AMX MX Open 2020

The biggest motocross event to be staged in Australia in this COVID-19 affected year will be staged this weekend in Wonthaggi, Victoria.

Factory teams will compete with some of the nation’s fastest privateers for $15,000 in prizemoney. Runner up American Champion Brett Metcalfe cannot wait to line up and compete.

“I still didn’t believe we would be crossing borders this year so it’s awesome to be racing. I am from South Australia; Kirk Gibbs is from Queensland and riders are coming from all parts of Australia. This is the one and only event of its kind this year and I am excited to race,” said Factory Honda’s Brett Metcalfe.

The format will prove challenging with one 20-minute race and two back to back 15min races. Monster Yamaha’s Kirk Gibbs expects there to be some intense battles.

“When you put a back to back race in the format you can expect high intensity racing. Its nonstop hardcore full throttle racing and none of us want to lose, this event gives us bragging rights going into next year so we won’t be leaving anything on the plate,” said Gibbs.

Australia has been starved of national competition for 11 months and this is the first time you will see Yamaha go up against Honda this year. Monster Yamaha’s team owner Craig Dack concedes this will be a battle that will fuel the ongoing rivalry.

“Yamaha and Honda have been going at one another since their inception and this weekend will be no different. They are both competitive brands and neither of us like to lose,” conceded Dack.

Four-time MR Motocross champion Craig Dack will also be present and is looking forward to the event.

“The is my 27th year with Yamaha and racing is racing, nothing changes. As competitors we thrive on competition and racing fuels my passion, but nothing is more satisfying than beating Honda and that has been the same for as long as I can remember. This weekend is important to the industry it stimulates participation”.

Dack also sees benefits in having all classes compete this weekend.

“Junior riders don’t get the opportunity to see up close the factory teams in action. I think its important to show them what they can achieve through hard work”. Concluded Dack.

Entries still remain open with limited spots left in some classes.

Gates open at 6.00am

Racing starts at 9.30 – Adults $25, Kids $15