Stark Funding

Spanish electric motorcycle manufacturer Stark Future has completed a new investment round aimed at fuelling growth and expanding its model range.

Unlike the previous round, which was led by India’s Eicher Motors, parent company of Royal Enfield, this latest funding was largely supported by Stark’s existing shareholders, with the addition of a small group of new high-profile investors from the MotoGP paddock, including current riders and a former World Champion.

“We decided to close this internal investment round at a very attractive valuation in order to do it quickly while offering very competitive terms to the people that have already supported the business in previous rounds,” Said Anton Wass, CEO & Founder. “We managed to close it within a couple of weeks, which is a strong testament to the results our team has created. We also used this as an opportunity to invite a few selected external investors that we’d like to have in our team.”

Stark has become one of the rare EV companies to achieve sustained profitability, hitting that milestone within just six years of operation and only two years after its first deliveries.

With continuous innovation and ongoing margin improvements, the company says it expects both revenue and profit to continue climbing at a record pace.

“We are on a mission to prove that electric motorcycles can outperform ICE in every way,” Wass added. “Each new model from Stark will be the leader within its category.”

The company points to its motocross and enduro platforms, billed as the fastest in the world, as evidence of its progress.

Thousands of riders have already transitioned to Stark’s electric models, logging tens of millions of kilometres globally.

With the new funding secured, the brand plans to accelerate its expansion beyond the 70 markets it already serves, with fresh product launches on the horizon.