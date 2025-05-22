IXON IT-Yuga & IT-Yasur Heated Gloves at MCAS

As the temperature drops and the roads get crisp, winter riding demands more than just grit — it demands gear that works as hard as you do. That’s why MCAS is proud to stock the latest in heated glove technology from IXON.

Whether you’re commuting through chilly mornings or touring across frosty highways, the IXON IT-Yuga and IXON IT-Yasur heated gloves are designed to keep you riding in comfort and control.

IXON’s IT Series Heated Gloves are engineered for motorcyclists who ride all year round. Powered by the innovative Clim8 intelligent heating system, these gloves automatically adjust the heat level in real time based on your body temperature, activity, and ambient conditions.

That means no fiddling with buttons mid-ride — just consistent warmth exactly when and where you need it.

IXON IT-Yuga Heated Gloves

Shop IXON IT-Yuga Heated Gloves – Now $429.95 RRP

With a sleek design and advanced protection, the IT-Yuga gloves are built for the all-weather commuter or touring rider. Featuring a breathable waterproof membrane, premium insulation, and touchscreen-compatible fingertips, these gloves are the perfect blend of function and comfort.

IXON IT-Yuga features

Intelligent Clim8 heating system

Goat leather and softshell construction

Hard knuckle protection and palm slider

CE certified for motorcycle use

Designed for all-day riding in cold weather

Shop IXON IT-Yuga Heated Gloves Now – Now $429.95 RRP

IXON IT-Yasur Heated Gloves

Shop IXON IT-Yasur Heated Gloves – Now $379.95 RRP

The IT-Yasur gloves offer a slightly sportier design with the same smart heating tech. Lightweight yet durable, these gloves are ideal for riders who want warmth without bulk, perfect for weekend rides or early morning starts.

IXON IT-Yasur features

Clim8® technology with app-controlled settings

Flexible knuckle protection

Rainproof and windproof materials

Pre-curved fingers for better grip and feel

Rechargeable batteries included

Ready for Winter? MCAS Has You Covered.

Don’t let the cold slow you down. Upgrade your winter riding gear today with IXON heated gloves, available in-store and online at MCAS. Whether you prefer the rugged IT-Yuga or the agile IT-Yasur, you’ll find your perfect cold-weather companion right here.

Shop the IXON Heated Glove Range Now at MCAS