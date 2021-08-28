BMW Motorrad Father’s Day gifts

Father’s Day is just around the corner, so give your dad the ultimate gift from the BMW Motorrad lifestyle and accessories collections. With a wide range of BMW Motorrad rider wear, lifestyle and accessories to choose from, there’s something to suit every dad to help him ‘make life a ride’.

Speak to your local dealer today to find the perfect gift for your Dad, or check out BMW Motorrad’s Father’s Day suggestions at the BMW website.

BMW Black Collection Rucksacks – Large

The large Black Collection backpack is just the right size for longer tours and rides with a little more luggage. Rain showers are no problem for this bag thanks to its waterproof main compartment with an integrated laptop sleeve (up to 15″). The total volume can be expanded from 25 to 30 litres, with the bag available for $300.00 RRP in Black.

Durable outer material made of tarpaulin and nylon

Volume: approx. 25 litres, expandable to 30 litres

Main compartment waterproof

Laptop compartment up to 15in, waterproof

Subdivided main compartment

Extension option (padded) for a helmet (up to size 61)

Four outside pockets

Inner mesh lining in the cover flap

Ergonomically shaped back section

Adjustable, padded and breathable shoulder straps

Adjustable chest strap

Removable, adjustable hip belt with two integrated zipped pockets

Carry handle on top and on the front outside pocket

Water-repellent, rubberised zip fasteners

Includes two additional fastening straps with push-in buckles for fastening to the motorcycle.

Reflective material on shoulder straps and BMW Motorrad reflective print on the front outer pocket.

BMW Black Collection Rucksacks – Small

The small Black Collection backpack is ideal for day trips and the daily commute, where less storage is necessary. Rain showers are no problem for this bag thanks to its waterproof main compartment with an integrated laptop sleeve (up to 15″). The back of the backpack features a pouch for stowing the shoulder straps. $235.00 RRP.

Waterproof main compartment with roll closure

Paptop sleeve (up to 15″) and small inside pocket

Four outside pockets

Ergonomically shaped back section

Adjustable shoulder, chest and waist straps

Carry handle on the front and top

Reflective material on the shoulder straps, cover flap and front

BMW Motorrad lettering on the front

Durable outer material made of tarpaulin and nylon.

Inner lining: polyamide blend.

Weight: approx. 550 g.

Dimensions (H x W x D): approx. 40 x 30 x 16 cm.

Volume: approx. 20 litre

BMW Motorsport Helmet Bag

The Motorsport Helmet Bag is made from polyester in black with appliqués in white, red and blue and is ideal for transporting and storing dad’s helmet. The sturdy bottom protects the helmet when placing it on the floor while the air holes guarantee perfect air circulation. The soft fleece lining protects the helmet from scratches. $100.0 RRP.

Ideal for transporting and storing a helmet

Stable bottom with integrated air holes

Padded main compartment with long two-way zip

Soft fleece lining to protect helmet and visor from scratches

Sturdy carry handles and detachable shoulder strap

Functional polyester with a fabric-look finish, water-resistant and easy-care

Weight: 900 g

Dimensions (H x W x D): approx. 47 x 33 x 30 cm

Volume: approx. 23 litres

BMW Motorsport Hooded Jacket

The unisex Motorsport Hooded Jacket is made of a cotton, polyester blend, with roughened inner lining for comfort and warmth. The BMW Motorsport inspired design features logos and prints to convey that racing feel, perfect for the racing fanatic and is available in unisex sizes from XS to 3XL for $160.00 RRP.

Hooded jacket made of polyester (33%) and cotton (67%)

BMW logo, BMW M logo and prints such as BMW Motorrad Motorsport

Roughened inner lining for high wearing comfort

Full-length front zip.

Stretch waistband at sleeve end

Two kangaroo pockets with zip

Unisex sizes XS to 3XL

BMW Tyre Pressure Travel Set

It’s always better safe than sorry, especially on longer tours, and this is a great way of making sure dad doesn’t get caught out. The travel set in the practical storage bag includes a small digital measuring device for checking tyre pressure and CO2 cartridges for filling. This allows a possible pressure loss to be detected and compensated while on the road. In addition, the tyre pressure can be deliberately reduced prior to use in off-road conditions and brought back to the recommended value for subsequent use on the road.

Four measuring ranges to choose from (PSI, Bar, kg/cm², kPa) are features, with a valve head suitable for all valves (Schrader valve, French valve). Maximum measured pressure is 11 bar. The includes practical storage bag keeps things organised, with the four CO2 cartridges standard. The BMW Tyre Pressure Travel Set is available for $115.00 RRP.

BMW Logo Cap

This baseball cap is made of blue cotton with a curved brim is the perfect companion for dad’s leisure time (if he gets any!), with plenty of variable width adjustment included. The printed BMW logo on the front and the red accent strip on the edge of the brim are eye-catchers, perfect for a BMW aficionado. Fine details include the metal clip with BMW lettering and the printed BMW Motorrad logo on the back. The BMW Logo Cap is available for $45.00 RRP.

5.5-panel baseball cap with curved brim

Printed BMW logo on the front

Infinitely variable width adjustment

Closure strap made of fabric with silver-coloured clip with BMW lettering

Printed BMW Motorrad lettering in blue on the back

Orange and red accent stripes embedded in the edge of the brim

Material: 100% cotton

