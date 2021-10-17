TC Café Racer
Enjoy FREE On-Roads!
Get ready to zip around on the TC Café Racer with this awesome offer!
For a limited time, Super SOCO Australia is offering you FREE on-roads when you purchase the TC Café Racer online or in-stores, taking the price down from $5,490 to $4,990 ride away!
Now is the perfect time to get a brand new TC in your garage just in time for the warmer weather. Head into your nearest Super SOCO dealership or jump on our website to order your TC Café Racer today.
Live in WA, SA or QLD?
If you live in WA, QLD or SA, you can legally ride the TC on your normal car licence! This is because the TC is classified as an LA category vehicle equivalent to a <50cc moped, and is restricted to not exceed the 50km/h speed limit. If you live in ACT, NSW, VIC, NT or TAS, you will need a motorcycle licence. However our entire electric range is LAMS approved, meaning they are the perfect platform to begin your riding journey.
For more information, visit your State Government/Road Laws website. Experience electric with Super SOCO!
“Free On Roads Promotion” Terms & Conditions
*Promotion starts on Wednesday 13th October and finishes on 30th November 2021. By purchasing a TC during the promotion period, the ride away price will be reduced from $5,490 to $4,990, waiving your on-road costs. Promotion is only valid on new units, not demo or used units. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Offer valid whilst stocks last.
**Vehicle restricted speed to suit LA category restriction. Can be ridden on a car licence in QLD, WA & SA. Range based on 45klm p/hr with 75kg rider. Cost based on average national electricity rate.