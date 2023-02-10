Get amped!⚡
For a strictly limited time only, with every purchase of a new TC Cafe Racer or CUx Smart Scooter, Super SOCO Australia is giving you:
Free On-Road Costs* (saving $500)
Bonus upgrade to the Intelligent Lithium Fast Charger (valued at $349)
Equipped with some of the latest technologies, the Super SOCO TC Cafe Racer and CUx Smart Scooter celebrate a new era of electric motion. These perfect inner-city commuters are designed to take out the hassle of daily commuting. Just twist and go!
In stock now at your nearest Super SOCO dealership. Head in-store, or visit our website to secure your new TC or CUx with free on-road costs, and a free intelligent lithium fast charger today!
Enjoy up to 80km of inner city riding on a single battery with recharge times varying from 3-4 hours approximately, with a standard 240V wall socket found in your home or office.
The CUx and TC are classified as a 50cc scooter/moped, and can be ridden on your normal car licence in WA, QLD and SA.
With a growing network of Super SOCO dealers across Australia, type in your postcode to find your nearest Super SOCO dealership!
CONSIDERING FINANCE?
The team at Super SOCO have great finance offers to help you zip away even quicker! Contact us today to discuss your finance options!
Free On-Road Costs + Free Fast Charger Terms & Conditions:
Free on-road costs includes registration and pre-delivery, taking $500 off the standard ride-away price. The standard ride-away price on the CUx is $4,990. The standard ride-away price on the TC is $5,490. Registration length may vary depending on the dealership and state/territory.
By purchasing a new TC or CUx unit, customers are entitled to receive a free upgrade to one (1) intelligent lithium fast charger (worth $349.95 AUD). Fast chargers are available whilst stocks last. Fast Charger promotion starts on 1st February 2023 and ends on 31st March 2023. Offer is not valid on used or demonstrator units, and is only applicable to new TC and CUx units. Offer not valid in conjunction with any other offer.