€40 million loan to boost Stark Future’s production

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Stark Future S.L. have signed a €40 million credit facility to finance the company’s research, development and innovation activities in the electric motorcycle sector.

Stark Future is a pioneering company in the premium electric motorcycle industry headquartered in Sant Boi de Llobregat, Spain. The funding will also finance the scaling-up of Stark Future’s manufacturing capacity, contributing to the company’s growth and market penetration/expansion.

EIB investment will be instrumental for Stark Future to develop and deploy advanced technologies for the production of new electric motorcycles models for both off-road and on-road use, enabling the company to amplify the existing market offer while contributing to a more sustainable mobility model. The underlying investments will also support the installation of modern assembly lines and deployment of advanced technologies to increase production capacity.

The operation aligns with the EIB strategic priorities of climate action and technological innovation. It highlights EIB’s role in supporting cutting-edge technological developments that accelerate the green transition in the mobility and transport sectors while enhancing the resilience of the European supply chain in sustainable technologies.

Yu Zhang – EIB Head of Division Deep-Tech, Digital & Life Sciences

“This new investment in advanced electric mobility solutions is a clear example of how the EIB is driving the shift to a more sustainable transport model while fostering innovation and competitiveness in the European Union. Supporting European innovators committed to sustainability like Stark Future is part of the EIB’s roadmap to accelerate the green transition and ensure citizens have access to the most advanced means of transport.“

The EIB’s investment in Stark Future is backed by the European Union under InvestEU, the EU flagship programme to mobilise more than €372 billion of additional investment from public and private sector funds to support EU policy goals in the period 2021-2027.

Anton Wass – CEO and Founder of Stark Future

“We are thrilled to partner with the European Investment Bank to accelerate our mission of transforming the motorbike industry with innovative, sustainable technologies. This investment not only represents a significant endorsement of our vision but also enables us to scale up our R&D capabilities and build even more revolutionary products to a global market. Together with the EIB and the support of the European Union, we are committed to setting new standards for performance, sustainability, and design in the motorbike industry.”

The EIB’s investment is expected to have a significant positive impact on the local economy in Spain, particularly in the Sant Boi de Llobregat area, where Stark Future is headquartered. The increase in production capacity is expected to generate skilled job opportunities, contributing to regional economic development.