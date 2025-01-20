BMW Motorrad Australia

Steven Dunn appointed General Manager

The BMW Group has announced the promotion of Steven Dunn to General Manager of BMW Motorrad Australia, effective January 1, 2025.

This leadership transition follows a historic milestone for BMW Motorrad Australia, which achieved record-breaking sales in 2024 with 3,549 motorcycles sold across the country.

Mr Dunn brings more than 30 years of automotive industry experience to his new role. After spending more than two decades at Nissan Motor Company, he joined BMW Group in 2019 as Head of Training and Retail HR. In this position, he introduced an innovative OMNI-channel training solution that revolutionised digital training processes, delivering exceptional outcomes for the business. He also spearheaded the development of BMW Group’s award-winning apprenticeship program, designed to support the automotive industry by training the next generation of technicians in both combustion engine and electric vehicle technology.

BMW Group Australia CEO, Wolfgang Buechel, commented on Mr Dunn’s appointment: “Steve’s 30 years of automotive experience, proven leadership, strategic vision, and deep connection to motorcycles make him the ideal choice to lead BMW Motorrad Australia as we continue to expand in this dynamic and exciting market.”

Mr Dunn’s passion for motorcycles runs deep, starting in his youth and continuing to this day. He enjoys both on- and off-road riding, and his current favourite motorcycle is the BMW F 900 GS. This enthusiasm reflects his strong connection to the BMW Motorrad brand. His passion, combined with extensive professional experience, interpersonal skills, and leadership capabilities makes him uniquely qualified to lead BMW Motorrad Australia in its next phase of growth.

Mr Dunn succeeds Andreas Lundgren, who will continue to play a role in the company’s success in his new position as Managing Director of BMW Financial Services in New Zealand. Mr Buechel expressed his gratitude to Mr Lundgren for driving ongoing transformation and sales growth, including record-breaking sales to close the year.