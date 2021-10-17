TC Café Racer

Enjoy FREE On-Roads!

Get ready to zip around on the TC Café Racer with this awesome offer!

For a limited time, Super SOCO Australia is offering you FREE on-roads when you purchase the TC Café Racer online or in-stores, taking the price down from $5,490 to $4,990 ride away!

Now is the perfect time to get a brand new TC in your garage just in time for the warmer weather. Head into your nearest Super SOCO dealership or jump on our website to order your TC Café Racer today.