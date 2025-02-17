MOTUL Summer Night Series hosted by St. George MCC

Sydney Motorsport Park – Gardner GP Circuit

Round Three – Supersport, Kabuto 400cc & Falco Formula

Words and images by Nick Edards / Half Light / RbMotoLens

The third and final round of MOTUL St George MCC Summer Nights 2024-2025 (SNS05) unfolded at Sydney Motorsports Park earlier this month.

The weather on Friday was glorious, the weather on Saturday started damp and then progressed into torrential…

We’ve already reported on this round of the Pirelli Unlimited classes here (Voight shows blinding pace at SMP finale – Nahlous lifts St. George Summer Nights title), and that provides some more insights into the impact of the weather.

This report rounds out the SNS series, covering the AGV 600 F1/F2 and Kabuto 400 cc/Falco Formula St George classes.

The format of the events has been described previously, and if you’re not familiar with it, please check the Pirelli Unlimited report as there’s a recap there.

In short, AGV 600 F1/F2 shared track time and had a qualifying session at the start of both nights, as did Kabuto 400 cc/Falco Formula St George.

Both pairings were scheduled for three seven-minute races per evening, and points were aggregated across both nights to determine the event results. Progressive grid rules applied as always.

Lack of time on Friday meant that while AGV 600 was able to get its full complement of three races. Kabuto 400 cc/Falco Formula St George were only able to complete two races.

The early abandonment of Saturday’s meeting due to the weather meant that all classes, including those covered by this report, only got two of their scheduled three races.

AGV 600 F1 & F2

Let’s cover AGV 600 first. In F1, it was very tight at the top of the table coming into Round Three, with Glenn Nelson on 166 points, holding a five-point lead over Jake Farnsworth.

Will Nassif and Marcus Hammond, both on 115-points, had a lot of ground to make up if they wanted to challenge Nelson and Farnsworth.

In F2 Kristian O’Donnell, on 172-points, held a nine-point lead from Christian Rossi (163-points) with Tim Rodley in third on 129 points.

AGV 600 F1 & F2 Friday

A huge 44 bikes took part in qualifying, and it was Jack Mahaffy who scored pole with a 1m34.022, two-tenths quicker than Jake Farnsworth.

Marianos Nikolis took third spot on the grid with a lap time less than a tenth slower than Farnsworth.

In F2, it was Simone Boldrini who took the honours, putting him 13th on the grid with a 1m38.084. Christian Rossi, Kristian O’Donnell, Alex Tamras and Damien Adams were second through fifth fastest of the F2 contingent.

Jack Mahaffy took out all three of the Friday races and was the only rider to crack 1m33, which he did in both Races Two and Three.

Behind him, Nikolis scored two seconds and a third, Archie McDonald beating him home by two-hundredths of a second in Race One. McDonald also scored a third in Race Two.

Series leader Glenn Nelson’s best of the evening was a third in Race Three.

In F2, O’Donnell took all three race wins, with Christian Rossi scoring three second places. O’Donnell was only able to stretch any kind of lead on Rossi in Race Three, where he was two-and-a-half seconds clear at the flag.

Tim Rodley scored two third places in Races Two and Three, with Simone Boldrini taking out third in Race One.

That took us into Saturday with Jake Farnsworth looking to have established a strong position in F1 and Kristian O’Donnell having put a little breathing space between himself and the competition in F2.

AGV 600 F1 & F2 Saturday

Saturday qualifying saw Farnsworth take pole with a damp-conditions 1m48.088. Will Nassif second on 1m48.422.

F2 series leader O’Donnell fired himself onto the front row with a magnificent – for the conditions – 1m50.070.

Joshua Newman and Glenn Nelson (both F1) took the first two spots on row two of the grid, with F2 man Damien Adams joining them, having carded the sixth fastest time with a 1m51.528 on his Suzuki.

In the two wet to very wet Saturday races, it was Will Nassif who mastered the conditions quickest, taking out two wins with Jake Farnsworth, eyes firmly on the series prize, bringing home the R6 in second place both times out.

Nassif’s 1m45.441 in Race One was a second quicker than anyone else, and he was nearly 11-seconds clear at the flag.

Farnsworth applied more pressure in Race Two, but Nassif was still over three-seconds ahead at the end of the shortened six-lap race.

Bryce Thompson (F2) and Hayden Nelson scored a third place each. Glenn Nelson DNF’d in Race One and took ninth in Race Two.

In F2, as noted above, Bryce Thompson took a category win by sticking himself in third place overall in Race One with Kristian O’Donnell some 14-seconds in arrears, but no doubt focussing on the series win. Rossi was third home.

Thompson, O’Donnell, and Rossi repeated their category positions in Race Two, but Thompson was only just missing out on another podium.

AGV600 were on track for race three when the skies opened, so that race was called without points being awarded.

AGV 600 F1 & F2 Points

Points, points, points. In F1, Farnsworth took the event win on 90-points from Olly Simpson on 80-points. Archie McDonald, also on 80-points, took out third spot.

How did this affect the series points?

Farnsworth overtook Nelson to take out the championship with 251-points to Nelson’s 224-points. Marcus Hamod secured third in the series on a very credible 190-points.

Kristian O’Donnell took the F2 meeting win, his three wins and two second places netting him 115-points, putting him ahead of Bryce Thompson on 97-points. Christian Rossi took out third with 96-points.

O’Donnell’s consistency gave him the series win with 287-points. Rossi took second on 259-points and Tim Rodley on 213-points was third.

AGV600 is one of the most exciting classes at Summer Nights with epic battles all the way through the field.

Long may it continue, and we can look forward to bringing more of the same to the next series of Summer Nights races, which will commence somewhere around November.

AGV 600 F1 Quotes

Jake Farnsworth

“It’s fantastic to start 2025 with a series victory. My team and I have been working all throughout the off season getting my ASBK bikes ready for the year ahead so it’s been a bit hectic. We suffered a few technical problems with the bike throughout the series that we have to iron out and I feel some of my results don’t reflect how well I’m riding.

“Nevertheless, I’m happy with how we performed, it was also nice to get some wet races in as they are my favourite. I’d like to thank all my sponsors and also St George Motorcycle Club for putting on the series again. It’s something I look forward to every year.”

Marcus Hamod

“Really happy to come away with third in the Summer Nights series on the 600. We had a great few rounds with some mixed weather conditions, but that’s what makes it more entertaining! I personally love this time of the year when St George holds this event, it’s really good for the ASBK racers to get some testing in before the season starts, it’s also great for the track day riders to jump in and have a go racing their mates as well.

“I’m feeling confident about this year in the Australian Supersport 600 series going into my second season in the class. Really looking forward to Round 1 at Phillip Island alongside WSBK. Thank you to St George for running such an amazing event once again.”

AGV 600 F2 Quotes

Timothy Rodley

“I’m happy to wrap up another night series on the podium for F2 600s. The night series has again proven to be great racing amongst all classes. Both the big guys, the little guys and everyone in between are getting maximum ride time for fantastic value. Packed out grids make for eventful nights of racing and never leaves anyone short of a challenge.

“Thanks to the club and all those involved in the running of the series. Thanks to those who personally help me succeed, Figtree Gourmet Kitchen, Motocity, Rossi Moto Works and of course to Sarah for all her efforts behind the scenes in the pits.”

Christian Rossi

“Firstly I want to thank the club for running these events and the marshals giving up their time through the brutal heat and rain throughout the series. Pleased to get third for the round and finish in the top three at all the rounds. Very happy with second place for the series, Kristian rode really well the whole time so congratulations to him for the overall win, well deserved. Also thanks to my Dad for the help at the track.”

Damien Adams

“The final round was an excellent weekend. Friday started off with a wet qualifying where I qualified really well with a fifth. Race One I struggled after trying a different compound tyre for the first time, finishing in P7. I quickly switched back to what I was comfortable on and was able to bring the pace back up for the final two races, securing a P4 and P5.

“Saturday was wet all night which I was happy with, due to my motocross background I have pretty good confidence in the wet and this showed with my pace throughout the night. I was able to qualify P5 overall and run much closer to the front pack of F1 guys throughout the night, finishing P5 and P4 across races one and two. Race Three saw us head out in the torrential rain which I strangely enjoyed, but unfortunately a few laps in the race was red flagged due to lightning and safety for the riders and flaggies.

“It was an excellent weekend overall. I want to thank the St George motorcycle club, volunteers and all the partners involved for what was an excellent event. This is my first time racing the SNS and I’m already looking forward to the next one.”

AGV 600 F1 & F2 Friday Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Cl. Gap 1 JACK MAHAFFY YAMAHA R6 F1 1:34.0220* 2 JAKE FARNSWORTH YAMAHA R6 F1 +0.206 3 MARANON NICKOLAS YAMAHA R6 F1 +0.288 4 WILL NASSIF YAMAHA R6 F1 +0.963 5 ARCHIE MACDONALD F1 +1.319 6 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA CBR600RR F1 +1.632 7 OLLY SIMPSON KAWASAKI ZX6 F1 +2.064 8 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN YAMAHA YZF-R6 F1 +2.461 9 HAYDEN NELSON KAWASAKI ZX-6R F1 +2.489 10 LEVI RUSSO YAMAHA YZF-600CC F1 +2.577 11 JOSHUA NEWMAN YAMAHA YZF-R6 F1 +3.121 12 GLENN NELSON YAMAHA R6 F1 +3.163 13 SIMONE BOLDRINI YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 +4.062 14 jOHN QUINN YAMAHA YZF-R6 F1 +5.094 15 DEAN OUGHTRED YAMAHA R6 F1 +5.186 16 DAVID GOW YAMAHA YZF F1 +5.403 17 CHRISTIAN ROSSI F2 +5.575 18 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 +5.591 19 ALEX TAMRAS HONDA CBR F2 +5.836 20 DAMIEN ADAMS SUZUKI GSXR F2 +5.886 21 BRYCE THOMPSON KAWASAKI ZX-6R F2 +5.931 22 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 +6.325 23 SCOTT NEWHAM KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 +6.65 24 KEITH MULCAHY KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 +7.277 25 GEORDIE TAIT YAMAHA R6 F2 +7.443 26 TOM FELLEW YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 +7.632 27 SHANE O’BRIEN YAMAHA R6 F2 +8.126 28 LEONARDO SOFFIATO DI YAMAHA R6 F2 +8.985 29 SIMON BARBACETTO KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 +9.153 30 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 +9.46 31 KYE TOWIE KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 +9.587 32 PAUL ROCK KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 +10.674 33 LIAM MCKILLOP YAMAHA R6 F2 +10.696 34 BEN DUNCAN SUZUKI GSX-R600 F2 +10.768 35 BAILEY PRITCHARD YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 +11.263 36 JAYSEN ANDERSON SUZUKI GSXR600 F2 +11.337 37 MATTHEW FRANCO YAMAHA R6 F2 +11.541 38 STEFAN PETROVIC KAWASAKI ZX-6R F2 +12.119 39 SHAUN O NEILL YAMAHA R6 F2 +12.189 40 JOHN POWER KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 +13.217 41 ROBERT O HARE YAMAHA R6 F2 +13.349 42 ANTHONY GEORGE YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 +13.597 43 JAYSON REYES SUZUKI GSXR F2 +15.444

AGV 600 F1 & F2 Friday Race One Results

Pos Rider Time 1 JACK MAHAFFY (F1) 7:54.684 2 ARCHIE MACDONALD (F1) 7:55.750 3 MARANON NICKOLAS (F1) 7:55.778 4 JAKE FARNSWORTH (F1) 7:58.408 5 MARCUS HAMOD (F1) 7:58.498 6 OLLY SIMPSON (F1) 7:58.798 7 HAYDEN NELSON (F1) 8:01.518 8 GLENN NELSON (F1) 8:01.547 9 LEVI RUSSO (F1) 8:05.753 10 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN (F1) 8:06.939 11 JOSHUA NEWMAN (F1) 8:13.274 12 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL (F2) 8:19.110 13 CHRISTIAN ROSSI (F2) 8:22.598 14 JOHN QUINN (F1) 8:23.002 15 SIMONE BOLDRINI (F2) 8:23.225 16 BRYCE THOMPSON (F2) 8:27.087 17 KEITH MULCAHY (F2) 8:27.633 18 TIMOTHY RODLEY (F2) 8:28.037 19 DAMIEN ADAMS (F2) 8:28.199 20 SIMON BARBACETTO (F2) 8:28.961 21 ALEX TAMRAS (F2) 8:30.955 22 SCOTT NEWHAM (F2) 8:36.410 24 PAUL ROCK (F2) 8:38.737 25 SHANE O’BRIEN (F2) 8:38.9340 26 KYE TOWIE (F2) 8:39.1280 27 GEORDIE TAIT (F2) 8:41.7620 28 KIANO BRUUN (F2) 8:42.0100 29 BEN DUNCAN (F2) 8:44.6100 30 SARAH BATTEN (F2) 8:44.7760 31 TOM FELLEW (F2) 8:45.6230 32 ALLEN DIVER-TUCK (F2) 8:54.6590 33 BAILEY PRITCHARD (F2) 8:55.9900 34 SHAUN O NEILL (F2) 8:56.0600 35 LIAM MCKILLOP (F2) 8:56.0960 36 MATTHEW FRANCO (F2) 8:57.1990 37 JAYSEN ANDERSON (F2) 8:58.0550 38 STEFAN PETROVIC (F2) 9:03.1000 39 EDEN GUETTLER (F2) 9:03.1750 40 ANTHONY GEORGE (F2) 9:04.2380 41 ROBERT O HARE (F2) 9:12.9120 DNF JAYSON REYES (F2) 3:49.5520 DNF DEAN OUGHTRED (F1) 2:32.4670

AGV 600 F1 & F2 Friday Race Two Results

Pos Rider Time 1 JACK MAHAFFY (F1) 4:45.400 2 MARANON NICKOLAS (F1) 4:47.070 3 ARCHIE MACDONALD (F1) 4:47.657 4 JAKE FARNSWORTH (F1) 4:48.057 5 OLLY SIMPSON (F1) 4:49.479 6 HAYDEN NELSON (F1) 4:49.657 7 MARCUS HAMOD (F1) 4:49.994 8 GLENN NELSON (F1) 4:50.153 9 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN (F1) 4:53.967 10 JOSHUA NEWMAN (F1) 4:55.721 11 WILL NASSIF (F1) 5:01.539 12 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL (F2) 5:02.419 13 CHRISTIAN ROSSI (F2) 5:02.987 14 JOHN QUINN (F1) 5:04.896 15 TIMOTHY RODLEY (F2) 5:05.277 16 DAMIEN ADAMS (F2) 5:05.651 17 BRYCE THOMPSON (F2) 5:07.327 18 LEVI RUSSO (F1) 5:07.932 19 SIMONE BOLDRINI (F2) 5:07.984 20 SIMON BARBACETTO (F2) 5:08.001 21 KEITH MULCAHY (F2) 5:08.549 22 ALEX TAMRAS (F2) 5:08.718 23 DEAN OUGHTRED (F1) 5:09.239 24 SHANE O’BRIEN (F2) 5:11.075 25 GEORDIE TAIT (F2) 5:17.103 26 KIANO BRUUN (F2) 5:17.567 27 LEONARDO SOFFIATO DI (F2) 5:17.764 28 KYE TOWIE (F2) 5:18.489 29 PAUL ROCK (F2) 5:21.667 30 MATTHEW FRANCO (F2) 5:23.004 31 SARAH BATTEN (F2) 5:23.089 32 ALLEN DIVER-TUCK (F2) 5:23.672 33 BAILEY PRITCHARD (F2) 5:23.801 34 SCOTT NEWHAM (F2) 5:24.078 35 LIAM MCKILLOP (F2) 5:25.889 36 SHAUN O NEILL (F2) 5:26.655 37 STEFAN PETROVIC (F2) 5:29.623 38 BEN DUNCAN (F2) 5:30.663 39 ANTHONY GEORGE (F2) 5:31.984 40 TOM FELLEW (F2) 5:32.532 41 JAYSEN ANDERSON (F2) 5:32.820 42 JAYSON REYES (F2) 5:36.319 43 ROBERT O HARE (F2) 5:43.308 DNF EDEN GUETTLER (F2)

AGV 600 F1 & F2 Friday Race Three Results

Pos Rider Time 1 JACK MAHAFFY (F1) 9:24.282 2 MARANON NICKOLAS (F1) 9:28.269 3 GLENN NELSON (F1) 9:33.836 4 ARCHIE MACDONALD (F1) 9:35.096 5 JAKE FARNSWORTH (F1) 9:35.558 6 OLLY SIMPSON (F1) 9:35.949 7 WILL NASSIF (F1) 9:36.517 8 MARCUS HAMOD (F1) 9:38.284 9 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN (F1) 9:41.932 10 JOSHUA NEWMAN (F1) 9:43.607 11 HAYDEN NELSON (F1) 9:44.575 12 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL (F2) 9:51.911 13 CHRISTIAN ROSSI (F2) 9:54.555 14 JOHN QUINN (F1) 10:00.943 15 TIMOTHY RODLEY (F2) 10:02.266 16 SIMONE BOLDRINI (F2) 10:03.182 17 DAMIEN ADAMS (F2) 10:03.943 18 ALEX TAMRAS (F2) 10:09.951 19 BRYCE THOMPSON (F2) 10:12.376 20 SHANE O’BRIEN (F2) 10:12.473 21 KEITH MULCAHY (F2) 10:16.958 22 KIANO BRUUN (F2) 10:21.833 23 LEONARDO SOFFIATO DI (F2) 10:22.380 24 PAUL ROCK (F2) 10:24.064 25 SIMON BARBACETTO (F2) 10:26.791 26 BAILEY PRITCHARD (F2) 10:29.332 27 BEN DUNCAN (F2) 10:31.152 28 SCOTT NEWHAM (F2) 10:31.599 29 SARAH BATTEN (F2) 10:34.919 30 KYE TOWIE (F2) 10:35.454 31 TOM FELLEW (F2) 10:37.623 32 ALLEN DIVER-TUCK (F2) 10:41.868 33 MATTHEW FRANCO (F2) 10:42.125 34 LIAM MCKILLOP (F2) 10:42.216 35 JAYSON REYES (F2) 10:50.051 36 JAYSEN ANDERSON (F2) 10:52.372 37 ANTHONY GEORGE (F2) 10:54.322 38 ROBERT O HARE (F2) 9:24.992 DNF GEORDIE TAIT (F2) 10:21.808 DNF DEAN OUGHTRED (F1) 10:23.466 DNF SHAUN O NEILL (F2) 9:21.961 DNF LEVI RUSSO (F1) 3:19.360

AGV 600 F1 & F2 Saturday Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 JAKE FARNSWORTH (F1) 1:48.0880* 2 WILL NASSIF (F1) +0.3336 3 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL (F2) +1.9390 4 JOSHUA NEWMAN (F1) +2.0710 5 GLENN NELSON (F1) +2.2610 6 DAMIEN ADAMS (F2) +3.4400 7 BRYCE THOMPSON (F2) +3.8060 8 MARCUS HAMOD (F1) +4.3500 9 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN (F1) +4.7790 10 ARCHIE MACDONALD (F1) +4.8860 11 TIMOTHY RODLEY (F2 +5.2100 12 CHRISTIAN ROSSI (F2) +5.2760 13 DEAN OUGHTRED (F1) +6.1370 14 SHAUN O NEILL (F2) +6.5760 15 ALEX TAMRAS (F2) +6.8050 16 SHANE O’BRIEN (F2) +8.0020 17 KEITH MULCAHY (F2) +8.8850 18 TOM FELLEW (F2) +8.8960 19 LIAM MCKILLOP (F2) +11.5092 20 MATTHEW FRANCO (F2) +12.8860 21 STEFAN PETROVIC (F2) +13.1540 22 MOHAMAD SAFRAZ +13.7760 23 JAYSEN ANDERSON (F2) +14.7580 24 CALLUM MORRISON (F1) +18.2260 25 SARAH BATTEN (F2) +21.3300 26 DAVID GOW (F1) +25.7810 27 JOHN POWER (F2) +26.5360 28 JAYSON REYES (F2) +30.8580 29 KURT BERNHARDT +31.3280

AGV 600 F1 & F2 Saturday Race One Results

Pos Rider Time 1 WILL NASSIF (F1) 12:30.565 2 JAKE FARNSWORTH (F1) 12:41.196 3 BRYCE THOMPSON (F2) 12:45.273 4 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL (F2) 12:59.749 5 OLLY SIMPSON (F1) 13:02.467 6 CHRISTIAN ROSSI (F2) 13:02.737 7 HAYDEN NELSON (F1) 13:05.421 8 JOSHUA NEWMAN (F1) 13:05.790 9 MARCUS HAMOD (F1) 13:07.356 10 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN (F1) 13:07.385 11 TIMOTHY RODLEY (F2) 13:09.905 12 DEAN OUGHTRED (F1) 13:10.202 13 DAMIEN ADAMS (F2) 13:13.724 14 ARCHIE MACDONALD (F1) 13:26.319 15 ALEX TAMRAS (F2) 13:26.772 16 SHANE O’BRIEN (F2) 13:43.885 17 LEVI RUSSO (F1) 13:45.148 18 KEITH MULCAHY (F2) 13:45.196 19 SHAUN O NEILL (F2) 13:45.454 20 MATTHEW FRANCO (F2) 13:57.542 21 DAVID GOW (F1) 14:08.086 22 JOHN QUINN (F1) 14:08.137 23 TOM FELLEW (F2) 14:12.916 24 CALLUM MORRISON (F1) 14:17.398 25 MOHAMAD SAFRAZ 14:18.790 26 STEFAN PETROVIC (F2) 14:19.540 27 JOHN POWER (F2) 12:49.509 28 KYE TOWIE (F2) 12:55.656 29 SARAH BATTEN (F2) 12:58.892 30 KURT BERNHARDT 13:12.648 31 JAYSON REYES (F2) 13:36.067 DNF LIAM MCKILLOP (F2) 6:39.843 DNF GLENN NELSON (F1) 3:45.797

AGV 600 F1 & F2 Saturday Race Two Results

Pos Rider Time 1 WILL NASSIF (F1) 10:46.001 2 JAKE FARNSWORTH (F1) 10:49.414 3 HAYDEN NELSON (F1) 10:54.839 4 BRYCE THOMPSON (F2) 10:55.794 5 MARCUS HAMOD (F1) 10:56.703 6 OLLY SIMPSON (F1) 10:58.101 7 JOSHUA NEWMAN (F1) 10:58.846 8 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL (F2) 11:04.780 9 GLENN NELSON (F1) 11:06.152 10 ARCHIE MACDONALD (F1) 11:07.919 11 CHRISTIAN ROSSI (F2) 11:08.218 12 DAMIEN ADAMS (F2) 11:08.245 13 TIMOTHY RODLEY (F2) 11:09.336 14 LEVI RUSSO (F1) 11:22.973 15 ALEX TAMRAS (F2) 11:23.346 16 SHAUN O NEILL (F2) 11:33.226 17 SHANE O’BRIEN (F2) 11:40.556 18 LIAM MCKILLOP (F2) 11:41.210 19 KEITH MULCAHY (F2) 11:41.713 20 DAVID GOW (F1) 11:43.229 21 JOHN QUINN (F1) 11:43.264 22 MOHAMAD SAFRAZ 11:49.647 23 MATTHEW FRANCO (F2) 11:52.528 24 TOM FELLEW (F2) 11:53.034 25 STEFAN PETROVIC (F2) 12:11.686 26 CALLUM MORRISON (F1) 12:18.182 27 KYE TOWIE (F2) 12:34.387 28 SARAH BATTEN (F2) 12:36.953 29 JOHN POWER (F2) 10:50.164 30 KURT BERNHARDT 11:16.836 DNF JAYSON REYES (F2) 4:36.514 DNF DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN (F1) 2:11.056

AGV 600 F1 Round Points

AGV 600 F2 Round Points

600cc F1 – ASBK and Internationals Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R1 R2 Total 1 JAKE FARNSWORTH 17 17 16 20 20 90 2 OLLY SIMPSON 15 16 15 18 16 80 3 ARCHIE MACDONALD 20 18 17 12 13 80 4 MARCUS HAMOD 16 14 13 15 17 75 5 JACK MAHAFFY 25 25 25 0 0 75 6 WILL NASSIF 0 10 14 25 25 74 7 HAYDEN NELSON 14 15 10 17 18 74 8 JOSHUA NEWMAN 10 11 11 16 15 63 9 GLENN NELSON 13 13 18 0 14 58 10 MARANON NICKOLAS 18 20 20 0 0 58 11 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN 11 12 12 14 0 49 12 JOHN QUINN 9 9 9 9 10 46 13 LEVI RUSSO 12 8 0 11 12 43 14 DAVID GOW 0 0 0 10 11 21 15 DEAN OUGHTRED 0 7 0 13 0 20 16 CALLUM MORRISON 0 0 0 8 9 17 600cc F2 Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R1 R2 Total 1 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL 25 25 25 20 20 115 2 BRYCE THOMPSON 17 16 14 25 25 97 3 CHRISTIAN ROSSI 20 20 20 18 18 96 4 TIMOTHY RODLEY 15 18 18 17 16 84 5 DAMIEN ADAMS 14 17 16 16 17 80 6 ALEX TAMRAS 12 12 15 15 15 69 7 KEITH MULCAHY 16 13 12 13 11 65 8 SHANE O’BRIEN 8 11 13 14 13 59 9 SIMONE BOLDRINI 18 15 17 0 0 50 10 SIMON BARBACETTO 13 14 8 0 0 35 11 KYE TOWIE 7 7 3 7 7 31 12 LEONARDO SOFFIATO DI 10 8 10 0 0 28 13 SHAUN O NEILL 0 0 0 12 14 26 14 MATTHEW FRANCO 0 5 0 11 10 26 15 KIANO BRUUN 5 9 11 0 0 25 16 PAUL ROCK 9 6 9 0 0 24 17 TOM FELLEW 2 0 2 10 9 23 18 SARAH BATTEN 3 4 4 6 6 23 19 STEFAN PETROVIC 0 0 0 9 8 17 20 SCOTT NEWHAM 11 1 5 0 0 17 21 GEORDIE TAIT 6 10 0 0 0 16 22 JOHN POWER 0 0 0 8 5 13 23 LIAM MCKILLOP 0 0 0 0 12 12 24 BEN DUNCAN 4 0 6 0 0 10 25 BAILEY PRITCHARD 0 2 7 0 0 9 26 JAYSON REYES 0 0 0 5 0 5 27 ALLEN DIVER-TUCK 1 3 1 0 0 5

AGV 600 F1 Standings

AGV 600 F2 Standings

AGV 600cc F1 Standings (ASBK and Internationals) Pos Rider Total 1 JAKE FARNSWORTH 251 2 GLENN NELSON 224 3 MARCUS HAMOD 190 4 WILL NASSIF 189 5 HAYDEN NELSON 123 6 LEVI RUSSO 122 7 JOSHUA NEWMAN 117 8 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN 96 9 ARCHIE MACDONALD 80 10 OLLY SIMPSON 80 11 JACK MAHAFFY 75 12 MARANON NICKOLAS 58 13 TOM BRAMICH 49 14 JOHN QUINN 46 15 SAMUEL PEZZETTA 45 16 MARIANOS NIKOLIS 43 17 JACK PASSFIELD 28 18 MARK CHIODO 25 19 DAVID GOW 21 20 DEAN OUGHTRED 20 21 CALLUM MORRISON 17 AGV 600cc F2 Pos Rider Total 1 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL 287 2 CHRISTIAN ROSSI 259 3 TIMOTHY RODLEY 213 4 ALEX TAMRAS 175 5 DAMIEN ADAMS 163 6 BRYCE THOMPSON 155 7 TOM FELLEW 138 8 KEITH MULCAHY 117 9 SARAH BATTEN 89 10 BOJAN BOZHINOVSKI 84 11 GEORDIE TAIT 82 12 KIANO BRUUN 72 13 COREY BAGNALL 62 14 SHANE O’BRIEN 59 15 PAUL ROCK 52 16 SIMONE BOLDRINI 50 17 ANDY MURPHY 43 18 BEN DUNCAN 38 19 JAMES BOOTH 37 20 MATTHEW FRANCO 36 21 LUKE PATTESON 35 22 SIMON BARBACETTO 35 23 KYE TOWIE 31 24 BAILY GALL 29 25 JAYSON REYES 29 26 LEONARDO SOFFIATO DI 28 27 JARED YAN 27 28 TIMOTHY HUNT 26 29 SHAUN O NEILL 26 30 DANIEL CHARILAOU 21 31 JOHN POWER 20 32 SCOTT NEWHAM 17 33 STEFAN PETROVIC 17 34 LIAM MCKILLOP 12 35 ALLEN DIVER-TUCK 11 36 KURT BERNHARDT 10 37 BENJAMIN GALL 10 38 BAILEY PRITCHARD 9 39 CARLY BLACK 8 40 ANTHONY GEORGE 7 41 ROBERT O HARE 4 42 ASHLEE CHRISTIANSEN 3 43 JAYSEN ANDERSON 2

Kabuto 400 cc & Falco Formula

This was the first appearance for Kabuto 400 cc/Falco Formula St George at SNS05, so it was a clean slate with no points carried forward from previous events in what was effectively a one-round championship.

The mix of bikes in these classes covers a whole lot of ground. Yamaha was well represented with the MT07, R7 and R3 on show. In the right hands, a Husqvarna 701 Supermoto is apparently quite an effective weapon, as showcased by Brad Gander.

Add NSF250s, VFR400s, Ninja 300s, CBR400RRs, SV650s and more to the cooking pot and you’ve got quite a spectacle.

As noted previously, time constraints meant these two classes only got two races on Friday night, and the storm that ended the event early restricted them again to two races on Saturday.

Falco Formula

Carter Thompson on the NSF250 headed qualifying and won all four races across the two nights in Falco Formula St George (FSG), his fastest lap being a 1m40.300 in Race Two on Friday. Behind him – and let’s be honest – a fair way behind him on track, there were some serious battles going on.

Brad Gander on the Husky looked a little out of place amongst all the faired machines, but he made the Supermoto rock and put himself on the podium twice.

Tayla Relph used the event as prep for her campaign in the WCR series in Europe this year and scored two second-place finishes on Friday, and another podium on Saturday.

Brian Bolster and David Nhan Cao also scored top three finishes in FSG over the weekend. Thompson’s dominant performance on the little Honda gave him the meeting victory with 100-points.

Tayla Relph’s consistency netted her second spot on 78-points and the Husky-mounted Brad Gander took a very well received third in class with 73- points.

Kabuto 400 cc

In the Kabuto 400 cc class, Lachlan Epis was edged out by Jai Russo in qualifying on both nights, but in race conditions, Epis was unstoppable.

Epis won all four races in the 400 cc category.

While not quite able to capitalise on his best-in-category qualifying times, Jai Russo performed strongly in the races, coming second in category twice.

Hudson Thompson, Daniel Birch and William Hunt also took out top three finishes in the category.

Lachlan Epis took out the class and round overall with 100-points, Jai Russo on 75-points was second and William Hunt on 72-points was third.

MOTUL St George Summer Nights series continues to thrive and let’s hope SNS06 is even better.

The Kabuto 400cc and Falco Formula St George certainly deserve to stay on the dance card as it was an entertaining pair of classes for riders and spectator alike.

See you next series!

Falco Formula Quotes

Carter Thompson

“This was a great pre-season hit out for me. I don’t get to race in Australia much so I always enjoy the experience. It makes it better when I get to race with my brother Hudson and he did so well in his first race meet on the R3. A big thanks goes to the StGeorge Motorcycle Club for putting on this event, I think it’s a great series for all riders, and definitely puts on a great show for the spectators.

“Racing the NSF250 in the Formula St George class is always interesting, the bike isn’t the fastest off the line, which always makes the first lap interesting trying to get through the pack, but with clear track the bike really gets going. Racing under lights adds an element most of us don’t usually get to do, and personal I really enjoy it.

“I leave in a few weeks to start my 2025 season with the RedBull MotoGP Rookies Cup and MTM Kawasaki in the World Supersport 300 Championship but will be back again next summer and hopefully have another spin.”

Tayla Relph

“It was a really positive event for us overall and was good to test in some different and challenging conditions in the leadup to my season in the World Championship. Sydney Motorsport Park is by no means a familiar track to me; it was my first time there on the R7 and prior to that, I’ve only ridden there once in the last seven years.

“It was a great race simulation for us just going straight into qualifying, giving me 10 minutes to quickly learn the track and adapt my riding style to suit the bike’s set up while still having to push for a solid lap time, similar to the conditions that will get thrown at me in my first round at Assen this April. It was a mega track to ride on with the stock set-up/WorldWCR spec Yamaha Motor Australia YZF-R7 and I had a blast! I can’t thank the support of Blue Marlin Pools East, S1000K Racing and Full Throttle Coaching for allowing me the chance to race over the weekend!”

Kabuto 400 cc Quotes

Lachlan Epis

“We couldn’t get the Dunlop tyre we use in Asia into Australia in time for this years Series, so I have had my first off season for a decade. Wednesday night we decided to enter the training 400’s into the final round just for some seat time.

“The St George Club is my club and the night series is the best and most fun race series in Australia and the little bikes are so much stress free fun. It took me a few laps each race to warm up and a harder task to catch and race with the bigger St George class bikes, I had heaps of laughs trying. Young William Hunt was a huge standout on Saturday, he deserved to win that first race. It’s was great to catch up with so many friends over both nights and I hope we can get what we need to return to the SBK class for SNS06.”

Kabuto 400 cc & Falco Formula Friday Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Cl. Gap 1 CARTER THOMPSON HONDA NSF250 FSG 1:44.0910* 2 BRAD GANDER HUSQVARNA 701 SM FSG +1.0060 3 DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA MT07 FSG +1.2710 4 TAYLA RELPH YAMAHA R7 FSG +1.7780 5 JAI RUSSO YAMAHA R3 400 +2.2090 6 LACHLAN EPIS KAWASAKI NINJA 400 400 +2.3070 7 HUDSON THOMPSON YAMAHA YZF-R15 400 +2.4900 8 BRIAN BOLSTER SUZUKI SV650 FSG +2.9200 9 WILLIAM HUNT YAMAHA R3 400 +3.5390 10 BOYD COLE KAWASAKI ZXR 400 +3.5430 11 LINCOLN KNIGHT YAMAHA R3 400 +3.9490 12 DANIEL BIRCH HONDA VFR 400R FSG +4.1660 13 DAVID GOW YAMAHA YZF320 R3 400 +4.4210 14 ISAAC AYAD HONDA NSF250 FSG +5.7830 15 VALENTINO KNEZOVIC YAMAHA YZF-R3 400 +5.9600 16 MITCHELL CARTWRIGHT YAMAHA YZF-R3 400 +6.5710 17 ALEXANDER CODEY YAMAHA YAMAHA YZF R3 400 +7.2050 18 LACHLAN BRINKMAN KAWASAKI NINJA 400 +7.4480 19 JOSHUA ALDRIDGE KAWASAKI NINJA 300 400 +10.5460 20 CHRISTIAN TAYLOR YAMAHA R3 FSG +10.9260 21 STUART FARRELL KAWASAKI 400 400 +11.1960 22 ZACHARY RUSSO YAMAHA R3 400 +12.9780 23 COSTA STAVRAKAS KTM RC390 400 +14.7370 24 LAUREN BROWN KAWASAKI NINJA 400 +18.3370 25 ISABEL WOODSIDE KAWASAKI NINJA 400 +19.2260

Kabuto 400 cc & Falco Formula Friday Race One Results

Pos Rider Time 1 CARTER THOMPSON (FSG) 12:05.259 2 TAYLA RELPH (FSG) 12:19.601 3 BRIAN BOLSTER (FSG) 12:23.273 4 BRAD GANDER (FSG) 12:23.689 5 DAVID NHAN CAO (FSG) 12:24.155 6 LACHLAN EPIS (400) 12:25.205 7 DANIEL BIRCH (FSG) 12:33.101 8 JAI RUSSO (400) 12:34.020 9 HUDSON THOMPSON (400) 12:40.595 10 ISAAC AYAD (FSG) 12:41.079 11 BOYD COLE (400) 12:42.764 12 VALENTINO KNEZOVIC (400) 12:42.804 13 WILLIAM HUNT (400) 12:43.499 14 LINCOLN KNIGHT (400) 12:50.193 15 ALEXANDER CODEY (400) 13:03.006 16 MITCHELL CARTWRIGHT (400) 13:03.697 17 LACHLAN BRINKMAN (400) 13:09.969 18 STUART FARRELL (400) 13:37.246 19 ZACHARY RUSSO (400) 13:38.441 20 CHRISTIAN TAYLOR (FSG) 13:39.804 21 JOSHUA ALDRIDGE (400) 13:39.807 22 COSTA STAVRAKAS (400) 13:56.304 23 LAUREN BROWN (400) 12:09.515 24 ISABEL WOODSIDE (400) 12:10.852 DNF DAVID GOW (400) 4:12.142

Kabuto 400 cc & Falco Formula Friday Race Two Results

Pos Rider Time 1 CARTER THOMPSON (FSG) 10:14.106 2 TAYLA RELPH (FSG) 10:26.459 3 LACHLAN EPIS (400) 10:36.638 4 BRAD GANDER (FSG) 10:36.765 5 DAVID NHAN CAO (FSG) 10:40.088 6 BRIAN BOLSTER (FSG) 10:40.386 7 ISAAC AYAD (FSG) 10:44.424 8 DANIEL BIRCH (FSG) 10:47.910 9 JAI RUSSO (400) 10:48.479 10 HUDSON THOMPSON (400) 10:48.652 11 WILLIAM HUNT (400) 10:49.175 12 VALENTINO KNEZOVIC (400) 10:49.215 13 LINCOLN KNIGHT (400) 10:55.816 14 ALEXANDER CODEY (400) 10:55.957 15 BOYD COLE (400) 10:59.988 16 MITCHELL CARTWRIGHT (400) 11:06.738 17 DAVID GOW (400) 11:11.894 18 LACHLAN BRINKMAN (400) 11:15.927 19 STUART FARRELL (400) 11:26.889 20 ZACHARY RUSSO (400) 11:27.434 21 CHRISTIAN TAYLOR (FSG) 11:35.144 22 JOSHUA ALDRIDGE (400) 11:36.477 23 COSTA STAVRAKAS (400) 11:58.108 24 ISABEL WOODSIDE (400) 12:09.006 25 LAUREN BROWN (400) 10:16.551

Kabuto 400 cc & Falco Formula Friday Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 CARTER THOMPSON (FSG) 1:53.9600* 2 JAI RUSSO (400) +1.2550 3 WILLIAM HUNT (400) +1.5180 4 BOYD COLE (400) +2.6300 5 HUDSON THOMPSON (400) +2.6400 6 LINCOLN KNIGHT (400) +5.0530 7 DAVID GOW (400) +6.6600 8 VALENTINO KNEZOVIC (400) +6.9580 9 ISAAC AYAD (FSG) +7.3630 10 BRAD GANDER (FSG) +7.4240 11 TAYLA RELPH (FSG) +7.7080 12 LACHLAN EPIS (400) +8.0770 13 JOSHUA ALDRIDGE (400) +9.1410 14 LACHLAN BRINKMAN (400) +9.5310 15 MITCHELL CARTWRIGHT (400) +10.5040 16 DANIEL BIRCH (FSG) +14.9890 17 CHRISTIAN TAYLOR (FSG) +18.9520 18 COSTA STAVRAKAS (400) +23.8840

Kabuto 400 cc & Falco Formula Saturday Race One Results

Pos Rider Time 1 CARTER THOMPSON (FSG) 11:36.033 2 LACHLAN EPIS (400) 11:36.033 3 WILLIAM HUNT (400) 11:36.202 4 HUDSON THOMPSON (400) 11:40.601 5 JAI RUSSO (400) 11:41.570 6 TAYLA RELPH (FSG) 11:44.193 7 BRAD GANDER (FSG) 11:44.319 8 VALENTINO KNEZOVIC (400) 11:54.578 9 LINCOLN KNIGHT (400) 11:56.913 10 DAVID GOW (400) 11:57.598 11 LACHLAN BRINKMAN (400) 11:58.263 12 DANIEL BIRCH (FSG) 12:26.234 13 DAVID NHAN CAO (FSG) 12:26.484 14 MITCHELL CARTWRIGHT (400) 12:33.024 15 CHRISTIAN TAYLOR (FSG) 12:48.031 16 COSTA STAVRAKAS ( 400) 11:30.005 17 JOSHUA ALDRIDGE (400) 12:10.300 18 BRIAN BOLSTER (FSG) 12:59.409

Kabuto 400 cc & Falco Formula Saturday Race Two Results

Pos Rider Time 1 CARTER THOMPSON (FSG) 9:39.927 2 BRAD GANDER (FSG) 9:46.029 3 TAYLA RELPH (FSG) 9:47.065 4 LACHLAN EPIS (400) 9:47.895 5 WILLIAM HUNT (400) 9:51.707 6 JAI RUSSO (400) 10:02.713 7 VALENTINO KNEZOVIC (400) 10:02.742 8 LINCOLN KNIGHT (400) 10:09.938 9 LACHLAN BRINKMAN (400) 10:12.330 10 BRIAN BOLSTER (FSG) 10:21.078 11 DAVID GOW (400) 10:30.235 12 DAVID NHAN CAO (FSG) 10:37.117 13 DANIEL BIRCH (FSG) 10:37.750 14 CHRISTIAN TAYLOR (FSG) 10:39.734 15 JOSHUA ALDRIDGE (400) 11:03.601 16 MITCHELL CARTWRIGHT (400) 11:23.825 DNF COSTA STAVRAKAS (400) 11:02.527

Kabuto 400 cc & Falco Formula Round Points

FORMULA ST GEORGE Pos Rider R1 R2 R1 R2 Total 1 CARTER THOMPSON 25 25 25 25 100 2 TAYLA RELPH 20 20 20 18 78 3 BRAD GANDER 17 18 18 20 73 4 BRIAN BOLSTER 18 16 14 17 65 5 DAVID NHAN CAO 16 17 16 16 65 6 DANIEL BIRCH 15 14 17 15 61 7 CHRISTIAN TAYLOR 13 13 15 14 55 8 ISAAC AYAD 14 15 0 0 29 400 cc SUPERSPORT Pos Rider R1 R2 R1 R2 Total 1 LACHLAN EPIS 25 25 25 25 100 2 JAI RUSSO 20 20 17 18 75 3 WILLIAM HUNT 15 17 20 20 72 4 VALENTINO KNEZOVIC 16 16 16 17 65 5 LINCOLN KNIGHT 14 15 15 16 60 6 HUDSON THOMPSON 18 18 18 0 54 7 LACHLAN BRINKMAN 11 10 13 15 49 8 MITCHELL CARTWRIGHT 12 12 12 12 48 9 DAVID GOW 0 11 14 14 39 10 JOSHUA ALDRIDGE 8 7 10 13 38 11 BOYD COLE 17 13 0 0 30 12 ALEXANDER CODEY 13 14 0 0 27 13 COSTA STAVRAKAS 7 6 11 0 24 14 STUART FARRELL 10 9 0 0 19 15 ZACHARY RUSSO 9 8 0 0 17 16 LAUREN BROWN 6 4 0 0 10 17 ISABEL WOODSIDE 5 5 0 0 10

Kabuto 400 cc & Falco Formula Standings

Falco Formula St George Pos Rider Total 1 CARTER THOMPSON 150 2 KEO WATSON 104 3 LEVI RUSSO 98 4 HENRY SNELL 93 5 BRIAN BOLSTER 89 6 ARCHIE SCHMIDT 88 7 RILEY NAUTA 81 8 BRODIE GAWITH 70 9 WILLIAM COURSE 67 10 DAVID NHAN CAO 59 11 HUDSON THOMPSON 55 12 STEPHEN ROBERTS 45 13 JAI RUSSO 38 Kabuto 400 cc Standings Pos Rider Total 1 ADAM HARDING 135 2 JOSHUA NEWMAN 115 3 WILL NASSIF 99 4 RYAN LARKIN 88 5 JOHN PELGRAVE 85 6 WILLIAM HUNT 82 7 BRAD HENMAN 81 8 TARA MORRISON 77 9 LINCOLN KNIGHT 72 10 ROBERT PENMAN 66 11 VALENTINO KNEZOVIC 66 12 BOYD COLE 54 13 KEEGAN PRASS 48 14 MITCHELL CARTWRIGHT 43 15 MARC SHAW 42 16 HAYCH SHORT 34 17 GEORGIA STEPHENS 23 18 DEBRA BLUNDEN 14

