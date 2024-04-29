ASBK Technical Inspections

Technical inspections were made across both the Supersport and Superbike categories at the completion of the third round of the 2024 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship at Queensland Raceway.

We were informed late on Sunday afternoon that the results of the second Superbike race were to be treated as provisional.

That generally means that a technical irregularity has been found and is being investigated.

This was confirmed later that evening when M.A. informed us that Bryan Staring had been disqualified from the results of the second Superbike race due to ‘a modified part found during Post-Race Inspection’.

The part in question was not named, however, we do know that clutches were a focus for inspectors on the weekend in regards to the Superbike category. However, we can’t categorically state that this was the irregularity found here.

Staring and MotoGo Yamaha have lodged a protest against the ruling.

M.A. has informed us that a hearing to decide the matter will be held this week.

Staring finished eighth in the race in question.