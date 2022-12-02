BONUS UPGRADE TO FAST CHARGER
Plus Neon Orange + Electric Yellow back in stock!
Get Amped⚡
Our most popular colours are now back in stock! Super SOCO Australia is giving you the opportunity to get a BONUS* upgrade to the intelligent lithium fast charger worth $599.95 with every new TC MAX!
Equipped with some of the latest technologies, the Super SOCO TC MAX celebrates the rebirth of the classic café racer culture from the 50’s, and initiates a new era of electric motion. As a registrable electric moped with a top speed of <100km/h, the TC MAX is your ultimate daily commuter. Just twist and go!
Now available at your nearest Super SOCO dealership. Head in-store, or visit our website to secure your new TC MAX + bonus intelligent lithium fast charger today.
ELECTRIC YELLOW
NEON ORANGE
COSMIC GREY
All colours are available in both Spoked and Alloy Wheel versions
Smart Dashboard:
Removable Battery:
*Bonus Upgraded Fast Charger Terms & Conditions:
By purchasing a new 2022 TC Max customers are entitled to receive a free upgrade to one (1) intelligent lithium fast charger (worth $599.95 AUD). Fast chargers are available whilst stocks last. Fast Charger promotion starts on 29th of November and ends on 23rd of December 2022. Offer is not valid on used or demonstrator units, and only applicable to new TC MAX units. Offer not valid in conjunction with any other offer.
Fast Charger Specs:
Recharge Time: 4-5 hours* (these approximate and may vary).
Power: 72v 10ampo.