The power problems we experienced this morning continued to plague us here intermittently throughout the day. This led some to start dubbing the venue ‘Morgan Dark’, but we wouldn’t be that cruel…

Conditions hadn’t got much better either, with the overcast and drizzly conditions continuing. The rain actually got quite heavy just in time for the start of the second Supersport session. A few riders still went out and splashed around, but with fine weather forecast for the rest of the weekend I would suggest little could be gained from the exercise. The rain actually eased up and then stopped before Superbike FP2 got underway, but the circuit was drenched, and then the rain started again…

Four riders went out for second practice, Bryan Staring, Ben Lowe, Arthur Sissis and Michael Edwards. Bryan and Ben put in a dozen laps with Bryan’s quickest a 1m27.034.

The rain then disappeared around 1430 but too much had fallen for the track to get any sort of real dry line for the final 35-minute practice session of the day that got underway at 1610 this afternoon. Still, there were few takers, only Jed Metcher, Arthur Sissis, Lachlan Epis and Michael Ewards going out in the first 15 minutes of the session. Metcher quickest on 1m22.860.

The fastest times of the day were all set in FP1, but are hardly an indication of form as they never really got up to speed before the rain fell.

For the Superbike category, this has been perhaps the most unproductive Friday of a race weekend I have yet seen. Very little was gained by anyone or any valuable set-up data recorded as the remainder of the weekend if forecast to be dry. On the upside, it would have saved the Superbike riders and teams more than a thousand bucks off their tyre bills for the weekend, and we should be able to enjoy fine weather for the rest of this fifth round of the 2022 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Alpinestars Superbike Championship.

Alpinestars Superbike Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1m14.426 237 2 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR +0.140 234 3 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R +0.230 236 4 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.715 233 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.961 230 6 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R +1.216 232 7 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +1.573 233 8 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.581 228 9 Lachlan EPIS BMW S RR +1.911 226 10 Michael JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.930 231 11 Matthew WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10RR +2.760 228 12 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 +2.993 226 13 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 +4.392 228 14 Benjamin LOWE Ducati V4R +4.919 214 15 Nathan SPITERI BMW M RR +7.346 215 16 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 +8.427 217 17 Sloan FROST BMW M RR +11.130 207

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Mike JONES Yamaha 202 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati 162 3 Bryan STARING Ducati 155 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda 136 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 136 6 Josh WATERS BMW 136 7 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 131 8 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 131 9 Daniel FALZON Yamaha 111 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha 104 11 Mark CHIODO Yamaha 58 12 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 56 13 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 47 14 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 44 15 Lachlan EPIS BMW 42 16 Jed METCHER Yamaha 39 17 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki 32 18 Broc PEARSON Yamaha 31 19 Beau BEATON Ducati 27 20 Ben STRONACH Yamaha 25 21 Chandler COOPER Honda 21 22 Paul LALLY Yamaha 20 23 Luke MACDONALD Kawasaki 10 24 Nathan SPITERI BMW 9 25 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 7 26 Corey FORDE Honda 3

Michelin Supersport Friday Combined Times

Pos Name Bike Time 1 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m16.182 2 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m16.757 3 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m17.067 4 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m18.347 5 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m18.657 6 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m18.705 7 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m18.845 8 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 1m20.598 9 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m20.610 10 Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 1m20.767 11 Troy GUENTHER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m20.839 12 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Yamaha YZF-R6 1m20.843 13 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m22.628

Michelin Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 John LYTRAS Yamaha 117 2 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 100 3 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 82 4 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha 81 5 Tom DRANE Yamaha 74 6 Rhys BELLING Yamaha 72 7 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 72 8 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 71 9 John QUINN Yamaha 52 10 Senna AGIUS Honda 51 11 Sean CONDON Yamaha 39 12 Timothy LARGE Yamaha 37 13 Tarbon WALKER Kawasaki 36 14 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 29 15 Noel MAHON Yamaha 28 16 Troy GUENTHER Yamaha 27 17 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 24 18 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha 20 19 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 19 20 Jack HYDE Yamaha 18 21 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 15 22 Chris QUINN Yamaha 13 23 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 13 24 Harley SIDE Yamaha 8

Dunlop Supersport 300 Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki Ninja 1m24.184 2 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.533 3 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.962 4 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.006 5 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.481 6 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.676 7 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.733 8 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.984 9 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 1m26.266 10 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m26.278 11 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m27.119 12 Tristan VERCOE Kawasaki Ninja 1m27.230 13 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m27.408 14 Kristian O’DONNELL Kawasaki Ninja 1m27.608 15 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m27.651 16 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m27.696 17 Mark ORGAN Kawasaki Ninja 1m28.467 18 Zackary JOHNSON Kawasaki Ninja 1m28.526 19 Steve DOUGHERTY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m28.599 20 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m28.695 21 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m28.822 22 Daley MILLS Kawasaki Ninja 1m31.723 23 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m34.181

Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Name Rider Total 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 184 2 James JACOBS Kawasaki 159 3 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 158 4 Henry SNELL Yamaha 155 5 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha 126 6 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 116 7 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 94 8 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 93 9 Liam WATERS Yamaha 90 10 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki 81 11 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 75 12 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha 59 13 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha 51 14 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki 43 15 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 41 16 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 39 17 Clay CLEGG Yamaha 35 18 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha 34 19 Laura BROWN Yamaha 34 20 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 33 21 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha 32 22 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 23 23 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha 20 24 Jamie PORT Yamaha 18 25 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 12 26 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 11 27 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 4

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 1m41.305 2 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m41.628 3 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m41.709 4 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 1m41.981 5 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 1m42.196 6 Sam DRANE (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 1m43.029 7 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 1m43.144 8 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 1m43.229 9 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 1m43.544 10 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 1m44.472 11 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 1m44.492 12 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 1m45.745 13 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 1m46.527 14 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R15 1m46.653 15 Ella McCAUSLAND Yamaha YZF-R15 1m46.665 16 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 1m47.423 17 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 1m49.202 18 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 1m51.705 19 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m54.094

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Harrison WATTS 176 2 Hudson THOMPSON 163 3 Cameron RENDE 152 4 Sam DRANE 141 5 Marcus HAMOD 132 6 Ryan LARKIN 132 7 Teerin FLEMING 128 8 Levi RUSSO 122 9 Hunter CORNEY 115 10 Alexander CODEY 93 11 Bodie PAIGE 93 12 William HUNT 89 13 John PELGRAVE 87 14 Abbie CAMERON 57 15 Elijah ANDREW 55 16 James WEAVER 55 17 Toby JAMES 37 18 Lachlan MOODY 37 19 Nixon FROST 36 20 Valentino KNEZOVIC 23

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Friday Combined Times

Pos Name Bike Time 1 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.055 2 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.685 3 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m26.318 4 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m26.376 5 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 1m26.652 6 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m26.928 7 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 1m27.108 8 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m27.679 9 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 1m27.867 10 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m27.895 11 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m28.098 12 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m28.164 13 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m28.410 14 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m28.464 15 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m29.054 16 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m31.272 17 Casey MIDDLETON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m31.653 18 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m31.752

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Glenn NELSON 188 2 Cameron DUNKER 178 3 Hayden NELSON 141 4 Henry SNELL 131 5 Liam WATERS 120 6 Sam PEZZETTA 116 7 Jai RUSSO 113 8 Taiyo AKSU 112 9 Brodie GAWITH 82 10 Mitchell SIMPSON 76 11 Marcus HAMOD 70 12 Jonathan NAHLOUS 65 13 Jordan SIMPSON 56 14 Cameron SWAIN 47 15 Clay CLEGG 47 16 Brandon DEMMERY 46 17 Cooper ROWNTREE 44 18 Jayden MARTIN 40 19 Marianos NIKOLIS 39 20 Nate O’NEILL 23 21 Jamie PORT 22 22 Laura BROWN 22 23 Jack FAVELLE 21 24 Lincoln KNIGHT 17 25 Brian KOZAN 1

ASBK Morgan Park Schedule

Saturday 6th August 9.00 9.25 Supersport 300 Q1 25 9.30 10.00 Supersport Q1 30 10.05 10.25 R3 Cup Q1 20 10.30 11.10 Superbike Practice 40 11.15 11.35 bLU cRU Q1 20 11.40 12.05 Supersport 300 Q2 25 12.05 12.55 Lunch – ASBK Pillion Ride & Autographs Podium 55 12.55 13.15 R3 Cup Q2 20 13.20 13.50 Supersport Q2 30 13.55 14.15 bLU cRU Q2 20 14.20 14.50 Supersport 300 R1 10 14.55 15.10 Superbike Q1 15 15.10 15.20 ASBK TV Track Time Media 10 15.20 15.35 Superbike (Top 12) Q2 15 15.40 16.00 bLU cRU R1 6L 16.05 16.25 R3 Cup R1 8L Sunday 7th August 9.00 9.05 bLU cRU WUP 5 9.10 9.15 Supersport WUP 5 9.20 9.25 Supersport 300 WUP 5 9.30 9.40 Superbike WUP 10 9.45 9.50 R3 Cup WUP 5 10.00 10.20 bLU cRU R2 6L 10.25 10.55 Supersport R1 16L 11.00 11.20 Supersport 300 R2 10L 11.25 12.05 Superbike R1 20L 12.15 12.35 R3 Cup R2 8L 12.35 13.30 Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk 55 mins 13.30 13.50 bLU cRU R3 6L 14.00 14.30 Supersport R2 16L 14.35 14.55 Supersport 300 R3 10L 15.05 15.50 Superbike R2 20L 16.00 16.20 R3 Cup R3 8L

