2022 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Provisional Entries

The provisional entry list for the 2022 running of the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup has broken cover with a strong contingent of Australian riders in the ranks. 20 full-time riders will race, hailing from seven countries throughout Asia and Oceania, including Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

There are six returning riders in 2022 – four riders from the class of 2020 and two from 2021. There are 14 new riders, two of whom have already made wildcard appearances at Mandalika International Street Circuit: Reykat Fadillah and Veda Pratama.

Many of the new faces on the grid are competitors from or promoted by the FIM MiniGP Malaysia Series, the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup, Motorcycle Federation of Japan, Suzuka Racing School, Honda, and more, with many already having begun their Road to MotoGP.

Representing Australia will be Carter Thompson, Marianos Nikolis and Cameron Swain. Thompson is a 2020 entrant, with Nikolis 2021, while Swain is a new entrant in 2022.

2022 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Provisional Entry List