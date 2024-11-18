Stark Future and Farsoon Technology form strategic partnership

Electric motorcycle brand Stark will team up with Farsoon Technologies an industrial 3D printing company, aiming at revolutionising series production of key electric motorcycle components through advanced large-format metal powder bed fusion technology.

Combining their expertise, Stark Future and Farsoon are set to create a scalable manufacturing plan to deliver high-performance, cost-effective solutions for the premium electric motorcycle market.

With Farsoon’s extensive experience in pushing the boundaries of real-world additive manufacturing applications, the partnership will focus on product design innovation, process development, and volume production to enhance both functionality and sustainability in manufacturing workflows.

At the core of this collaboration is the investment in Farsoon’s FS721M-H-8-CAMS large-format metal 3D printing system. Featuring a 720 x 420 x 650 mm rectangular build cylinder and high-efficiency eight 1000W fiber lasers, this system significantly boosts productivity while lowering the cost per part.

The FS721M-H-8-CAMS also integrates Farsoon’s Continuous Additive Manufacturing Solution (CAMS) concept, utilising an internal conveyor system and a unique exchangeable cartridge strategy to maximize “Laser-on” time.

This enables true continuous production with minimal downtime between build jobs, allowing for high-turnover, intensive manufacturing.

Anton Wass – CEO of Stark Future

“This strategic partnership with Farsoon Technologies represents a pivotal advancement for Stark Future as we pursue our mission to revolutionize the motorcycle industry with high-performance electric motorcycles with unparalleled performance, quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability. Stark strongly believes that mass production of Titanium 3D printing is a natural next step in producing better motorcycles. Farsoon’s cutting-edge large-format metal 3D printing technology empowers us to scale production of a technology previously only used in F1, space and prototyping while maintaining our rigorous standards for performance and durability. Together, we are raising the bar in the motorcycle industry and are confident that this partnership will drive innovations that have never been done before in production vehicles. Stark is expecting to be the first automotive manufacturer to mass-produce components in titanium 3D printing.”

Oliver Li – Managing Director, Farsoon Europe

“At Farsoon, we are always pushing the boundaries of what additive manufacturing can achieve¨ said Oliver Li, Managing Director, Farsoon Europe ¨and this partnership with Stark Future is a testament to that vision. By combining our large-format metal 3D printing technology with Stark Future’s innovative approach to electric motorcycles, we’re setting a new standard for efficient, scalable, and sustainable production. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in bringing cutting-edge manufacturing solutions to the electric vehicle industry.”

About Farsoon Europe

FARSOON Technologies, founded in 2009 in China, is a system supplier of industrial grade plastic laser sintering and metal laser melting systems. Farsoon has developed a team of world-class experts with competencies in electrical/mechanical engineering, laser, scanning and optics, thermal controls, as well as material development and applications engineering.

As a globally diverse company, Farsoon was founded with the clear vision and core commitment to creating open platform systems which will give the industry the freedom to innovate and expand the implementation of additive manufacturing in the global product’s marketplace.

Farsoon´s subsidiary FARSOON Europe GmbH (Stuttgart, Germany) provides the whole range of machine portfolio after technical confirmation in China, as well as local service and maintenance activities.