Customise your new ride

To celebrate the start of 2023, Royal Enfield Australia wants to offer new Royal Enfield riders the opportunity to customise their new Continental GT 650 Dux Deluxe or Interceptor 650 Downtown Drag with $300 of genuine motorcycle accessories of their choice.

This incredible offer is only available on new purchases of the Continental GT 650 Dux Deluxe or Interceptor 650 Downtown Drag only. This limited offer is valid from the 24th of January 2023 until the 28th of February 2023.

This excludes any fitment needed, so please discuss this with your local dealer.