ASBK 2022 Round Two – QLD Raceway

Sunday Report Part Two

Alpinestars Superbike

Bryan Staring was out for redemption after his unfortunate demise while in contention for victory in this morning’s opening 16-lap bout. Staring had taken it right up to Mike Jones in Race One only to go down just over halfway through the race and from thereon Jones was in a race of his own. The DesmoSport Ducati rider eventually crossing the finish line 5.7-seconds over defending champion Wayne Maxwell.

The BMW Alliance squad also took a blow this morning when they were subsequently disqualified from the results of the opening Superbike race at Queensland Raceway earlier today. Lachlan Epis had finished 14th in that opening stanza and bagged seven-points for his efforts, only for those points and his race result to be cancelled after race scrutineers deemed them to have non homologated firmware loaded into the ECU of the BMW M 1000 RR.

Conversely, the Maxima Oils BMW squad got some good runs on the board with Josh Waters third in Race One and his team-mate Glenn Allerton in fourth. After a shocking start Cru Halliday eventually worked his way forward to catch the BMW pairing but ran out of time to mount a challenge.

Troy Herfoss was making progress but after 16-laps was 13.3-seconds behind race winner Jones so is still not back up to race winning speed on the Penrite Honda. However, if he can find half-a-second a lap over race distance, easier said than done, then he can potentially get in the battle for a podium.

The track temperature was about the warmest it had been all weekend as the riders formed up on the grid, Computime registering 51.4-degrees for the start of the race.

Wayne Maxwell scored the holeshot, the front wheel of the Boost Mobile Ducati climbing into the air as he clicked second gear before he tipped into turn one. Maxwell leading Jones, Staring and Sissis through the infield section for the first time. Epis fifth, Halliday sixth, Allerton seventh, Waters eighth, Herfoss ninth and Metcher back in tenth. A yellow flag appearing in the corner of Allerton’s eye just before the lights went out had baulked him at the start.

Mike Jones took the lead on lap two, the YRT man going under brakes into the final turn. Once in front he started pulling away instantly, a 67.924 on his first flying lap half-a-second quicker than Maxwell and Staring. In fact the next quickest man to Jones on that second lap was fourth placed Arthur Sissis!

By the end of lap three Jones had 1.25-seconds on the Ducati duo fighting for second place alongside Arthur Sissis. That trio running virtually nose-to-tail while Cru Halliday tried to chase them down from fifth. Then it was a BMW triumvirate headed by Waters from Allerton and Epis.

Once Staring had got the better of Maxwell he left the defending champion and Arthur Sissis in his wake. A little further back Halliday had made a mistake that had allowed Josh Waters to get the better of him and steal that fifth place.

With ten laps to run Jones had a two-second lead, Staring had 1.3-seconds over Maxwell, but the defending champion was still being shadowed by Sissis and Josh Waters was looking to join that party…

Mikes Jones was simply metronomic on the YRT machine. He continued to run laps that the rest of the competition could not contend with. Staring could pull a tenth back here and there at certain points, particularly the middle section, but Jones would then pull them back and some more in the other sections of the circuit.

While first and second looked decided by half-race distance the war over the final step on the rostrum was being fought in earnest. Sissis and Waters continued to shadow Maxwell and were ready to pounce if the Boost Mobile Ducati rider made any mistake. Cru Halliday was not completely out of that picture either.

A little further back Troy Herfoss was right on the tail of Glenn Allerton as that duo contested seventh place.

Just when it looked as though Halliday might join that battle for third place he rolled to a stop on the circuit at turn five with some sort of mechanical failure. He could only look on dejectedly as his team-mate romped home to a convincing double victory. Shortly after Halliday’s failure Jed Metcher also went out of the race after crashing at turn two.

At the last lap board Jones led Staring by 4.3-seconds, who in turn had five-seconds on Maxwell. The defending champ though still had Sissis and Waters right on his tail, he held on though to secure that third place, Sissis fourth, Waters fifth.

We really must underline the dominance and consistency here this weekend of Jones. And to be fair, also Bryan Staring, as he was the only one with enough speed to have half a chance of taking the battle up to the #46 YZF-R1M. Over the 16-lap race distance Jones was more than a second a lap quicker than everyone from eighth place back. Half-a-second a lap quicker over full race distance than Maxwell in third place. And this on a relatively short track with lap times of only 68-seconds. That is a demolition job really.

Mike Jones celebrated his brilliant double victory with an impressive burnout in parc ferme. Good on him, the world always needs more wheelies and burnouts… Staring and Maxwell rounding out the Race Two podium.

A perfect 51-points for the round for Jones a huge boost to his championship credentials.

Despite never having the speed to run with Jones, Wayne Maxwell will be buoyed by his second place for the round after having no real testing here ahead of this round, unlike the vast majority of the competition. I think he will take that as a significant positive from the round.

After some serious setbacks in the lead-up to this round and over the course of the race weekend both here and at the season opener, the Maxima Oils BMW squad will be absolutely stoked to take third and fourth for the round with Josh Waters and Glenn Allerton.

Likewise Unitech Racing and Arthur Sissis will be pumped to bounce back off what was somewhat of a sub-par performance at Phillip Island for the South Australian. 31-points here good enough for fifth in the round.

And some light at the end of the tunnel for Penrite Honda and Troy Herfoss. 29-points on the board for Herfoss will be quite a relief after the trevails that seemed to be never ending after his crash in Darwin last year.

Anthony West seventh for the round by a point over Bryan Staring also a significant milestone for West after a disastrous last year or so for him and the MotoGO squad.

Mike Jones leaves Queensland Raceway with a 16-point lead in the championship over Bryan Staring. Josh Waters moved into third place, only three-points adrift of round one winner Bryan Staring. While defending champion Wayne Maxwell added 38-points to his tally to move up to fourth place in the championship standings, three-points ahead of Glenn Allerton.

ASBK next reconvenes on the weekend of April 24th at Wakefield Park. That’s Herfoss’ home turf, will that be the scene of his return to the front of the pack…?

Alpinestars Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Mike JONES Yamaha / 2 Bryan STARING Ducati +4.182 3 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati +8.842 4 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha +9.057 5 Josh WATERS BMW +10.004 6 Glenn ALLERTON BMW +12.487 7 Troy HERFOSS Honda +14.181 8 Anthony WEST Yamaha +19.721 9 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha +27.382 10 Mark CHIODO Yamaha +27.882 11 Daniel FALZON Yamaha +28.097 12 Broc PEARSON Yamah +33.310 13 Beau BEATON Ducati +36.751 14 Max STAUFFER Yamaha +46.792 15 Chandler COOPER Honda +57.348 16 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha +2 Laps 17 Jed METCHER Yamaha DNF 18 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha DNF 19 Lachlan EPIS BMW DNF 20 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki DNF

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider PI Pole R1 R2 Total 1 Mike JONES 35 1 25 25 86 2 Bryan STARING 45 5 20 70 3 Josh WATERS 33 18 16 67 4 Wayne MAXWELL 26 20 18 64 5 Glenn ALLERTON 29 17 15 61 6 Arthur SISSIS 26 14 17 57 7 Cru HALLIDAY 38 16 54 8 Daniel FALZON 31 10 10 51 9 Troy HERFOSS 18 15 14 47 10 Anthony WEST 21 13 13 47 11 Aiden WAGNER 23 12 12 47 12 Mark CHIODO 15 11 11 37 13 Broc PEARSON 13 9 9 31 14 Beau BEATON 11 8 8 27 15 Matt WALTERS 24 24 16 Max STAUFFER 9 7 7 23 17 Jed METCHER 20 20 18 Chandler COOPER 3 6 6 15 19 Michael EDWARDS 3 4 5 12 20 Luke JHONSTON 7 7 21 Corey FORDE 3 3

Michelin Supersport Race Two

Scott Nicholson, Johnny Lytras and Olly Simpson took Tom Edwards to task in the opening laps of this morning’s opening Michelin Supersport race but once he got some clear air Edwards cleared out to what ended up being a fairly dominant victory.

Johnny Lytras was lightning quick out of the blocks once again in this second and final Supersport bout of the day but both Tom Edwards and Olly Simpson slipped past him early on that opening lap to push Lytras back to third. Coming along for the ride early on was Tom Bramich, Tom Drane and Scott Nicholson.

Edwards, Simpson and Lytras eventually pulled away from Bramich, Nicholson and Drane though to set up their own private tussle over which step who would take on the rostrum. That trio were nose to tail at half race distance and had two-seconds over fourth placed Bramich.

Over the course of the final laps though Edwards showed his class by stretching away from his pursuers and went on to take a victory by 1.5-seconds.

John Lytras recorded the fastest lap of the race on his way to a great second place while Olly Simpson rounded out the podium. The South Australian suffered a fault with the auto-blipper system on his YZF-R6 in that bout, while Lytras raced without a steering damper after snapping it in the opening bout this morning.

Scott Nicholson again finished faster than he started to take fourth place ahead of Tom Bramich and Tom Drane. Ty Lynch a further ten-seconds behind in seventh.

Despite his spectacular DNF at Phillip Island caused by a rear tyre failure that saw him bag no points in the opening race of the season, only three races later Tom Edwards has now moved into the championship lead. Edwards on 71-points to Simpson’s 69. Ty Lynch third on 60-points with a single point advantage over John Lytras, who took second place for the round by a point over Nicholson.

Michelin Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha 16m52.123 242 2 John LYTRAS Yamaha +1.489 241 3 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha +2.892 241 4 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha +5.653 244 5 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha +7.544 244 6 Tom DRANE Yamaha +10.620 246 7 Ty LYNCH Yamaha +20.825 239 8 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha +21.236 242 9 Troy GUENTHER Yamaha +28.493 238 10 Rhys BELLING Yamaha +32.793 242 11 Tarbon WALKER Kawasaki +39.475 239 12 John QUINN Yamaha +56.401 239 DNF Noel MAHON Yamaha +3 Laps 237 DNF Chris QUINN Yamaha +7 Laps 233

Michelin Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider PI Pole R1 R2 Total 1 Tom EDWARDS 20 1 25 25 71 2 Olly SIMPSON 34 17 18 69 3 Ty LYNCH 30 16 14 60 4 John LYTRAS 21 18 20 59 5 Tom DRANE 28 15 15 58 6 Tom BRAMICH 38 16 54 7 Mitch KUHNE 26 14 13 53 8 Senna AGIUS 51 51 9 Scott NICHOLSON 11 20 17 48 10 Rhys BELLING 18 11 11 40 11 Tarbon WALKER 14 10 10 34 12 John QUINN 20 9 29 13 Noel MAHON 18 9 27 14 Troy GUENTHER 13 12 25 15 Luke SANDERS 19 19 16 Jack HYDE 18 18 17 Dallas SKEER 15 15 18 Brendan WILSON 13 13 19 Chris QUINN 12 12 20 Timothy LARGE 11 11 21 Harley SIDE 8 8

Dunlop Supersport 300 Race Three

Henry Snell was the early leader in the third and final Supersport 300 bout of the day here at Queensland Raceway but both Glenn Nelson and Cam Dunker slipped past him halfway through that opening lap.

Jonathan Hahlous then moved into the race lead while Hayden Nelson slipped out of the race after he was baulked by another rider in the middle of a turn which saw him clip his rear wheel and lose the front. That clash had given Glenn Nelson some significant breathing room, his lead almost a full-second over Cam Dunker by the end of lap two after his pursuers were tripped up by the demise of Hayden Nelson unfolding in front of them at turn six.

Cam Dunker then put in a new fastest lap of the race (1m22.431) to pull a few tenths back on Glenn Nelson. Dunker then went quicker again on the next lap (1m22.186) to move to within striking distance of the race leader.

It was that pair doing battle all the way to the flag but it was Nelson with his nose in front at the flag to take victory over Dunker. Henry Snell rounding out the podium ahead of Jonathan Nahlous and Sam Pezzetta.

Glenn Nelson the round winner by four-points over Dunker while James Jacobs rounded out the round podium but Henry Snell retains the overall championship lead on 120-points to Dunker and Jacobs who are joint second on 109 points apiece.

Dunlop Supersport 300 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 13m52.793 176 2 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha +0.043 184 3 Henry SNELL Yamaha +7.659 183 4 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki +7.717 184 5 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha +7.721 186 6 James JACOBS Kawasaki +7.730 185 7 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha +8.372 188 8 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha +8.441 186 9 Jai RUSSO Yamaha +8.531 186 10 Liam WATERS Yamaha +8.541 186 11 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha +13.067 181 12 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha +25.940 180 13 Clay CLEGG Yamaha +26.053 181 14 Hayden NELSON Yamaha +1m08.938 182 DNF Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha 7 Laps 183

Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike PI Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Henry SNELL Yamaha 68 17 17 18 120 2 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 48 1 20 20 20 109 3 James JACOBS Kawasaki 54 25 15 15 109 4 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 38 15 25 25 103 5 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 37 9 13 12 71 6 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha 51 18 69 7 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki 14 16 18 17 65 8 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 29 13 16 7 65 9 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 34 12 16 62 10 Liam WATERS Yamaha 35 14 11 60 11 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha 26 7 12 14 59 12 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki 43 43 13 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 39 39 14 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 11 14 13 38 15 Clay CLEGG Yamaha 21 6 8 35 16 Laura BROWN Yamaha 34 34 17 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha 4 8 11 9 32 18 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha 13 10 23 19 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 23 23 20 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha 10 10 20 21 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 12 12 22 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 11 11 23 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 10 10 24 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 4 4

Yamaha OJC Race Three

Race Two victor Cam Rende went down at turn four in the third and final OJC bout of the weekend which left Harrison Watts, Marcus Hamod, Hudson Thompson, Hunter Corney and Ryan Larkin to tussle over the lead in the second half of the race.

Harrison Watts the eventual victor by a nose over Ryan Larkin while Hudson Thompson was half-a-second further back in in third rounded out the podium.

Harrison Watts also the round winner by two-points over Ryan Larkin while Hunter Corney completed the podium for the round. Watts the championship leader on 113-points to Cameron Rende’s 101 and Hudson Thompson’s century.

Yamaha OJC Race Three Results

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 9m45.421 145 2 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha +0.041 146 3 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha +0.734 147 4 Sam DRANE Yamaha +0.737 148 5 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha +0.995 146 6 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha +1.055 149 7 Alexander CODEY Yamaha +1.150 149 8 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha +1.658 149 9 Levi RUSSO Yamaha +2.444 150 10 John PELGRAVE Yamaha +2.467 147 11 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha +2.912 150 12 William HUNT Yamaha +3.076 149 13 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha +11.771 145 14 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha +20.639 149 15 Lachlan MOODY Yamaha +22.319 143 16 Toby JAMES Yamaha +22.382 143 17 Nixon FROST Yamaha +28.435 143 NC Cameron RENDE Yamaha +2 Laps 148

Yamaha OJC Championship Points

Pos Name PI R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Harrison WATTS 57 15 16 25 113 2 Cameron RENDE 56 20 25 101 3 Hudson THOMPSON 52 12 18 18 100 4 Sam DRANE 51 11 20 17 99 5 Ryan LARKIN 43 17 17 20 97 6 Teerin FLEMING 53 16 12 10 91 7 Marcus HAMOD 45 18 15 78 8 Hunter CORNEY 23 25 9 16 73 9 Levi RUSSO 39 14 12 65 10 Bodie PAIGE 26 10 15 13 64 11 William HUNT 33 9 13 9 64 12 John PELGRAVE 25 13 11 11 60 13 Alexander CODEY 18 8 14 14 54 14 James WEAVER 30 6 5 41 15 Abbie CAMERON 17 5 10 8 40 16 Elijah ANDREW 13 7 8 7 35 17 Lachlan MOODY 14 4 6 6 30 18 Nixon FROST 12 3 7 4 26 19 Toby JAMES 13 2 4 5 24 20 Valentino KNEZOVIC 23 23

YMF R3 Cup Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 11m12.288 179 2 Henry SNELL Yamaha +1.578 186 3 Glenn NELSON Yamaha +1.620 187 4 Liam WATERS Yamaha +1.942 185 5 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha +2.049 186 6 Hayden NELSON Yamaha +2.177 184 7 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha +2.521 185 8 Jai RUSSO Yamaha +2.899 188 9 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha +3.493 186 10 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha +3.547 186 11 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha +3.890 184 12 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha +4.302 181 13 Clay CLEGG Yamaha +12.994 179 14 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha +18.029 172 DNF Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha +3.336 184

YMF R3 Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider PI R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Glenn NELSON 62 20 25 18 125 2 Cameron DUNKER 43 25 20 25 113 3 Henry SNELL 56 17 20 93 4 Hayden NELSON 40 17 16 15 88 5 Jai RUSSO 48 12 14 13 87 6 Sam PEZZETTA 35 15 18 14 82 7 Mitchell SIMPSON 29 16 15 16 76 8 Taiyo AKSU 58 18 76 9 Liam WATERS 48 17 65 10 Jonathan NAHLOUS 33 9 10 7 59 11 Clay CLEGG 20 10 9 8 47 12 Brandon DEMMERY 46 46 13 Jayden MARTIN 12 11 8 9 40 14 Brodie GAWITH 14 13 11 38 15 Marcus HAMOD 12 12 12 36 16 Jordan SIMPSON 16 8 11 35 17 Nate O’NEILL 13 10 23 18 Laura BROWN 22 22 19 Jack FAVELLE 21 21 20 Cooper ROWNTREE 19 19 21 Lincoln KNIGHT 17 17 22 Brian KOZAN 1 1

Horsell Sidecar Race Three Results

Pos Rider ……………………………………………………………. Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Phillip UNDERWOOD / Tristan VERCOE Suzuki 8m06.234 214 2 Neil TURNER / Danyon TURNER Suzuki +8.492 202 3 Jamie TURNER / Shelby TURNER Suzuki +12.433 219 4 Patrick CLANCY / Amanda WILLIAMS Suzuki +17.148 203 5 Des HARVEY / Stephen MARSHALL Kawasaki +17.704 214 6 Mick ALTON / Chrissie CLANCY Suzuki +22.678 201 7 Jeff BROWN / Paris HALSEY Suzuki +22.685 210 8 Darryl RAYNER / Cathy WARNE Honda +30.020 197 9 John COOPER / Diane BOUGHEN Suzuki +1m10.107 191 DNF Howard FORD / Corey BLACKMAN Suzuki +12.273 212

Horsell Sidecar Championship Standings

Pos Rider Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 P. UNDERWOOD / T. VERCOE 1 25 25 25 76 2 J. TURNER / S. TURNER 17 20 18 55 3 P. CLANCY / A. WILLIAMS 16 16 17 49 4 D. HARVEY / S. MARSHALL 18 14 16 48 5 N. TURNER / D. TURNER 15 12 20 47 6 J. BROWN / P. HALSEY 14 18 14 46 7 M. ALTON / C. CLANCY 13 17 15 45 8 D. RAYNER / C. WARNE 12 15 13 40 9 J. COOPER / D. BOUGHEN 13 12 25 10 H. FORD / C. BLACKMAN 20 20

2022 ASBK Calendar