2021 ASBK Calendar Update

Rounds 7 & 8 of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship scheduled to be staged at The Bend Motorsport Park have been cancelled today. The double-header ASBK event which was scheduled for 11-14 November will not be held due to the ongoing State border closures and continued uncertainly on the timelines for the reopening of borders.

This remains a frustrating time for all within the ASBK Paddock including riders, teams, officials, and also the fans, all of which are very keen to get back to the track and ASBK action as soon as possible.

The ASBK Management Team is continuing to work with The Bend Motorsport Park to consider if any alternative plans or dates may be possible in 2021. No confirmation or announcement is possible at this time as further investigations with SA Health continue.

The ASBK Management Team is now focused on the next round of the ASBK Championship to be held at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on 3 – 5 December – subject to COVD-19 restrictions.

Wayne Maxwell currently leads the championship by 26-points over the injured Troy Herfoss, and Maxwell is 32-points ahead of third placed Glenn Allerton.

Only three rounds of the championship have been able to be completed this year for Superbike, and the support categories have completed only two rounds. Winton and Wakefield Park hosted all categories, while the Hidden Valley round in Darwin was Superbike only.

Under the ASBK Sporting Regulations a minimum of three rounds and/or six races need to be completed for each class.

Thus, MCNews.com.au understands that if the Phillip Island finale was not go ahead, the 2021 Championships crowns could still be awarded in all categories apart from Supersport.

Superbike has run three rounds and six races, and most support categories raced three races at each of the two rounds they contested, thus fulfilling the six race requirement in the ASBK Sporting Regulations, should a Force Majeure be declared by organisers. However, the Supersport class, as yet, has not satisfied the requirement for three rounds and/or six races stated in the ASBK Sporting Regulations.

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Wayne MAXWELL 132 2 Troy HERFOSS 106 3 Glenn ALLERTON 100 4 Cru HALLIDAY 88 5 Oli BAYLISS 87 6 Bryan STARING 87 7 Mike JONES 74 8 Arthur SISSIS 71 9 Jed METCHER 70 10 Josh WATERS 53 11 Anthony WEST 52 12 Matt WALTERS

Motorsports TV Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Broc PEARSON 91 2 Tom EDWARDS 84 3 Max STAUFFER 78 4 Luke POWER 63 5 Dallas SKEER 62 6 Jack PASSFIELD 58 7 Scott NICHOLSON 58 8 Aidan HAYES 47 9 Rhys BELLING 42 10 Tom BRAMICH 41 11 Mitch KUHNE 30 12 John LYTRAS 28 13 Timothy LARGE 25 14 Luke MITCHELL 24 15 Matthew LONG 23 16 Jack HYDE 23 17 Noel MAHON 17 18 Joel TAYLOR 17

Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Ben BAKER 136 2 Zackary JOHNSON 101 3 Reece OUGHTRED 98 4 Cameron DUNKER 86 5 Carter THOMPSON 76 6 Caleb GILMORE 75 7 Brandon DEMMERY 74 8 Tom DRANE 54 9 Archie McDONALD 51 10 Glenn NELSON 51 11 Joseph MARINIELLO 51 12 Peter NERLICH 47 13 Jacob HATCH 46 14 Angus GRENFELL 41 15 Jonathan NAHLOUS 40 16 Zylas BUNTING 39 17 Lucas QUINN 33 18 Jake FARNSWORTH 31 19 James JACOBS 28 20 Matthew RINDEL 28 21 Clay CLEGG 26 22 Zakary PETTENDY 23 23 Jai RUSSO 16 24 Brodie GAWITH 14 25 Liam WATERS 10 26 Laura BROWN 9 27 Zane KINNA 7 28 Taiyo AKSU 4 29 Varis FLEMING 2 30 Henry SNELL 1

