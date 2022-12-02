BONUS UPGRADE TO FAST CHARGER

Plus Neon Orange + Electric Yellow back in stock!

Get Amped⚡

Our most popular colours are now back in stock! Super SOCO Australia is giving you the opportunity to get a BONUS* upgrade to the intelligent lithium fast charger worth $599.95 with every new TC MAX!

Equipped with some of the latest technologies, the Super SOCO TC MAX celebrates the rebirth of the classic café racer culture from the 50’s, and initiates a new era of electric motion. As a registrable electric moped with a top speed of <100km/h, the TC MAX is your ultimate daily commuter. Just twist and go!

Now available at your nearest Super SOCO dealership. Head in-store, or visit our website to secure your new TC MAX + bonus intelligent lithium fast charger today.