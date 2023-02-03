Customise your new ride
To celebrate the start of 2023, Royal Enfield Australia wants to offer new Royal Enfield riders the opportunity to customise their new Continental GT 650 Dux Deluxe or Interceptor 650 Downtown Drag with $300 of genuine motorcycle accessories of their choice.
This incredible offer is only available on new purchases of the Continental GT 650 Dux Deluxe or Interceptor 650 Downtown Drag only. This limited offer is valid from the 24th of January 2023 until the 28th of February 2023.
This excludes any fitment needed, so please discuss this with your local dealer.
SA1NT x ROYAL ENFIELD UNBREAKABLE KIT
If that’s not enough, customers will also have the opportunity to add the SA1NT x Royal Enfield Unbreakable collection to the purchase of their 650 Twin.
Made Like a Gun. Made Unbreakable 👊
This offer is available both online and in-stores, so jump on our website and add your selected bundle at the checkout, or head into your nearest Royal Enfield dealership to purchase your new Interceptor 650 or Continental GT 650 and choose your accessory or apparel kit for an additional $650 (valued at $1,247)
Royal Enfield New Year 2023 Promotion Terms & Conditions:
The promotion starts on the 23rd of January 2023 and ends on the 28th of February 2023. The promotional price excludes fitment. Offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Offer is valid with the purchase of a new Interceptor 650 Downtown Drag or Continental GT 650 Dux Deluxe only. Excludes demonstrator units. By purchasing a new Interceptor 650 Downtown Drag or Continental GT 650 Dux Deluxe, customers will receive a $300 credit words any accessory/ies of their choice that will fit the 650 Twins. Please contact your dealership for availability. Some accessories may not be available at selected dealerships, and in this case, will have to be ordered by the dealership. Please contact your dealership for more information. By purchasing either the Interceptor 650 or Continental GT 650, customers can purchase the SA1NT x Royal Enfield Kit at a promotional price of $650 (worth $1,247). The SA1NT x Royal Enfield Unbreakable kit contains one (1) SA1NT x Royal Enfield Jacket, one (1) set of Ghost D30 armour, one (1) pair of SA1NT x Royal Enfield pants, and one (1) SA1NT x Royal Enfield T-Shirt. Excludes fitment.