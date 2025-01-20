Stark VARG approved for Australian MX/Enduro competition

Stark Future have confirmed that the Stark VARG MX & EX have been officially approved for all (excluding SX) competitions in the Australian Motocross (MX) and Enduro Championships.

Now officially included in the 2025 Electric Motorcycle Approved Competition List, the VARG is cleared for multiple racing classes, including MX Classes: MX1, MX2, and MX3, and Enduro Classes: E1, E2, E3, and J1, J2.

Whether pushing the boundaries at 80 hp in an Open Class or excelling with 48 hp in MX2/E2, the VARG promises to deliver its performance at every level.

Motorcycling Australia (MA) aligning with progressive technical regulations that make space to include electric innovation.

“Stark Future is always looking ahead and is not stopping at motocross and enduro. As trailblazers in electric motorcycle innovation, Stark sees even greater potential for the VARG in the arena of Supercross—a highly demanding and dynamic discipline. Supercross represents the perfect stage to showcase the agility, power, and technological brilliance of the Stark VARG. With its combination of precision handling and lightning-fast torque, the VARG is tailor-made for this high-energy, spectator-friendly sport.

“Looking to the future, we are eager to assist Motorcycling Australia (MA) in exploring how the Stark VARG can compete in Australian Supercross events. With our experience and expertise in this arena, Stark is uniquely positioned to support MA in shaping a framework that brings electric innovation to the forefront of Supercross racing. By fostering closer connections with the community, we are already working alongside a handful of promising Australian talents, laying the groundwork for a ground-breaking 2025 season.”

Appendix D: Technical Standards and Requirements

The approval of the Stark VARG aligns with Appendix D of the 2025 Manual of Motorcycle Sport (MoMS), which allows electric machines to compete in the appropriate class as listed in the Electric Motorcycle Approved Competition List. Key details include:

The Stark VARG, is permitted to compete in All* Club and Interclub off-road events. The MX and EX can also participate in State or National Championships, provided approval is granted by MA.

All machines must meet Australian Standards for Electric Vehicles and pass scrutinising technical inspection to ensure safety and compliance.

Riders and teams are encouraged to review Chapter 17, Appendix D and other discipline-specific changes within the Manual of Motorcycle Sport.

Refer to the official Electric Motorcycle Approved Competition List for detailed eligibility information. and Additional updates can be found Motorcycling Australia’s Information Bulletin #2065 published on the 13/12/2024

This sporting milestone will unlock opportunities for the VARG to compete in All* Club, State, and National MX and Enduro Championships starting January 1, 2025. *With Exception to Supercross.