthony WEST
|52
|12
|Matt WALTERS
Motorsports TV Supersport Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Broc PEARSON
|91
|2
|Tom EDWARDS
|84
|3
|Max STAUFFER
|78
|4
|Luke POWER
|63
|5
|Dallas SKEER
|62
|6
|Jack PASSFIELD
|58
|7
|Scott NICHOLSON
|58
|8
|Aidan HAYES
|47
|9
|Rhys BELLING
|42
|10
|Tom BRAMICH
|41
|11
|Mitch KUHNE
|30
|12
|John LYTRAS
|28
|13
|Timothy LARGE
|25
|14
|Luke MITCHELL
|24
|15
|Matthew LONG
|23
|16
|Jack HYDE
|23
|17
|Noel MAHON
|17
|18
|Joel TAYLOR
|17
Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Ben BAKER
|136
|2
|Zackary JOHNSON
|101
|3
|Reece OUGHTRED
|98
|4
|Cameron DUNKER
|86
|5
|Carter THOMPSON
|76
|6
|Caleb GILMORE
|75
|7
|Brandon DEMMERY
|74
|8
|Tom DRANE
|54
|9
|Archie McDONALD
|51
|10
|Glenn NELSON
|51
|11
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|51
|12
|Peter NERLICH
|47
|13
|Jacob HATCH
|46
|14
|Angus GRENFELL
|41
|15
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|40
|16
|Zylas BUNTING
|39
|17
|Lucas QUINN
|33
|18
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|31
|19
|James JACOBS
|28
|20
|Matthew RINDEL
|28
|21
|Clay CLEGG
|26
|22
|Zakary PETTENDY
|23
|23
|Jai RUSSO
|16
|24
|Brodie GAWITH
|14
|25
|Liam WATERS
|10
|26
|Laura BROWN
|9
|27
|Zane KINNA
|7
|28
|Taiyo AKSU
|4
|29
|Varis FLEMING
|2
|30
|Henry SNELL
|1
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|143
|2
|Levi RUSSO
|92
|3
|Nate O’NEILL
|86
|4
|Ryan LARKIN
|84
|5
|Riley NAUTA
|83
|6
|Hudson THOMPSON
|80
|7
|Harrison WATTS
|77
|8
|Varis FLEMING
|72
|9
|Hayden NELSON
|63
|10
|Toby JAMES
|60
|11
|Marcus HAMOD
|57
|12
|Jack FAVELLE
|55
|13
|William HUNT
|55
|14
|Nikolas LAKUSIC
|48
|15
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|48
|16
|Tate McCLURE
|45
|17
|Elijah ANDREW
|31
|18
|Oliver SKINNER
|29
|19
|Lachlan MOODY
|27
|20
|Bodie PAIGE
|21