ASBK 2025

Robbie Bolger has told us that he is currently building eight Superbikes for a large-scale assault on the 2025 Australian Superbike Championship.

This is part of a bold plan to field four riders under the Stop & Seal banner in the premier category next year.

Stop & Seal made their competitive Australian Superbike debut earlier this year at Queensland Raceway.

Despite Arthur Sissis only riding the bike for the first time that race weekend, he scored a fifth-place finish. That was a massive boost both for the team and for Sissis.

Together they improved at the following Morgan Park to a best of fourth.

We believe Sissis will continue with Stop & Seal in 2025, where he will likely be joined on a Superbike by Tom Toparis, who will make the step up from Supersport. Two other riders are still to be confirmed.

This investment from Stop & Seal Racing will help boost the ASBK Superbike grid in 2025.

Stop & Seal also plan to continue helping a number of riders in the Supersport ranks.

Stop & Seal’s Robbie Bolger

“I believe the MoTeC-equipped Yamaha package we can bring to the table in 2025 will be firmly competitive and that our riders will not only be able to battle for race victories but also for the outright championship.“