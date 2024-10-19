2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Stark to take on established players

The seven-round 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship will see Stark line-up against combustion-engined competitors in the premier class. The meeting will represent a first clash of technology at FIM-sanctioned international events.

Anton Wass – CEO and Founder of Stark Future

“For the first time in history, electric bikes are lining up at the same gate and competing against combustion vehicles at a world championship level. We are very excited to start this journey in SuperEnduro racing. We’re grateful to SportUp and the FIM for allowing this progression to happen. Racing with extra weight and limited power will restrict our capabilities, but we will push ourselves to perform at the highest level possible within the limitations we’ve been given.”

Stark Future Racing will be on track for the opening date in Gliwice, Poland on December 14th with the most decorated rider in the fifteen-year history of the indoor series, six-times winner Taddy Blazusiak, as well as Scandinavia’s top contender from the prestige class entries, Eddie Karlsson.

Blazusiak’s belief in the Stark VARG and the wider project is a boost ahead of the campaign. The 41-year-old is regarded as one of the founding stars of the SuperEnduro movement and not only brings his skills and pace to the team but also his vast experience to help with further development of the platform. As well as his championships, Taddy has another four top three results.

Taddy Blazusiak

“I’m super-happy that we have the green light to go racing, and we have made the most out of the last year in terms of bike development and we are in a good spot. Of course, we don’t quite know where we are in comparison to the others yet…but we’ve been competitive in a few pre-season races. Unfortunately, they are slowing us down with the power output and also adding a crazy amount of weight and that’s not really in the spirit of an open class but we will take the challenge and give it our best shot, for sure.”

Karlsson’s background in Trials moulded his talent for the sport and 2025 will be his second full-time crack at SuperEnduro excellence.

Eddie Karlsson

“I’m really happy to be racing with Stark Future Racing this year and also happy for the team after all the work that has been done so far. I think we’ll have a pretty good chance to get some results and will give the gasoline bikes the best race we can. I’m really looking forward to it.”

FIM SuperEnduro is a hugely popular arena-based championship that will visit Poland, Germany, Romania, Hungary, UK and France from December until early March, and, to-date, has raced in fifteen countries.

A select roster of riders battle through a SuperPole system and then three short sprint races across a technical and challenging 2-300m racetrack in stadiums that can hold between 4000-18,000 spectators.

SuperEnduro blended elements of Enduro, Trial and Supercross at the end of the ‘00s when it started life as an ‘Indoor Enduro World Cup’ and gained FIM World Championship status in 2010. Enduro legend Blazusiak owned six gold medals in a row from 2010-2015 and a contest that was branded ‘SuperEnduro’ from 2011.

Taddy and Eddie will race the Stark VARGs as part of the premier class ‘Prestige’ category. The division has ‘open’ regulations but the company will have to run with a limitation on power output as well as additional weight. Nevertheless, the chance to show the potential of the Stark VARG on this entertaining and competitive stage is exactly the opening the Stark Future have been working towards since the release of the bike two years ago.

Sebastien Tortelli – Stark Future Racing Director

“It’s great for us to officially announce our place in the gate for the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship. I want to thank the promoters for being open-minded about our technology and the chance to make a strong show. We have been waiting to put the Stark VARG on the track in a situation like this for some time, and even though we have a few dubious restrictions we want to prove our bike has what it takes to go against the internal combustion engine. The fact that Taddy and Eddie want to get on track and make a push in this series says a lot about our work with the Stark VARG so far and now this is the start of the next level of development for us. We can’t wait to get to Poland.”

2025 FIM SuperEnduro Championship