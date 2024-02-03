⚡️ TC MAX ELECTRIC SALE⚡️
Make the move towards a greener future with ELECTRIC POWER! For a limited period, you can now save up to $1,300 on the all-electric Super SOCO TC Max motorcycle!
That means that both variants of the TC Max (alloy wheel and spoked wheel), are both $6,990 ride away for a strictly limited time! Plus, get a BONUS upgrade to a Fast Charger valued at $600!
Experience the advantages of producing zero emissions, requiring minimal upkeep, and enjoying a peaceful and quiet journey. Transform your daily commute into a more eco-friendly journey with Super SOCO.
Visit our website to learn more and book your test ride on the TC Max Motorcycle.
Make the move towards a greener future with ELECTRIC POWER! For a limited period, you can now save $1,700 on any CPX from the all-electric Super SOCO CPX Scooter range!
Experience the advantages of producing zero emissions, requiring minimal upkeep, and enjoying a peaceful and quiet journey. Transform your daily commute into a more eco-friendly journey with Super SOCO.
Visit our website to learn more and book your test ride on the CPX.
⚡️ CPX DELIVERY ELECTRIC SALE⚡️
Embark on a journey toward a greener, ultra-efficient tomorrow with ELECTRIC POWER! Unlock exclusive savings of $1,700 for a limited time on the All-Electric CPX Delivery Smart Scooter. Revel in the benefits of zero emissions, minimal maintenance, and a serene, noise-free ride.
Visit our website to learn more and book your test ride on the CPX.
Super SOCO Electric Vehicle Promotion Terms & Conditions
Effective from February 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024
Super SOCO TC Max Offer:
- Promotion dates: February 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024.
- Applicable to new TC Max models only (excludes used or demonstrator vehicles).
- Alloy wheel version: $6,990 ride away (was $7,990).
- Spoked wheel version: $6,990 ride away (was $8,290).
- Max Range: 45km/h with a 75kg rider.
- Max Speed: Dependent on rider weight, road, and weather conditions.
- Free fast charger upgrade valued at $599.95.
- Online at www.vmotosoco.com.au and in-store.
- Offer not combinable with other promotions.
- Valid while stocks last. Promotion may end or change at any time.
Super SOCO CPX & Delivery Offer:
- Promotion dates: February 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024, or while stocks last.
- Applicable to new CPX scooters only (excludes used or demonstrator vehicles).
- CPX (single battery): $5,990 (was $7,690).
- CPX (dual battery): $8,290 (was $9,990).
- CPX Delivery (single battery): $5,990 (was $7,690).
- CPX Delivery (dual battery): $8,290 (was $9,990).
- Max Range: 45km/h with a 75kg rider.
- Max Speed: Dependent on rider weight, road, and weather conditions.
- Online at www.vmotosoco.com.au and in-store.
- Offer not combinable with other promotions.
- Valid while stocks last. Promotion may end or change at any time.
Shared Terms and Conditions:
- Offers not valid in conjunction with any other offer.
- Any aspect of this promotion is not redeemable for cash.
- Super SOCO Australia reserves the right to change, alter, or end the promotion at any time.
- Promotion concludes on March 31, 2024.
- Valid on new models only, excludes used or demonstrator units.