MOTUL Summer Night Series hosted by St. George MCC

Sydney Motorsport Park – Gardner GP Circuit

Round Two – Supersport & F3

Words and images by Nick Edards / Half Light / RbMotoLens

This is the second and final report for Motul St George Summer Nights Series (SNS05) Round Two which took place on Friday January 10. This covers action in AGV600 (Supersports) F1/F2, Airoh Unlimited F3 and Five Gloves Retro classes.

If you haven’t already, I’d suggest you take a look at the first report (Recapping St. George Summer Nights Round Two from SMP) which covered Pirelli Unlimited F1/F2.

There’s a fair bit of background there on the structure of the series, the meeting, why SNS05 Round Two was a bit different from other Summer Nights Rounds and how the scheduling was impacted by events on and off the track.

Assuming you’re familiar with the context for this report, let’s get into it.

AGV 600 F1 & F2

First up, AGV600. AGV600 F1, for international and national grade riders, had a strong turnout with eight runners, and along with the number of entrants in AGV600 F2 – for Clubbies, promised full grids.

However, a very negative weather forecast (which proved to be largely wrong) and riders dropping out for other reasons, saw a large but not quite full grid line up. In total, there were 34 bikes on track for afternoon qualifying.

Jake Farnsworth came into Round Two leading F1 on 65-points, Glenn Nelson second on 56-points and Marcus Hamod in third on 51-points.

In F2, Kristian O’Donnell lead on 66-points with Christian Rossi on 55-points in second, Keith Mulcahy (absent from Round Two) third on 52-points.

Afternoon qualifying on a damp track saw Glenn Nelson take pole with a 1m42.713, from Will Nassif and Jake Farnsworth. Nelson’s pace was clear from the off – his lap more than a second faster than second spot.

Christian Rossi did the F2 crew proud by dropping a 1m44.201 to place fourth on the grid. Marcus Hamod (F1), Andy Murphy (F2) took out the remaining spots on the first two rows of the grid.

Race One saw Farnsworth and Glenn Nelson slug it out with Farnsworth taking the flag by just one-hundredth of a second. Marianos Nikolis took third, a little under three seconds back but he also scored the fastest lap with a 1m34.249.

Nikolis hadn’t been on track for qualifying and started from the back of the grid underlining how impressive a third-place finish was.

In F2, Rossi impressed again and whilst a handful of the F1 boys got past him, he was strong enough to card a seventh overall and first in category.

Such was Rossi’s speed that he was nearly eight second ahead of second in category – Tim Rodley, at the finish. Damien Adams and Andy Murphy were third and fourth in F2.

Race Two wasn’t such a close affair with Nikolis elevated to front-row of the grid as a result of his third place in Race One. He took the win by over three seconds from Nelson, Farnsworth a further second back. Declan Van Rosmalen and Levi Russo rounded out the top five on track and in F1.

Rossi was once again the first man past the post in F2, ahead of some very strong F1 runners too. Kristian O’Donnell and Tim Rodley were second and third in category. Fastest lap in the race went to Nikolis with a 1m33.929.

Afternoon Race Three was a casualty of the delays across classes earlier in the day and was cancelled due to time constraints. As you’d expect, no points were awarded.

Evening qualifying kicked off just before 1900 and it was Nikolis with a 1m34.331 taking out pole from Nelson (1m34.798) and Farnsworth (1m35.383).

Kristian O’Donnell laid down the fastest lap in F2, a 1m37.449, good enough for twelfth overall and to keep Rossi (1m37.738) one place behind him on the grid. Rodley was third fastest in category, a result that was good enough to put him fourteenth on the grid in a field of 37.

The AGV600 combatants were fortunate in getting all three of their scheduled races in the evening session.

However after qualifying on pole, Nikolis decided to sit out the evening races so didn’t return to the field of play for the rest of the night.

Glenn Nelson took out Race One (and fastest lap with a 1m34.425) from Hayden Nelson by a margin of four seconds. Farnsworth, Nassif, Hamod and Russo followed with less than three tenths of a second covering third through sixth.

In F2, it was O’Donnell again from Rossi and Rodley. O’Donnell’s run was good enough for tenth overall out of 35 finishers.

Race Two was Glenn Nelson’s again, this time from Hamod by less than fourth-tenths of a second. Hayden Nelson third, Farnsworth and Nassif fourth and fifth.

O’Donnell took the F2 win, tenth overall again, with Rossi and Rodley again second and third in category.

As riders left the pits for Race Three, the final race of the evening and the event for the class, the rain started and by the time they were halfway through their sighting lap, the track was wet and all bets were off.

Nassif and Tom Fellew (F2) elected to return to the pits, swap onto their wet bikes and start the race from pitlane.

That Nassif and Fellew finished first and second with a lot of fresh air between them and the rest of the pack shows just what a good choice it was in the heat of the moment.

Some runners had seen the rain coming and elected not to race, but that takes nothing away from Nassif and Fellew’s accomplishments. Glenn Nelson was third overall, second in F1, Farnsworth was third in that category. O’Donnell took second in F2, Rossi third.

So, AGV600 got five of their scheduled six races completed, a better outcome then the Pirelli Unlimited F1/F2 racers had seen, and Glenn Nelson took out the event in F1 with a 110-point tally, ahead of Farnsworth on 96-points and Levi Russo on 79-points.

Heading into Round Three with everything to play for, Nelson heads the table on 166-points, a narrow five-points ahead of Jake Farnsworth.

Will Nassif and Marcus Hamod are both on 115-points so you’d have to think that the winner of the series will be either Nelson or Farnsworth but you never can tell until the races are run. Round Three should be intense.

In F2, Christian Rossi took out the event with 108-points narrowly holding Kristian O’Donnell (106-points) at bay. Rodley took third on 91-points.

This trio heads the series going to Round Three with O’Donnell on 172-points, Rossi on 163-points and Rodley on 129-points. Fellew on 115-points and Tamras on 106-points round out the top five.

Jake Farnsworth – AGV600 F1

“It was a hectic night for us at the Summer Series Round Two. In qualifying and race one my bike had a bad misfire in the high rpms so we had to swap to my spare parts bike that we put together two days before the event. With a under powered bike it was hard to challenge for the top spots but me and the team found a way to manage the situation and come away with second overall. I would like to thank St George for putting on a great event. Its a great way to hone your skills throughout the off season. Also a massive thank you to all my sponsors. See you at the next one.”

Christian Rossi – AGV600 F2

“Thanks to the club for another great event, it was a very long and tiring day with back to back rounds. Happy to take the round win and looking forward to the last one. Shout out to Tom for swapping bikes in the last race.”

Timothy Rodley – AGV600 F2

“Another great night racing with the St George motorcycle club. The double event in one was challenging matched with the half-wet half-dry qualifying and final race on slicks in the rain it definitely kept us on edge. Happy to come away with third in F2 for this round. Thanks to the club and all those who volunteer their time to ensure we all get to go racing.”

Tom Fellew – AGV600

[On his decision to switch to wets at the start of the last race]

“As soon as I rolled out of the garage in pit lane for the last race, I felt a sprinkle of rain. By turn six it was raining quite heavy and the track was quite wet and I started debating a bike swap. As we headed down the straight to the start line, Will Nassif flew past me and into the pits and that’s what tipped me to change. I went into the pits, switched bikes and started from pit lane. Lap One I couldn’t believe how quick I was passing through the field, passing riders I had no business passing. The rain began to lighten, and I pushed as hard as I could to get as big a gap as I could on the field. Within a few laps I could feel the track drying quickly and I had to start searching for wet lines. After that it was managing the tyres as I could feel the back end sliding all over the place and luckily, I had a big enough gap to hold onto second in the race and first in F2, my best racing result ever.”

AGV 600 F1 & F2 Afternoon Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Cl. Time 1 GLENN NELSON (QLD) F1 1:42.713* 2 WILL NASSIF (NSW) F1 +1.229 3 JAKE FARNSWORTH (NSW) F1 +1.488 4 CHRISTIAN ROSSI (NSW) F2 +2.221 5 MARCUS HAMOD (NSW) F1 +2.451 6 ANDY MURPHY (QLD) F2 +2.564 7 JOSHUA NEWMAN (NSW) F1 +2.877 8 LIAM MCKILLOP (NSW) F2 +3.606 9 GEORDIE TAIT (NSW) F2 +3.689 10 LEVI RUSSO (NSW) F1 +4.620 11 BRYCE THOMPSON (NSW) F2 +4.646 12 DAMIEN ADAMS (NSW) F2 +4.723 13 TIMOTHY RODLEY (NSW) F2 +4.748 14 ALEX TAMRAS (NSW) F2 +5.610 15 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL (NSW) F2 +7.299 16 LEONARDO SOFFIATO DI F2 +7.598 17 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN F1 +7.604 18 TOM FELLEW (NSW) F2 +7.997 19 BOJAN BOZHINOVSKI (NSW) F2 +8.957 20 BEN DUNCAN (NSW) F2 +9.151 21 ANTHONY GEORGE (NSW) F2 +9.790 22 COREY BAGNALL (NSW) F2 +10.235 23 BAILY GALL (NSW) F2 +11.12 24 TIMOTHY HUNT (NSW) F2 +13.248 25 LUCIANO BECHER (NSW) F2 +13.450 26 SARAH BATTEN (NSW) F2 +14.668 27 LUKE PATTESON (SA) F2 +17.551 28 JARED YAN (NSW) F2 +18.292 29 JAYSON REYES (NSW) F2 +20.869 30 DANIEL CHARILAOU (NSW) F2 +23.348 31 SHANE IRWIN (QLD) F2 +24.513 32 ASHLEE CHRISTIANSEN F2 +2:30.589

AGV 600 F1 & F2 Afternoon Race One Results

Pos Rider Cl. Time 1 JAKE FARNSWORTH (NSW) F1 11:13.619 2 GLENN NELSON (QLD) F1 11:13.622 3 MARIANOS NIKOLIS (NSW) F1 11:16.402 4 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN VIC F1 11:30.948 5 LEVI RUSSO (NSW) F1 11:35.675 6 JOSHUA NEWMAN (NSW) F1 11:35.816 7 CHRISTIAN ROSSI (NSW) F2 11:37.547 8 TIMOTHY RODLEY (NSW) F2 11:45.372 9 DAMIEN ADAMS (NSW) F2 11:52.116 10 ANDY MURPHY (QLD) F2 11:52.613 11 TOM BRAMICH (VIC) F1 11:52.939 12 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL (NSW) F2 11:55.371 13 ALEX TAMRAS (NSW) F2 11:55.560 14 GEORDIE TAIT (NSW) F2 12:01.012 15 BRYCE THOMPSON (NSW) F2 12:01.038 16 COREY BAGNALL (NSW) F2 12:03.543 17 BOJAN BOZHINOVSKI (NSW) F2 12:04.081 18 TIMOTHY HUNT (NSW) F2 12:05.685 19 SAMUEL PEZZETTA (SA) F1 12:05.891 20 TOM FELLEW (NSW) F2 12:10.793 21 BEN DUNCAN (NSW) F2 12:19.140 22 KIANO BRUUN (NSW) F2 12:28.023 23 BENJAMIN GALL (NSW) F2 12:29.011 24 SARAH BATTEN (NSW) F2 12:33.919 25 BAILY GALL (NSW) F2 12:47.420 26 JARED YAN (NSW) F2 12:48.059 27 LUKE PATTESON (SA) F2 12:51.859 28 ANTHONY GEORGE (NSW) F2 12:53.580 29 UCIANO BECHER (NSW) F2 13:01.992 30 ASHLEE CHRISTIANSEN F2 13:02.677 31 DANIEL CHARILAOU (NSW) F2 11:52.450 32 SHANE IRWIN (QLD) F2 11:57.596 DNF MARCUS HAMOD (NSW) F1 6:32.777 DNF WILL NASSIF (NSW) F1 3:16.023

AGV 600 F1 & F2 Afternoon Race Two Results

Pos Rider Cl. Time 1 MARIANOS NIKOLIS (NSW) F1 11:05.039 2 GLENN NELSON (QLD) F1 11:09.474 3 JAKE FARNSWORTH (NSW) F1 11:16.741 4 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN F1 11:21.720 5 LEVI RUSSO (NSW) F1 11:21.813 6 WILL NASSIF (NSW) F1 11:25.405 7 JOSHUA NEWMAN (NSW) F1 11:31.999 8 TOM BRAMICH (VIC) F1 11:32.496 9 CHRISTIAN ROSSI (NSW) F2 11:34.029 10 MARCUS HAMOD (NSW) F1 11:35.491 11 HAYDEN NELSON (NSW) F1 11:37.145 12 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL (NSW) F2 11:40.449 13 TIMOTHY RODLEY (NSW) F2 11:41.841 14 ALEX TAMRAS (NSW) F2 11:42.069 15 SAMUEL PEZZETTA (SA) F1 11:45.261 16 DAMIEN ADAMS (NSW) F2 11:46.492 17 BRYCE THOMPSON (NSW) F2 11:51.284 18 ANDY MURPHY (QLD) F2 11:51.357 19 COREY BAGNALL (NSW) F2 12:11.918 20 KIANO BRUUN (NSW) F2 12:13.945 21 GEORDIE TAIT (NSW) F2 12:14.111 22 TOM FELLEW (NSW) F2 12:16.040 23 TIMOTHY HUNT (NSW) F2 12:19.216 24 BEN DUNCAN (NSW) F2 12:20.177 25 SARAH BATTEN (NSW) F2 12:20.333 26 BAILY GALL (NSW) F2 12:26.731 27 JARED YAN (NSW) F2 12:31.552 28 BENJAMIN GALL (NSW) F2 12:32.157 29 LUKE PATTESON (SA) F2 12:42.216 30 JAYSON REYES (NSW) F2 12:44.055 31 ANTHONY GEORGE (NSW) F2 12:44.082 32 LUCIANO BECHER (NSW) F2 12:49.348 33 ASHLEE CHRISTIANSEN F2 12:49.918 34 SHANE IRWIN (QLD) F2 11:43.807 35 DANIEL CHARILAOU (NSW) F2 12:09.550

AGV 600 F1 & F2 Evening Race One Results

Pos Rider Cl. Time 1 GLENN NELSON (QLD) F1 9:34.417 2 HAYDEN NELSON (NSW) F1 9:38.543 3 JAKE FARNSWORTH (NSW) F1 9:39.327 4 WILL NASSIF (NSW) F1 9:39.813 5 MARCUS HAMOD (NSW) F1 9:39.826 6 LEVI RUSSO (NSW) F1 9:39.839 7 JACK PASSFIELD (NSW) F1 9:41.356 8 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN F1 9:50.594 9 JOSHUA NEWMAN (NSW) F1 9:55.347 10 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL (NSW) F2 9:58.154 11 SAMUEL PEZZETTA (SA) F1 10:00.845 12 CHRISTIAN ROSSI (NSW) F2 10:00.892 13 TIMOTHY RODLEY (NSW) F2 10:05.219 14 ALEX TAMRAS (NSW) F2 10:11.502 15 DAMIEN ADAMS (NSW) F2 10:11.532 16 BRYCE THOMPSON (NSW) F2 10:11.684 17 KIANO BRUUN (NSW) F2 10:21.899 18 BOJAN BOZHINOVSKI (NSW) F2 10:22.050 19 ANDY MURPHY (QLD) F2 10:22.203 20 TOM BRAMICH (VIC) F1 10:23.578 21 TOM FELLEW (NSW) F2 10:24.896 22 SARAH BATTEN (NSW) F2 10:33.278 23 COREY BAGNALL (NSW) F2 10:39.643 24 BAILY GALL (NSW) F2 10:43.228 25 JAYSON REYES (NSW) F2 10:43.779 26 GEORDIE TAIT (NSW) F2 10:44.571 27 LUKE PATTESON (SA) F2 10:49.599 28 MATTHEW FRANCO (NSW) F2 10:56.599 29 JARED YAN (NSW) F2 11:02.711 30 ANTHONY GEORGE (NSW) F2 11:05.823 31 ASHLEE CHRISTIANSEN F2 11:10.018 32 BENJAMIN GALL (NSW) F2 11:15.471 33 LUCIANO BECHER (NSW) F2 11:18.557 34 DANIEL CHARILAOU (NSW) F2 9:58.990 35 SHANE IRWIN (QLD) F2 10:19.022 DNF TIMOTHY HUNT (NSW) F2 7:21.089

AGV 600 F1 & F2 Evening Race Two Results

Pos Rider Cl. Time 1 GLENN NELSON (QLD) F1 9:35.132 2 MARCUS HAMOD (NSW) F1 9:35.482 3 HAYDEN NELSON (NSW) F1 9:35.806 4 JAKE FARNSWORTH (NSW) F1 9:36.039 5 WILL NASSIF (NSW) F1 9:37.507 6 LEVI RUSSO (NSW) F1 9:40.354 7 JACK PASSFIELD (NSW) F1 9:40.412 8 JOSHUA NEWMAN (NSW) F1 9:49.630 9 TOM BRAMICH (VIC) F1 9:51.249 10 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL (NSW) F2 9:56.401 11 SAMUEL PEZZETTA (SA) F1 10:03.008 12 CHRISTIAN ROSSI (NSW) F2 10:04.248 13 TIMOTHY RODLEY (NSW) F2 10:05.023 14 DAMIEN ADAMS (NSW) F2 10:05.666 15 ALEX TAMRAS (NSW) F2 10:05.805 16 BRYCE THOMPSON (NSW) F2 10:08.061 17 KIANO BRUUN (NSW) F2 10:13.530 18 BOJAN BOZHINOVSKI (NSW) F2 10:14.011 19 TOM FELLEW (NSW) F2 10:14.102 20 BAILY GALL (NSW) F2 10:34.185 21 LUKE PATTESON (SA) F2 10:34.609 22 SARAH BATTEN (NSW) F2 10:35.210 23 GEORDIE TAIT (NSW) F2 10:35.366 24 TIMOTHY HUNT (NSW) F2 10:35.862 25 MATTHEW FRANCO (NSW) F2 10:38.640 26 JAYSON REYES (NSW) F2 10:47.099 27 JARED YAN (NSW) F2 10:52.633 28 ANTHONY GEORGE (NSW) F2 11:04.388 29 ASHLEE CHRISTIANSEN F2 11:05.514 DNF DANIEL CHARILAOU (NSW) F2 2:05.882

AGV 600 F1 & F2 Evening Race Three Results

Pos Rider Cl. Time 1 WILL NASSIF (NSW) F1 9:09.452 2 TOM FELLEW (NSW) F2 9:36.396 3 GLENN NELSON (QLD) F1 9:46.872 4 JAKE FARNSWORTH (NSW) F1 9:46.894 5 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL (NSW) F2 9:47.005 6 LEVI RUSSO (NSW) F1 9:56.400 7 CHRISTIAN ROSSI (NSW) F2 9:56.932 8 TIMOTHY RODLEY (NSW) F2 9:58.145 9 MARCUS HAMOD (NSW) F1 10:20.256 10 DAMIEN ADAMS (NSW) F2 10:46.441 11 LUKE PATTESON (SA) F2 9:17.301 DNF BAILY GALL (NSW) F2 2:43.550 DNF KIANO BRUUN (NSW) F2 2:44.270 DNF JARED YAN (NSW) F2 DNF JOSHUA NEWMAN (NSW) F1 DNF GEORDIE TAIT (NSW) F2 DNF BOJAN BOZHINOVSKI (NSW) F2 DNF SAMUEL PEZZETTA (SA) F1 DNF ANTHONY GEORGE (NSW) F2 DNF HAYDEN NELSON (NSW) F1 DNF JAYSON REYES (NSW) F2 DNF BRYCE THOMPSON (NSW) F2 DNF MATTHEW FRANCO (NSW) F2 DNF ASHLEE CHRISTIANSEN F2

AGV 600 F1 Round Points

AGV 600 F2 Round Points

600cc F1 – ASBK and Internationals Pos Rider R1 R2 R4 R5 R6 Total 1 GLENN NELSON (QLD) 20 20 25 25 20 110 2 JAKE FARNSWORTH (NSW) 25 18 18 17 18 96 3 LEVI RUSSO (NSW) 16 16 15 15 17 79 4 WILL NASSIF (NSW) 0 15 17 16 25 73 5 MARCUS HAMOD (NSW) 0 12 16 20 16 64 6 JOSHUA NEWMAN (NSW) 15 14 12 13 0 54 7 HAYDEN NELSON (NSW) 0 11 20 18 0 49 8 TOM BRAMICH (VIC) 14 13 10 12 0 49 9 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN 17 17 13 0 0 47 10 SAMUEL PEZZETTA (SA) 13 10 11 11 0 45 11 MARIANOS NIKOLIS (NSW) 18 25 0 0 0 43 12 JACK PASSFIELD (NSW) 0 0 14 14 0 28 600cc F2 Pos Rider R1 R2 R4 R5 R6 Total 1 CHRISTIAN ROSSI (NSW) 25 25 20 20 18 108 2 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL (NSW) 16 20 25 25 20 106 3 TIMOTHY RODLEY (NSW) 20 18 18 18 17 91 4 DAMIEN ADAMS (NSW) 18 16 16 17 16 83 5 TOM FELLEW (NSW) 9 10 11 12 25 67 6 ALEX TAMRAS (NSW) 15 17 17 16 0 65 7 BRYCE THOMPSON (NSW) 13 15 15 15 0 58 8 KIANO BRUUN (NSW) 7 12 14 14 0 47 9 ANDY MURPHY (QLD) 17 14 12 0 0 43 10 GEORDIE TAIT (NSW) 14 11 6 8 0 39 11 BOJAN BOZHINOVSKI (NSW) 11 0 13 13 0 37 12 LUKE PATTESON (SA) 2 3 5 10 15 35 13 COREY BAGNALL (NSW) 12 13 9 0 0 34 14 SARAH BATTEN (NSW) 5 7 10 9 0 31 15 BAILY GALL (NSW) 4 6 8 11 0 29 16 TIMOTHY HUNT (NSW) 10 9 0 7 0 26 17 BEN DUNCAN (NSW) 8 8 0 0 0 16 18 JARED YAN (NSW) 3 5 3 4 0 15 19 JAYSON REYES (NSW) 0 2 7 5 0 14 20 MATTHEW FRANCO (NSW) 0 0 4 6 0 10 21 BENJAMIN GALL (NSW) 6 4 0 0 0 10 22 ANTHONY GEORGE (NSW) 1 1 2 3 0 7 23 ASHLEE CHRISTIANSEN 0 0 1 2 0

AGV 600 F1 Standings

AGV 600 F2 Standings

AMA 600cc F1 Standings after Round 2 Pos Rider Total 1 GLENN NELSON (QLD) 166 2 JAKE FARNSWORTH (NSW) 161 3 WILL NASSIF (NSW) 115 4 MARCUS HAMOD (NSW) 115 5 LEVI RUSSO (NSW) 79 6 JOSHUA NEWMAN (NSW) 54 7 HAYDEN NELSON (NSW) 49 8 TOM BRAMICH (VIC) 49 9 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN VIC 47 10 SAMUEL PEZZETTA (SA) 45 11 MARIANOS NIKOLIS (NSW) 43 12 JACK PASSFIELD (NSW) 28 13 MARK CHIODO 25 AMA 600cc F2 Standings after Round 2 Pos Rider Total 1 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL (NSW) 172 2 CHRISTIAN ROSSI (NSW) 163 3 TIMOTHY RODLEY (NSW) 129 4 TOM FELLEW (NSW) 115 5 ALEX TAMRAS (NSW) 106 6 BOJAN BOZHINOVSKI (NSW) 84 7 DAMIEN ADAMS (NSW) 83 8 GEORDIE TAIT (NSW) 66 9 SARAH BATTEN (NSW) 66 10 COREY BAGNALL (NSW) 62 11 BRYCE THOMPSON (NSW) 58 12 KEITH MULCAHY (NSW) 52 13 KIANO BRUUN (NSW) 47 14 ANDY MURPHY (QLD) 43 15 JAMES BOOTH (NSW) 37 16 LUKE PATTESON (SA) 35 17 BAILY GALL (NSW) 29 18 PAUL ROCK (NSW) 28 19 BEN DUNCAN (NSW) 28 20 JARED YAN (NSW) 27 21 TIMOTHY HUNT (NSW) 26 22 JAYSON REYES (NSW) 24 23 DANIEL CHARILAOU (NSW) 21 24 KURT BERNHARDT (NSW) 10 25 MATTHEW FRANCO (NSW) 10 26 BENJAMIN GALL (NSW) 10 27 CARLY BLACK (NSW) 8 28 JOHN POWER (NSW) 7 29 ANTHONY GEORGE (NSW) 7 30 ALLEN DIVER-TUCK (QLD) 6 31 ROBERT O HARE (NSW) 4 32 ASHLEE CHRISTIANSEN NSW 3 33 JAYSEN ANDERSON (NSW) 2

Airoh Unlimited F3

SNS05 Round Two will be the last showing for the Airoh Unlimited F3 and Retro classes as part of SNS05, their slot will be taken by Kabuto 400cc and Formula St George at Round Three.

Coming into the Round, Airoh Unlimited F3 points leader was Lachlan Brinkman on 45-points. Andrew Simson second on 43-points and Robert Salvia third on 34-points. All three were back for Round Two.

In Retro, Phillip Burke had taken out the previous class win on 50-points from his two wins. Gregory Farrell was second in class and again, both were back in action at Round Two.

Afternoon qualifying saw Andy Dunn on the very pretty and beautifully prepared Ducati take out pole, a 1m49.158 in damp conditions enough from Simson, Lee Patsky, Ben Lucchitti, and Harley Borkowski – who was quickest of the Five Gloves Retro category.

Borkowski bought his VTR along for some Retro fun expecting, as we all did, a very wet evening but as the track dried before racing commenced, and he didn’t have slicks for the VTR, he didn’t take part in Five Gloves Retro for the remainder of the event and just ran his R1 in Unlimited F2.

Phillip Burke scored a 1m53.360 lap on his ZXR750 to give him a third row start with ninth-fastest time.

Race One saw Lucchitti take the F3 class win five-seconds ahead of Andrew Simson, Hugh Jollye in third. Jollye’s 1m41.3302 was fastest lap of the race. John Williams and Robert Salvia held fourth and fifth. There were no finishers in the Retro class.

Luchitti took out Race Two from Jollye by a shade over a second. Williams was third less than half a second behind Jollye and it was Paul Drane fourth who took the fastest lap, a 1m38.722. Burke was first home in Retro, finishing 13th overall.

Afternoon Race Three was abandoned due to time constraints and no points awarded.

Like AGV600, Airoh Unlimited F3 and Five Gloves Retro did get all three of their races in the evening session, so none of the classes got their full complement of races in SNS05.

It was quite an achievement, under the circumstances, to get as many races completed as was achieved, it’s just a shame that the Pirelli Unlimited crew were, as previously reported, so badly affected.

Evening qualifying for Unlimited F3 and Retro saw Rhys Smith lay down a 1m39.652 to take pole ahead of Andy Dunn on 1m40.746. Williams, Lucchitti , Daing Hassanal and Lachie Brinkmann filled out the front two rows. Burke was fastest of the Retros, 10th on grid with a 1m43.748.

Race One saw Smith and Lucchitti in a class of their own, Rhys taking the win from Lucchitti by two-tenths of a second after the seven laps. Rhys also carded fastest lap with a 1m39.149, just a few tenths in front of Lucchitti’s best.

Williams, Dunn and Salvia were the remaining top five finishers. Burke once again took out Retro, finishing fifteenth overall. Farrell was nineteenth.

Race Two and it was Smith and Williams upfront once again, Smith taking the win by a margin of two-tenths. Williams took fastest lap with a 1m41.307.

Lucchitti third, not quite able to latch onto the lead duo but less than two seconds behind at the flag. Brickman and Hassanal were fourth and fifth. There were no Retro runners in Race Two.

Race Three for the evening session kicked off just before 2200, it was an Unlimited F3-only field with no Retro runners. Smith made it three from three for the evening, a whole three-tenths of a second separated him and Williams at the close. Lucchitti third followed home by Salvia and Brinkman.

It was Ben Lucchitti who took out the event, his 106-points just edging Rhys Smith’s 104-points. John Williams’ 93-points gave him third-step on the podium with Salvia and Dunn fourth and fifth.

Philli Burke took the Retro honours ahead of Gregory Farrell.

Robert Salvia’s 78-points was good enough to give him the championship, with 112-points, by the narrowest of margins – just one point separating him from Lachie Brinkman on 111-points. Ben Lucchitti took third.

Phillip Burke took out the Five Gloves Retro class with 100-points ahead of Gregory Farrell on 60-points. Retro is a great class and here’s hoping St George MCC persist with running it alongside Airoh Unlimited F3 in future.

Round Three – February 7 & 8

The AGV600 F1/F2 teams will be back for Round Three, along with the Pirelli Unlimited F1/F2, over the evenings of February 7 and 8.

As noted above, SNS05 Round Two was the last time we’ll see Airoh Unlimited F3 and Five Gloves Retro under lights as part of this series.

Thanks once again to the volunteers who make these events happen. The Orange Army was a bit shorthanded at Round Two and volunteers were stepping up to roles that they were unfamiliar with. You wouldn’t have known it. They all did magnificently.

Airoh Unlimited F3 Afternoon Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Cl. Time 1 ANDY DUNN (NSW) F3 1:49.1580* 2 ANDREW SIMSON (NSW) F3 +0.396 3 LEE PATSKY (NSW) F3 +2.735 4 BEN LUCCHITTI (NSW) F3 +2.903 5 HARLEY BORKOWSKI (NSW) F3 +3.056 6 ROBERT SALVIA (NSW) F3 +3.979 7 DUNCAN MUIR (NSW) F3 +4.009 8 RHYS SMITH (NSW) F3 +4.067 9 PHILLIP BURKE (NSW) RET +4.202 10 DYLAN SMITH F3 +4.589 11 HUGH JOLLYE (NSW) F3 +4.822 12 MICHAEL COLE (NSW) F3 +4.993 13 PETER AMOR (NSW) F3 +5.703 14 MARK EGAN (NSW) F3 +6.482 15 LACHLAN BRINKMAN (NSW) F3 +6.521 16 NATHAN COSGROVE (NSW) F3 +8.902 17 JOHN HORE (NSW) F3 +9.340 18 LACHLAN ROMER (NSW) F3 +9.578 19 DAING HASSANAL SOFRI F3 +11.004 20 SCOTT PUSEY (NSW) F3 +11.158 21 DEAN WINTON (NSW) F3 +14.524 22 JASON DLUGOSZ (NSW) F3 +16.308 23 GAVIN MUDIE (NSW) RET +18.723 24 CHARLES DAFFURN (NSW) F3 +19.928 25 JOHN WILLIAMS (QLD) F3 +22.274 26 GREGORY FARRELL (NSW) RET +31.262

Airoh Unlimited F3 Afternoon Race One Results

Pos Rider Cl. Time 1 BEN LUCCHITTI (NSW) F3 12:07.691 2 ANDREW SIMSON (NSW) F3 12:12.723 3 HUGH JOLLYE (NSW) F3 12:19.457 4 JOHN WILLIAMS (QLD) F3 12:20.057 5 ROBERT SALVIA (NSW) F3 12:28.490 6 RHYS SMITH (NSW) F3 12:29.404 7 MARK EGAN (NSW) F3 12:35.369 8 ANDY DUNN (NSW) F3 12:40.644 9 PETER AMOR (NSW) F3 12:44.792 10 JOHN HORE (NSW) F3 12:45.222 11 SIMON WALTERS (NSW) F3 12:53.795 12 LACHLAN ROMER (NSW) F3 12:53.869 13 MICHAEL COLE (NSW) F3 12:55.677 14 LACHLAN BRINKMAN (NSW) F3 13:05.235 15 DYLAN SMITH F3 13:05.544 16 DEAN WINTON (NSW) F3 13:09.908 17 SCOTT PUSEY (NSW) F3 13:11.079 18 NATHAN COSGROVE (NSW) F3 13:40.470 19 JASON DLUGOSZ (NSW) F3 13:46.208 20 CHARLES DAFFURN (NSW) F3 12:09.173 DNF DUNCAN MUIR (NSW) F3 9:21.516 DNF DANIEL BIRCH (NSW) RET 9:36.765 DNF LEE PATSKY (NSW) F3 3:50.049

Airoh Unlimited F3 Afternoon Race Two Results

Pos Rider Cl. Time 1 BEN LUCCHITTI (NSW) F3 11:54.589 2 HUGH JOLLYE (NSW) F3 11:55.843 3 JOHN WILLIAMS (QLD) F3 11:56.246 4 PAUL DRANE (NSW) F3 11:56.801 5 ROBERT SALVIA (NSW) F3 12:03.311 6 ANDY DUNN (NSW) F3 12:04.467 7 RHYS SMITH (NSW) F3 12:07.266 8 SCOTT PUSEY (NSW) F3 12:11.506 9 MARK EGAN (NSW) F3 12:11.995 10 LACHLAN BRINKMAN (NSW) F3 12:23.327 11 PETER AMOR (NSW) F3 12:25.020 12 JOHN HORE (NSW) F3 12:25.102 13 PHILLIP BURKE (NSW) RET 12:28.806 14 MICHAEL COLE (NSW) F3 12:34.128 15 DYLAN SMITH F3 12:35.077 16 NATHAN COSGROVE (NSW) F3 12:35.676 17 GLENN COLUMBINE (NSW) F3 12:36.043 18 DEAN WINTON (NSW) F3 12:51.955 19 JASON DLUGOSZ (NSW) F3 12:52.083 20 GREGORY FARRELL (NSW) RET 13:09.014 21 CHARLES DAFFURN (NSW) F3 13:17.705 22 DAING HASSANAL SOFRI F3 12:59.122 DNF ANDREW SIMSON (NSW) F3 8:39.009 DNF DUNCAN MUIR (NSW) F3 9:18.895 DNF DANIEL BIRCH (NSW) RET 3:33.624 DNF SIMON WALTERS (NSW) F3 1:50.152 DNF LACHLAN ROMER (NSW) F3 DNF LEE PATSKY (NSW) F3

Airoh Unlimited F3 Evening Race One Results

Pos Rider Cl. Time 1 RHYS SMITH (NSW) F3 11:45.443 2 BEN LUCCHITTI (NSW) F3 11:45.660 3 JOHN WILLIAMS (QLD) F3 11:50.661 4 ANDY DUNN (NSW) F3 11:57.138 5 ROBERT SALVIA (NSW) F3 12:01.481 6 LACHLAN BRINKMAN (NSW) F3 12:02.076 7 LUIGINO FRANCO (NSW) F3 12:06.320 8 JOHN HORE (NSW) F3 12:06.710 9 GLENN COLUMBINE (NSW) F3 12:06.995 10 DAING HASSANAL SOFRI F3 12:08.371 11 MARK EGAN (NSW) F3 12:09.020 12 MICHAEL COLE (NSW) F3 12:10.972 13 SCOTT PUSEY (NSW) F3 12:19.031 14 DYLAN SMITH F3 12:27.353 15 PHILLIP BURKE (NSW) RET 12:28.429 16 PETER AMOR (NSW) F3 12:31.835 17 NATHAN COSGROVE (NSW) F3 12:42.131 18 JASON DLUGOSZ (NSW) F3 12:47.468 19 GREGORY FARRELL (NSW) RET 12:59.710 20 CHARLES DAFFURN (NSW) F3 11:46.591 DNF SIMON WALTERS (NSW) F3 2:13.862

Airoh Unlimited F3 Evening Race Two Results

Pos Rider Cl. Time 1 RHYS SMITH (NSW) F3 8:35.776 2 JOHN WILLIAMS (QLD) F3 8:35.901 3 BEN LUCCHITTI (NSW) F3 8:37.880 4 LACHLAN BRINKMAN (NSW) F3 8:43.103 5 DAING HASSANAL SOFRI F3 8:44.508 6 LUIGINO FRANCO (NSW) F3 8:44.764 7 JOHN HORE (NSW) F3 8:45.052 8 ROBERT SALVIA (NSW) F3 8:52.340 9 ANDY DUNN (NSW) F3 8:53.053 10 MICHAEL COLE (NSW) F3 8:56.007 11 MARK EGAN (NSW) F3 8:56.909 12 GLENN COLUMBINE (NSW) F3 8:58.891 13 SCOTT PUSEY (NSW) F3 9:01.958 14 PETER AMOR (NSW) F3 9:02.102 15 NATHAN COSGROVE (NSW) F3 9:26.624 16 JASON DLUGOSZ (NSW) F3 10:03.250 17 CHARLES DAFFURN (NSW) F3 10:18.257

Airoh Unlimited F3 Evening Race Three Results

Pos Rider Cl. Time 1 RHYS SMITH (NSW) F3 8:32.012 2 JOHN WILLIAMS (QLD) F3 8:33.714 3 BEN LUCCHITTI (NSW) F3 8:34.387 4 ROBERT SALVIA (NSW) F3 8:35.172 5 LACHLAN BRINKMAN (NSW) F3 8:38.147 6 ANDY DUNN (NSW) F3 8:43.647 7 JOHN HORE (NSW) F3 8:44.427 8 MICHAEL COLE (NSW) F3 8:49.717 9 SCOTT PUSEY (NSW) F3 8:55.127 10 GLENN COLUMBINE (NSW) F3 8:56.816 11 MARK EGAN (NSW) F3 8:58.068 12 NATHAN COSGROVE (NSW) F3 9:14.730 13 JASON DLUGOSZ (NSW) F3 9:26.930 DNF DAING HASSANAL SOFRI F3 3:44.492

Airoh Unlimited F3 Round Points

Unlimited F3 – 1.40+ Lap Time Pos Rider R1 R2 R4 R5 R6 Total 1 BEN LUCCHITTI (NSW) 25 25 20 18 18 106 2 RHYS SMITH (NSW) 15 14 25 25 25 104 3 JOHN WILLIAMS (QLD) 17 18 18 20 20 93 4 ROBERT SALVIA (NSW) 16 16 16 13 17 78 5 ANDY DUNN (NSW) 13 15 17 12 15 72 6 LACHLAN BRINKMAN (NSW) 7 11 15 17 16 66 7 JOHN HORE (NSW) 11 9 13 14 14 61 8 MARK EGAN (NSW) 14 12 10 10 10 56 9 MICHAEL COLE (NSW) 8 8 9 11 13 49 10 SCOTT PUSEY (NSW) 4 13 8 8 12 45 11 HUGH JOLLYE (NSW) 18 20 0 0 0 38 12 GLENN COLUMBINE (NSW) 0 5 12 9 11 37 13 PETER AMOR (NSW) 12 10 6 7 0 35 14 NATHAN COSGROVE (NSW) 3 6 5 6 9 29 15 LUIGINO FRANCO (NSW) 0 0 14 15 0 29 16 DAING HASSANAL SOFRI 0 1 11 16 0 28 17 JASON DLUGOSZ (NSW) 2 3 4 5 8 22 18 ANDREW SIMSON (NSW) 20 0 0 0 0 20 19 DYLAN SMITH 6 7 7 0 0 20 20 CHARLES DAFFURN (NSW) 1 2 3 4 0 10 21 SIMON WALTERS (NSW) 10 0 0 0 0 10 22 LACHLAN ROMER (NSW) 9 0 0 0 0 9 23 DEAN WINTON (NSW) 5 4 0 0 0 9 Unlimited F3 – Retro Superbikes Pos Rider R1 R2 R4 R5 R6 Total 1 PHILLIP BURKE (NSW) 0 25 25 0 0 50 2 GREGORY FARRELL (NSW) 0 20 20 0 0 40

Airoh Unlimited F3 Standings

AIROH Unlimited F3 Standings after Round 2 Pos Rider Total 1 ROBERT SALVIA (NSW) 112 2 LACHLAN BRINKMAN (NSW) 111 3 BEN LUCCHITTI (NSW) 106 4 RHYS SMITH (NSW) 104 5 JOHN WILLIAMS (QLD) 93 6 MICHAEL COLE (NSW) 81 7 ANDY DUNN (NSW) 72 8 MARK EGAN (NSW) 70 9 ANDREW SIMSON (NSW) 63 10 JOHN HORE (NSW) 61 11 NATHAN COSGROVE (NSW) 48 12 DAING HASSANAL SOFRI NSW 48 13 SCOTT PUSEY (NSW) 45 14 PETER AMOR (NSW) 41 15 HUGH JOLLYE (NSW) 38 16 JASON DLUGOSZ (NSW) 38 17 GLENN COLUMBINE (NSW) 37 18 LACHLAN ROMER (NSW) 37 19 LUIGINO FRANCO (NSW) 29 20 DYLAN SMITH 28 21 CHARLES DAFFURN (NSW) 23 22 SIMON WALTERS (NSW) 23 23 DEAN WINTON (NSW) 20 24 PAUL DRANE (NSW) 17 25 JASON BRAND (NSW) 10 26 BRENDAN FAITHFULL (NSW) 9 27 DUNCAN MUIR (NSW) 7 28 JAMES MORRISON (NSW) 5 29 JAMES BERKLEY 3 30 WADARI SEQUEIRA (NSW) 1 FIVE GLOVES Retro Standings after Round 2 Pos Rider Points 1 PHILLIP BURKE (NSW) 100 2 GREGORY FARRELL (NSW) 60

MOTUL Summer Night Series hosted by St George MCC