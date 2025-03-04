PIERER Mobility AG / KTM

March 4, 2025 update

Today, Stefan Pierer resigned from the Executive Board of KTM AG.

Stefan Pierer has accompanied Gottfried Neumeister as Co-CEO until the approval of the reorganisation plan by the creditors of KTM AG and is now handing over the management of KTM AG completely to him.

Stefan Pierer remains Co-CEO of the listed company PIERER Mobility AG.

“I sincerely wish Gottfried Neumeister all the best. In him, I have found the perfect successor, and I am truly convinced that he will lead the company successfully into the future“, says Stefan Pierer.

Gottfried Neumeister, CEO of KTM AG: “I would like to thank Stefan Pierer for his trust in me to continue his life’s work. I see it as an honor and an obligation to continue the history of KTM and to break new ground together with our great employees.”

The company has also announced that Verena Schneglberger-Grossmann, authorized signatory and Head of the Legal Department, has been appointed to the Executive Board of KTM AG. Ms. Schneglberger-Grossmann will assume this position in addition to her role as Head of the Legal Department.

“Ms. Schneglberger-Grossmann has done an outstanding job in her previous role and was significantly involved in the successful handling of the restructuring process, and we are convinced that she will also make a major contribution in her new position“, said Gottfried Neumeister.